3M Company (MMM) has had a rough last couple of years and its stock has been under pressure since early 2018. The company enjoyed mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and a double-digit EPS growth in FY2017 and was expecting the same in FY2018; but a slowdown in China, which was exacerbated by President Trump’s tariff war, started impacting its sales. The company’s revenues turned negative in the second half of 2018 and declined further in FY2019. In addition to China, the company also faced a slowdown in automotive markets and its consumer electronics business.

The company was expected to return to growth in early 2020 but Covid-19 delayed the recovery and caused a 13.1% decline in the company’s second-quarter organic revenue. Even the company’s healthcare portfolio which is considered defensive saw a 12.4% decline in Q2 organic revenues as elective medical and dental procedures were halted.

The company’s performance over the last two years has disappointed Wall Street with 3M missing EPS estimate in four out of the last eight quarters while its revenues were below estimates in five out of the last eight quarters.

The company’s valuation has mimicked its earnings and growth challenges, and its P/E multiple has compressed from over 30x in early 2018 to below 20x currently.

3M is currently trading at 19.70x FY 2020 consensus EPS estimate and 17.97x FY 2021 consensus EPS estimate. It offers a dividend yield of 3.64%.

I believe there is an opportunity here. The business seems to be turning around. The company recently reported its July sales which were up 6% year over year. Out of this 3% was organic growth while the rest was inorganic. On its earnings call, management said that total sales in the first three weeks of July were up low single digits. So, it appears that sales growth accelerated towards the end of the month. If the company can sustain the July run rate, Q3 will see the highest year over year growth in two years.

If we look at the current sell-side estimates, they are modeling flat year over year sales in Q3. So, there is a good chance of positive surprise and an upward revision in estimates.

On the margin front, management expects the company’s operating margins to increase by 50 bps to 150 bps sequentially in Q3 and has guided for operating margins between 20% and 21%. As discussed above, management was seeing low single digit yoy growth in the first three weeks of July when it guided for this increase. Revenue growth trends have accelerated from there. So, I believe we may end up being closer to the top end of the range.

In the medium term, I believe China has done a good job in terms of controlling coronavirus and is likely to do better than other geographies. Sales in China were up 13% in July. So, after being a significant headwind for 3M over the last couple of years, it may actually help its results. The company’s Chinese business also has a higher gross margin. So, that will be an added advantage. The company is also undergoing business transformation and has deployed a new ERP recently. Till a couple of years back, management was expecting ~$500 mn to $700 mn incremental income and cost savings from it. While the recent volume challenges have more than offset any potential impact from these initiatives on operating margins, I believe they will show up as the volume recovers.

Overall, 3M is not a bad business. Some of its end markets and geographies haven’t performed very well for the last couple of years but what they have seen is mostly a cyclical downturn and not a secular decline. Even during the challenging last couple of years, 3M has been consistently able to get selling price increases in excess of inflation which shows that the company has pricing power in its markets. The company has identified several key growth areas like automotive electrification, advanced wound care, connected safety, air quality and filtration which can catalyze its growth in the medium to long term.

While I agree that the execution over the last couple of years hasn’t been great, I don’t think management will get a free pass if they continue to underperform. The stock is cheap and activist investors may get involved. The company recently announced a change in CFO with Nicholas Gangestad retiring and Monish Patolawala taking the responsibility. Given Nicholas was just 55 years old, I believe he was likely asked to leave which is not surprising given the magnitude of earnings misses we have seen over the last two years. I believe the current CEO might also end up in the penalty box if the company’s performance doesn’t improve.

Right now expectations are really low and if the company is able to sustain the mid-single-digit topline growth it is seeing in July, investor sentiments may improve and the stock may see a re-rating. A 20x P/E multiple on the current consensus FY 2021 EPS estimate gives us a one-year forward price target of $180 or 11.3% upside. This coupled with a 3.64% dividend yield takes the total return to ~15% which I believe is attractive and hence have a buy rating on the stock.

