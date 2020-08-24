Early in January, when other analysts/investors covering FedEx were concerned about a potential pricing war due to Amazon’s entry in logistics, I argued that those concerns were unfounded.

FedEx’s (FDX) stock has seen a good run up since my last article in January. Back then, the company was facing significant bearish sentiments with investors worried about Amazon’s (AMZN) foray into the logistics business. Out of the 11 articles published on Seeking Alpha in a month before my January article, only one was bullish. Most of the other articles were based around the argument that Amazon’s entry in logistics space will be a significant blow to FedEx and UPS (UPS) as Amazon will drive down pricing in order to gain market share. They even cited a ban implemented by Amazon on the use of FedEx Ground for prime shipments to illustrate the competitive tactics Amazon was using to outcompete FedEx.

To me, it didn’t make any sense. Why would Amazon like to compete with FedEx and drive down pricing in the logistics industry? This move will only help its eCommerce and omnichannel competitors who will be able to ship for less. Amazon’s core business is retail not logistics and it is unlikely to do anything to help its retail competitors. Below is the relevant excerpt from my January 14th article,

“Would Amazon like to increase or decrease prices for its retail competitors? Amazon's real competitors are other retailers not FedEx. Any pricing war with FedEx will help/lower cost for its competitors who rely on FedEx. Further, if Amazon goes too competitive in pricing for goods outside of its network (i.e. other than Amazon and vendors who sells through its platform) it will mean higher cost/lower service quality for its own network. Amazon entered logistics industry to better serve its customers. Amazon logistics' aim is to provide the company a competitive advantage over other online retailers in terms of price/service quality to its customers as well as vendors. It will not help Amazon if its competitors start to get lower rates at its cost.”

My theory proved correct. A few hours after my article was published, the Wall Street Journal reported about Amazon lifting ban on FedEx Ground. A couple of months later, Amazon announced that it is suspending its third-party delivery service competing with UPS and FedEx. And while the word "suspended" was used, I believe Amazon has exited this business for good. Any expansion in this business would have only helped Amazon’s retail competitor and would have been a very foolish move.

Fast forward, air-freight business has now returned to being a duopoly without any threat from the entry of a large player. COVID-19 has accelerated eCommerce adoption and has increased the demand for transportation services and Amazon’s exit has removed any threat of potential oversupply. So, we have a perfect demand-supply scenario for FedEx and UPS. As expected, both have started increasing prices by levying significant surcharges.

In April, FedEx implemented a global temporary surcharge on all FedEx Express and TNT International parcel and air freight shipments to balance the demand against air cargo capacity.

In early June, FedEx announced that the company was implementing three temporary surcharges, including a SmartPost surcharge of $0.40 per package, an oversized surcharge of $30 per package, and a residential delivery charge of $0.30 per package to offset incremental expenses incurred in its networks.

In August, the company announced more surcharges and boosted international surcharge. UPS announced similar increases and surcharges.

While FedEx has mentioned that surcharges will last till January 2021, there was a good amount of discussion about how the company is taking steps to improve revenue quality (read increase pricing) on its last earnings call.

I believe the pricing will continue to move upward even if surcharges end and FedEx will see an increase in core pricing for the next several years. We might see something similar to what has happened in the railroad industry over the last decade. Most of the railroads have essentially two players competing on the major routes. They have seen a very rational pricing environment implementing pricing increases above inflation for over a decade now. I see similar dynamics playing out in the Air-Freight industry as well which is a duopoly now with both FedEx and UPS being rational players.

I am a big fan of transportation companies that can implement core pricing increases with ease. While volume gains are also interesting, they always have costs associated with handling them. The benefit of core pricing increase is it almost completely flows to the bottom line without any significant associated cost. I believe FedEx is likely to enter that phase.

This changes the whole valuation argument around FedEx. At the beginning of this year, investors were concerned about Amazon's threat and were assigning a low P/E multiple to FedEx, citing looming price war. But now investors are warming up to a multiyear pricing increase story. Most of the railroads trade around 20x P/E given the limited competition and pricing power. I believe FedEx deserves a similar multiple. The current consensus EPS estimate for FY 2022 is $12.61 with a Street high estimate at $14.85. I believe there is a good scope of upward revision in consensus estimate as the company’s pricing story becomes more evident. However, even if we use the current consensus estimate of $12.61 and apply a P/E multiple of 20x, we get a target price of $252 which represents ~20% upside. So, I maintain my buy rating on the stock.

Now some investors might ask - almost similar arguments can be applied for UPS as well. So, is it a good buy too? I do believe UPS is a buy. However, UPS has a unionized workforce and a much higher Amazon exposure. Both of them are difficult to negotiate with. So, I prefer FedEx.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.