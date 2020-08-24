Bank OZK has an exceptional history of keeping the non-performing assets and default rates in its portfolio low - an investment is betting on a status quo of the above-average loan quality.

However, the LTV ratio on these loans is low, and the bank has already recorded almost $190M in provisions in the first half of the year.

Introduction

I recently have been looking to add some additional regional banks to my portfolio and have been combing through the recent SEC filings of a bunch of them. I was specifically looking how the banks are dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and how aggressive they are adding to their loan loss provisions; it's better to be safe than sorry. Today, I will have a look at Bank OZK (OZK), formerly known as the Bank of the Ozarks.

A look at the Q2 results and loan loss provisions

Bank OZK was founded 117 years ago and is predominantly focused on the Southern states in the USA. The majority of its branches are in Arkansas (81), Georgia (70) followed by Florida (44). These three states represent the bulk (77%) of the 254-branch network.

In the second quarter of the year, OZK had to deal with lower interest income just like any other bank in the developed world. The gross interest income fell from almost $297M in Q2 2019 to $267M in Q2 2020. Fortunately, the bank was also able to cut its interest expenses but only by $22M to $50.5M. This means the net interest income decreased from $224.5M in Q2 2019 to $216.6M in Q2 2020.

On top of the interest income, Bank OZK also generates a little bit of revenue from non-interest operations. It makes some money on service charges and loan services. All in all, the non-interest income is negligible at just $21.6M in Q2. That's still a decent amount of money but just about 1/10th of the interest income, so Bank OZK's main money-maker is the interest spread. The non-interest expenses (think overhead) came in at $101M, so the pre-tax and pre-provision income of Bank OZK was approximately $137M (compared to $152M in Q2 2019).

During the quarter, Bank OZK added $72M as a provision for credit losses which is more than 10 times as much than the $6.8M in Q2 2019 but is already a serious drop compared to the $117M recorded in Q1. This caused the pretax income to come in at just $65M and this resulted in an after-tax income of $50M or $0.39 per share.

Yes, that is substantially lower than in Q2 last year and the H1 net income of 48 cents per share looks very tough to justify compared to the $1.72 EPS in H1 2019. However, the main culprit for this is the provisions for credit losses which jumped from $13.5M in H1 2019 to $189.7M. On an underlying basis, the pre-tax and pre-provision income of Bank OZK in H1 2020 was roughly $271M compared to $305M in H1 2019. Yes, that still is a 10% decrease but not as alarming as the reported net income.

The total amount of provisions is increasing nicely

The main question we have to ask ourselves is whether or not the worst is behind us, provision-wise. Because the moment those provisions are scaled back, the net income will increase exponentially again. For instance, should the provision have been $25M in Q2 (which still is 3.5X last year's provision) the quarterly EPS wouldn't have been $0.39 but $0.67/share. And the annualized $2.65 EPS would make the current share price below $23 a steal.

To check how aggressively Bank OZK has been recording provisions, we need to have a look at what the bank invested in.

By far the most important component of OZK's assets is the loan book which stands at $19B, as you can see above. And the total amount of recorded provisions so far represents 1.59% of the total $19.3B loan book. That's quite high: it means OZK's current provisions are sufficient to cover all losses if not a single dollar of 1.5% of the loan book could be recovered.

Keep in mind, the majority of these loans are related to real estate, so it is always interesting to have a look at the specific loan-to-value ratios to determine how conservative the loans are.

In the image above, which singles out the performance of the Real Estate Specialties Group (focusing on commercial real estate), you clearly see Bank OZK tries to keep the LTV ratio low and as of the end of June, the LTV ratio of these loans, which make up in excess of $10B of the $19.3B loan book has a LTV ratio of 41.8%. This means that the $10.76B in loans is backed by $25.75B in real estate. This also means that in case a borrower defaults, the bank would have to sell a property at a discount of more than 58% before it needs to use the credit loss provisions. Let's say a borrower that borrowed $50M at an LTV of 50% defaults on its $100M property. If Bank OZK is able to sell the property in a firesale at say $60M (versus the $100M appraisal value), it still wouldn't make a single dollar loss as the $60M handsomely covers the $50M loan.

Bank OZK has always been quite conservative as its non-performing assets ratio has historically been very low, as can be seen on the next chart:

Bank OZK's non-performing asset ratio has historically been low and has been below 0.50% in the past few years. Looking at the current situation of the $19.3B loan book, $19.26B is current which means that only $47M of the $19.3B book is past due:

Of course, as unemployment rates continue to linger, we should expect more mortgages become non-performing but the current provisions of $300M already handsomely cover the $47M in loans past due. And as I mentioned before, loans that go past due don't immediately mean there will be a capital loss for Bank OZK. The $47M in loans that haven't been paid on time will be backed by $60-100M in collateral value. Will there be some losses? Sure. But given OZK's low LTV-ratios on real estate assets, I expect losses in this segment to be minimal.

The only thing that worries me a bit is the consumer loans which make up $2.8B of the $19.3B loan book. Although this currently has one of the lowest past-due rates (just 0.1%), it will be the one item I will keep an eye on as this could be the 'swing factor' deciding Bank OZK's direction.

Investment thesis

In general, I think Bank OZK has been very proactive by recording loan loss provisions as the current amount of provisions of $300M on a $19.3B loan book seems quite robust especially considering only $47M of loans is past due. Despite that, Bank OZK isn't a slam dunk as I would ideally like to see the bank reducing the consumer loan size relative to the total loan book. During the Q2 conference call, the management didn't want to speculate on future provisions and referred to the models of Moody's they are using, but I think we can reasonably expect the loan loss provisions to continue to decrease this year. We already saw a substantial decrease in Q2 compared to Q1, and I expect the H2 loan loss provisions to come in lower than the $189M recorded in H1. It's tough to predict the impossible to know, but I expect the H2 provisions to come in at around $100-120M which should provide a welcome boost to the net income of Bank OZK.

Given the relatively strong underlying earnings and the current low rate of defaults and the discount to the bank's tangible book value (approximately $26.50/share as of the end of June) in combination with the 4.75% dividend yield make the bank an interesting investment.

