It's time to discuss one of my largest holdings: Deere & Company (DE). The Illinois-based producer of agricultural and construction machinery just reported its third-quarter earnings for the 2020 fiscal year. While we are still in a recession, Deere easily beat earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance, resulting in a new closing all-time high. Considered how well the company is doing in a very tough business environment, I have little doubt its breakout is for real, and we will see an accelerated breakout, backed by higher agricultural prices and recovering economic growth.

Source: Deere & Company

Why Q3 Was Challenging

While Deere did well, we are not in a business environment that gives the company the benefit of high machinery sales, nor does it give farmers a break with regard to crop prices. As the overview below shows, year to date, all "major" crops are down, as soybeans and wheat are down roughly 9%, while corn is down 18%. Corn is suffering more because of excellent crop conditions in pretty much all corn belt states except for Nebraska and Iowa, where conditions are below average. On the demand side, a lower need for ethanol is hurting corn as 40% of domestic supply is used as input for ethanol plants.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, China's phase one trade deal commitments are lagging, as year-to-date purchases of agriculture products are at just $8.7 billion. That's less than a quarter of the 2020 target of $36.6 billion based on June 2020 data. While I obviously cannot prove it, I expect that purchases, in general, are lagging because 2020 is an important election year. By keeping imports low, the Chinese are likely trying to weaken Trump's re-election chances.

Source: PIIE

Additionally, the world is still suffering from the economic shock caused by the global shelter-in-place orders. For example, as the graph below displays, industrial production of machinery was still down 11% in July, after dropping as much as 22% in April.

Why Deere Did So Well

Based on this context, it's time to look at the company's actual Q3 results. However, keep in mind that at the end of the article, I will tell you why the negative forces I just discussed will likely turn into tailwinds.

Anyway, third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $2.57. This is down 5% compared to the prior-year quarter. This is the second consecutive quarterly decline, while three out of the past four quarters saw negative growth. Basically, weakness started at the beginning of 2018, when global growth peaked. This did not lead to a sudden earnings implosion but a gradual decline after a number of rock-solid quarters.

It is also important to mention that Deere's earnings per share result came in way above expectations, as analysts were looking for just $1.26 per share.

Source: Estimize

Besides the fact that beating earnings is good news in general, it was needed, as the company was downgraded twice prior to its earnings based on "valuation" by both J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The reason why downgrading Deere based on its valuation is a tough thing to do is because the company is so good at turning sales into earnings. For example, while the world seemed to end, total sales only declined by 11% in the third quarter to $8.9 billion. Excluding non-equipment sales, sales were down 12% to $7.9 billion from $9.0 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Deere's largest segment, worldwide agriculture and turf sales, were down 5% to $5.7 billion. Operating profit in this segment, however, improved from $612 million to $942 million as a result of a better price realization ($262 million), which more than offset a slightly lower volume/mix and negative currency headwinds. On top of that, the company managed to turn SG&A/R&D expenses into a $145 million tailwind.

Unfortunately, based on current conditions, FY2020 sales in all regions are expected to be down from minor weakness in Asia to 5-10% contraction in North America, and Europe, and a 10-15% contraction in industry sales of tractors and combines in South America. All of this translates to an expected decline of 10% in net sales but an operating margin improvement from 10.6% to 11.5%. However, note that second-quarter expectations saw a full-year segment sales decline of 10-15%, with an operating margin decline to 8.5-10.0%.

Before I show you Deere's worldwide construction sales, the company added a slide showing its Smart Industrial Operating Model. Deere has done this to emphasize its focus on supportive production software to smoothen the crop production cycle, including planting, crop care, harvest, and field prepping. Connected machines, supporting tools, and applications are aimed to leverage the company's capabilities and to build a technological framework supporting the farmer. Additionally, Deere aims to enhance aftermarket and support capabilities to improve its penetration throughout the entire life of its products. While this makes sense in general, it might be more important than ever, as new equipment sales are simply not "that high" in the current business environment - unless something rapidly changes.

Source: Deere & Co. Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

With that said, let's look at the company's construction sales. Unsurprisingly, this cyclical segment underperformed agricultural sales significantly, as net sales dropped by 28% to $2.2 billion. And unlike agriculture, operating profit was way down. Due to a $306 million headwind caused by lower sales volume, operating profit fell by 46% to $205 million.

Source: Deere & Co. Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

Unfortunately, this is not expected to change in the fourth quarter, as full-year guidance sees a decline of 20% in North American construction equipment and a 20-25% decline in global forestry orders. Translated to sales growth, management expects full-year segment sales to fall by 25%. Operating margins are expected to fall from 10.8% to 5.0%. However, while these numbers are bad, Deere expected a full-year sales decline of 30-40% in its second-quarter presentation. The operating margin was expected to enter the 2.0-4.0% range.

In other words, both agricultural sales and construction sales have made a huge turnaround. This is also clearly visible in the company's FY2020 net income forecast. As of the end of the third quarter, management expects net income to fall to $2.25 billion. Net operating cash flow is expected to be $2.8 billion. One quarter ago, these expectations saw a net income decline to $1.6-$2.0 billion and net operating cash flow worth not more than $2.3 billion.

What's Next?

One of the reasons why I am bullish on agriculture is China's need to keep imports high. Its need for corn has never been higher. The country needs to replenish its own hog herd after the African Swine Fever catastrophe of the past few years. In addition to that, floods are making it hard to increase domestic production. In this case, China's corn net imports are just one of many examples that show the country's limited leverage over the US. Additionally, I believe that the company will hedge itself against the potential re-election of President Trump and accelerate its phase one imports in September and October.

I also think that agricultural prices have bottomed in the second quarter and will catch up with other commodities' prices in the quarters ahead.

In addition to further economic improvement, I think Deere will report positive new orders and sales growth in the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

Takeaway

Deere had a tremendous quarter in a challenging time. While earnings were down, the company reported much higher earnings than expected as a result of higher margins and solid operating income growth in its agricultural segment. Additionally, the company significantly raised full-year guidance, as its cost-savings initiatives and focus on technology and aftermarket sales are paying off.

Going forward, I expect a series of headlines suggesting that China has increased its phase one trade deal purchases as well as higher agricultural commodity prices. If the economy is able to accelerate in the fourth quarter as a result of less uncertainty after the election and potential COVID-19 vaccine, I think Deere stock price breakout will be sustainable. I would not be surprised if the stock were to hit $240 in 2021. If the economy is indeed accelerating with support from commodities, I think even $250 per share should not be a huge problem.

Either way, I do not recommend actively trading Deere stock. While I started buying this year, I will hold onto my shares for a very, very long time. Deere is a tremendous long-term investment that will likely increase its dividends as soon as sales start to rise again. Needless to say, I believe better times are ahead.

