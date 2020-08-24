With the potential for double-digit FCF returns at normal oil prices, we recommend investing at this time.

The company might write down its reserves; however, it still has more than a decade of reserves worth producing.

Despite concerns over Guyana taxation, that's very manageable in the overall scheme of things, and the company has significant growth potential.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been devastated by the COVID-19-related price collapse. The company, which has resisted writing down reserves or its forecasts, has now stated that one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves are threatened by price weakness. Recent news articles also indicate that Guyana, home of one of the company's largest offshore projects ever, is looking for new ways to increase revenue from that project.

Guyana's New President - Forbes

Guyana Deepwater Oil

Guyana's deepwater oil discoveries are some of the most significant that the company has ever made. These low-cost assets represent the company's future potential from a cash flow and earnings standpoint.

Production Potential - Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has discovered an astounding more than 6 billion barrels of resources that it is focused on rapidly developing. The company is still on track for increasing production to nearly 400 thousand barrels/day by 2022. The company is planning to increase production to nearly 800 thousand barrels/day by 2025, meaning a more than 20-year reserve life.

At the same time, the company has a dramatic amount of exploration potential. In 2019 YTD, the company had nearly 15 drilled locations and roughly 30 undrilled locations. That means the company can expand its resources dramatically. The company has a more than 90% success rate on drilling and >500 million barrels/day per discovery.

That means its resources can expand dramatically from its current levels. At the same time, these discoveries have an incredibly low break-even rate. The company's 2020 startups have a $35/barrel Brent break-even and the company's 2022+ startups have a $25/barrel Brent break-even. That's $20/barrel margins at current prices worth paying attention to.

Guyana Ministers - Guyana

Now let's talk about the taxation situation in Guyana. The discovery of oil and gas off the shore of Guyana, which has a fairly small population, is unprecedented. The GDP of Guyana is forecast to nearly double from 2020 to 2021 alone, and the growth is expected to continue dramatically well past that.

The new income is expected to be so significant that Guyana is already setting a sovereign wealth fund. Criticism exists that tax holidays are expected to save Exxon Mobil $15 billion. However, the counterargument is that without Exxon Mobil's technology and abilities, that oil and its revenue potential would have never been found.

However, there's a valid counterargument worth paying attention to.

The Exxon Mobil Petroleum Agreement purports to provide Guyana with 2% royalty commission and 50% of the profits. At the upper-cost ceiling of 75%, Guyana is expected to receive 12.5% of the oil revenues. - Exxon Mobil News Kaieteur

The amount of revenues that Guyana expects is roughly $600 billion. The argument is roughly $15 billion. Our opinion here is that Guyana has the potential to earn nearly $1 million per citizen. At the same time, making the country appear as if it's a poor business environment, by renegotiating, will cost it much more than 2.5% extra tax revenue.

As a result, while there continues to be pressure to save money, we feel that that's overall quite unlikely. At the same time, the alternative is that a 3% increase in costs will not cost Exxon Mobil hugely.

Reserves Changes

Another significant piece of news for Exxon Mobil is the company's potential 20% write-down of oil and gas assets. That would be a 4.5 billion barrel write-down, representing roughly three years of Exxon Mobil's production. A significant portion of this is expected to come from Imperial Oil's Canadian assets that Exxon Mobil has a strong stake in.

However, there are several important things worth paying attention to here that investors should pay close attention to.

The first is that Exxon Mobil is rapidly making new discoveries. Its Guyana discoveries alone, over the past five years, have had roughly 4 billion barrels attributable to Exxon Mobil. At the same time, even if it lost these reserves, it would still have 12 years' worth of reserves. That means that the company can continue producing oil going forward.

Additionally, the other thing worth accounting for is whether the write-down will actually negatively impact Exxon Mobil's share price. If the oil is not economic to produce at current share prices, then it won't be getting produced anyway, regardless of "reserves". Rather Exxon Mobil's cash flow will continue to remain strong in the immediate term.

Financial Opportunity

Exxon Mobil has incredible financial opportunity to generate rewards for shareholders.

Financial Cash Flow - Investor Presentation

The above chart highlights Exxon Mobil's financial strength through the upcoming years at a variety of prices. It doesn't include the company's massive $15 billion in divestment potential to improve its positioning. By 2025, at $40 oil, the company's cash flow from operations and asset sales will be at roughly $40 billion annualized.

At $60 Brent, a much more normalized cash flow, the company would be earning $60 billion in annual cash flow. The company originally had nearly $30 billion in capital spending and it's planning to cut down to $20 billion. That means the potential for either $20 billion or $30 billion in annual cash flow. Both of these numbers are incredibly impressive.

The company's market capitalization is more than $170 billion so either way we're looking at a double-digit yield in a normal market environment. That stands to provide strong shareholder rewards and highlights the company's strength.

Risks

Exxon Mobil's risk is of course oil prices. While the company can generate immense post-capital spending FCF in a normal market environment, that story changes dramatically at $30/barrel. So investors who invest here are betting on oil prices returning to pre-COVID-19 levels. Fortunately, that recovery is fairly expected; prices had settled at a normal before the COVID-19 price collapse.

As a result, we view investing in Exxon Mobil at current prices as a fairly low-risk investment.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets despite concerns over Guyana and the company's asset write-down. There are concerns that Guyana is losing out on $15 billion of revenue; however, that's only 3% of revenue which is manageable by the company. At the same time, the Guyana assets are expanding dramatically, providing Exxon Mobil with much more revenue.

Additionally, there's concern over an asset write-down. However, these assets are unprofitable at this time regardless of whether they've been written down or not. The company stands to make enormous cash flow these upcoming years and that cash flow can drive double-digit shareholder returns at normal prices.

Exxon Mobil is a quality investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.