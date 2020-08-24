A discounted cash flow valuation indicates that the intrinsic value for the shares is over 40% higher than the current share price, still with zero dividend growth.

If the share price reverts back to a dividend yield of 5.00% in three years, then returns should exceed 20% per annum even with zero dividend growth.

Introduction

Following the economic turmoil stemming from the coronavirus, many large companies have reduced or even completely suspended their dividends, which is a nightmare for many income-focused investors. The international tobacco giant, British American Tobacco (BTI), defied this trend, and after the share price initially rebounded, it has recently drifted lower and thus offers investors a second chance for anyone who missed out the first time around to grab this high 8% dividend yield.

(Image Source: British American Tobacco)

Background

Many companies suffered immensely during the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and caused untold economic damage. Whilst the tobacco industry is certainly not the most exciting nor desirable on ethical grounds, its ability to navigate these tough and unpredictable times is nearly unmatched, as the slide included below displays. The ability to keep earnings trending along despite millions of people losing employment is remarkable and helps support the dividend during these unpredictable times.

(Image Source: British American Tobacco's H1 2020 Results Presentation)

Simple Valuation

Since this is a mature investment that is primarily sought for income purposes, a simple valuation approach was first taken before diving into discounted cash flow valuations. This simply assumes that British American Tobacco’s dividend yield will eventually revert back towards its average in the future once investors recognize its relative stability and operating conditions hopefully normalize. It can be seen in the graph included below that the company's dividend yield is currently sitting towards a 10-year high and previously averaged closer to 4.00%. To remain conservative, it seems reasonable to assume that British American Tobacco’s dividend yield could one day revert back to 5.00%, which is still materially higher than its history.

The next primary assumption is regarding the future of the company's dividends, and given the generally uncertain operating environment, it obviously pays to continue remaining conservative. Following British American Tobacco’s strong performance during the first half of 2020, a conservative, middle-of-the-road scenario would foresee its quarterly dividends remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at £0.526 per share, or $0.69 per ADR share, after a GBP-to-USD exchange rate of 1.30.

Even if it were to take three years for the share price to revert to a 5.00% dividend yield, the share price would increase to $54.80. This would mean that the company's compounded annual returns would be an impressive 17.45% as of the time of writing, before any dividends and associated tax consequences. Once its dividends are included, this would push the compounded annual returns to a massive 23.06% before any associated tax consequences, which would certainly help to propel any investment portfolio higher.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since British American Tobacco is primarily desired by income investors, the company's intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces its free cash flow with its dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $48.54 per share, which indicates that its intrinsic value is 43.52% higher as of the time of writing. This means that the intrinsic value for the company's shares is significantly higher than its current share price, even if the dividends were to never grow again in the future.

To further illustrate how the odds are stacked favorably in the long term for investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a staggering 96% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above the company's current share price. These extremely impressive and rare results speak to the sheer value and minimal downside risk that the shares currently offer investors.

(Image Source: Author)

Since almost none of the results produced an intrinsic value below the current share price, it thus begs the question to what extent British American Tobacco would have to reduce its dividends to justify its current valuation. To find an answer, the same discounted cash flow valuation was rearranged to simply solve for its dividend instead of intrinsic value, with the table included below containing the results. It can be seen that these reach up to a 56% reduction, with an average of 25%, and considering the company's relatively strong performance, the latter is likely the worst scenario and thus further indicates that it has minimal downside risk.

(Image Source: Author)

One final consideration to review is the inflation-adjusted payback period for the company's dividends, as the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned, the less their probability of losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it only takes around 15 years for British American Tobacco’s dividends to repay the initial investment, assuming that inflation averages 2.50% per annum. This is reasonably fast, as evidenced by the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

(Image Source: Author)

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.71, expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on 24th August, 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Whilst British American Tobacco is certainly not the most exciting or interesting company, it still offers investors an excellent dividend investment opportunity. Seeing as it seems to offer very strong potential returns even with an underwhelming future scenario, I believe that maintaining my Very Bullish rating is appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.