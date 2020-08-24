We are adding to our position despite the sector's long-lasting sustainability risks.

The stock's dividend yield of 8.3% and 64% payout ratio make it an ideal pick for income-oriented portfolios.

A few days ago, we covered Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY)(OTCQX:IMBBF), the tobacco giant featuring a double-digit dividend yield, trading at just 5X earnings, while offering a significant margin of safety for current investors.

However, many were discouraged by Imperial Brands' recent dividend cut, resulting in a lack of confidence in terms of holding the company's shares, despite the attractive fundamentals.

In this article, we want to take a look at British American Tobacco (BTI), another giant in the sector, who, unlike Imperial Brands, boasts a 24-year dividend growth streak. The stock is trading at an equally attractive valuation of around 7.5X earnings, offering investors the opportunity to grab its massive yield, with a considerable margin of safety, and a 65% payout ratio.

We refer to shares trading at their original London Stock Exchange listing, with all figures denominated in GBP, unless stated otherwise.

In this article, we will:

Briefly go over some of BAT's recent financials and prospects

Assess the stock's margin of safety and future shareholder returns

Highlight some risks

Conclude why BAT is a great Buy income-oriented buy at its current price

Financials and future prospects

On July 31st, the company reported its half-yearly results for H1-2020, showcasing robust financials. The group's cigarette volume declined by 6.5% during the period, to 310.5 billion sticks; however, the company was able to report stable sales due to price increases. We believe that as long as BAT's combustible revenues remain stable, the company will be enjoying strong cash flows while growing its non-combustible segment, which now accounts for 10% of total sales.

Source: Company earnings

The company is growing its value share in the vapor industry in all major markets, having some of the largest market shares. For example, the company claims that, in Canada, its Vuze market share is around 44%, actively eating Juul's lunch, whose market share has fallen from 66% to 56% over the past six months.

Source: Investor presentation

We are particularly excited about BAT's modern oral products, which saw an increase of 67.1% in sales. Despite only accounting for around 12% of the company's non-combustible sales, we see a significant potential as a long-term growth opportunity.

The company is seeing incredible market share dominance is the Scandinavian region, in the modern oral division, while rapidly growing in terms of total oral volumes as well. Total volume share is growing internationally as well, with the United States and Switzerland growing by 9.3% and 53.4%, respectively, for example. Source: Investor presentation

Overall, the company saw a 5.7% EPS growth in the first half of the year, despite some FX headwinds. In constant rates, EPS would have seen a 6.6% growth. We believe that, with its non-combustible segments rapidly growing, penetrating international markets, and gaining market share, the company will be able to offset the potentially declining future tobacco volumes.

So far, this seems to be the case, as both tobacco price increases and growing non-combustibles are able to deliver growing profitability figures.

Source: Company earnings

Further, the £44.2B is indeed worrying, though the company was able to reduce its position by a decent 2.8% YoY. With a comfortable payout ratio of 65%, BAT should be able to deliver on its deleveraging goals while actively raising its dividend in the future.

Overall, the company's current financials point to a decade-low forward valuation, which we believe poses as a great buying opportunity, being able to deliver substantial future investor returns.

Investor returns

The tobacco sector's massive valuation compression over the past few years is dispositional to the risks attached, offering great value and enormous dividend yields. Imperial Brands is currently trading at around 5X earnings, as we discussed in our respective article, being the cheapest of the tobacco majors. However, BAT is also priced quite more moderate than its American peers, enjoying a forward P/E of around 7.5.

As a result, shares hold a significant margin of safety. Not only a further valuation compression is unlikely, as the company delivered robust profitably, but with such a high yield, tangible returns are ensured, regardless of the stock's underlying price.

The company has been increasing its distributions for 24 consecutive years, indicating a great commitment to shareholder returns. Management mentioned that they expect FY2020 EPS growing in the mid-single digits, in line with the company's first half of the year. Analysts hold similar expectations of FY2020 EPS around 327 pence.

With a current annualized dividend at 210.4 pence, the payout ratio stands at around 64.3%, in line with management's long-term target to maintain the ratio at around 65%.

We are then projecting that both EPS and DPS increase by around 2.5% on average in the medium term. We believe this is prudent for the following reasons:

EPS is currently growing at a faster pace. Our reduced estimate accounts for potential FX headwinds.

The last DPS increase was 3.6%, which indicates that management expects similar medium-term profitability growth rates to hold on to their 65% payout target. Our 2.5% should be well-within the actual results.

Based on these growth rates, medium-term EPS and DPS figures should look like the following:

Source: Author

Based on the company's current price of £2,526, our growth assumptions, and different potential valuation multiples, investors are expected to enjoy the following returns:

Source: Author

Assuming dividends are reinvested, our expected returns should land between 8% and 10% if the stock retains its current valuation multiple levels.

The table also displays why the stock offers a significant margin of safety. Even if shares were to see a massive valuation compression towards a P/E of 5 (i.e., a ~35% lower valuation), similarly to Imperial Brands, investors would still see positive returns, powered by the company's huge distributions.

If, on the other hand, BAT approached a higher multiple, similarly to its American peers, the stock should confidently deliver double-digit returns.

Risks

Despite BAT displaying an attractive return profile, with a solid margin of safety, there are some risks to consider as well.

Firstly, the company's non-combustible segment, which should be its long-term growth driver, is facing massive competition, despite its positive results.

As we mentioned in our Imperial Brands article, the company was facing significant challenges, losing the non-combustible battle, facing declining sales. In that regard, BAT is going strong, seeing notable geographical successes. However, both Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) are pushing with their own product lines, like IQOS and JUUL, which are seeing a massive appeal. In fact, we believe that IQOS is a superior product, with better long-term growth prospects.

Further, the FY2020 expected volume decline in cigarettes by nearly 7% is particularly worrying, as annual price increases to that extent are not sustainable. The company was able to maintain its cigarette segment sales in the first half of the year, but future price increases will be unable to support such a rapid decline volume rate going forward.

Conclusion

Along with all tobacco majors, British American Tobacco offers a massive yield, at an attractive valuation, and in the company's case, a safe 64% payout ratio. Its non-combustible segments are seeing promising growth prospects, while H1's robust EPS generation adds to the company's long-term sustainability, despite the declining cigarette volumes.

While some long-lasting risks remain, we believe that the company's total return potential remains robust, offering a massive yield, ideal for income-oriented portfolios, while featuring a significant margin of safety. Even if shares face another valuation contraction, we believe that investors are unlikely to lose money on the stock in the medium term.

In any case, BAT's income-generation prospects are solid, and with shares trading near a decade-low, we are going to be adding to our position, despite the sector's challenges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.