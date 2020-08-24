The potential growth in data center chips is still huge, with Intel projecting anywhere between 25-30% CAGR, and the Intel vs AMD vs NVIDIA battle will be fierce.

Using a reverse DCF, I estimate that the market is currently projecting at least 22.4% FCF growth on a 6% discount rate.

Start-up company Fungible reports new DPU chips with 10x faster performance than CPUs, at 3x less the cost. NVIDIA also recently announced a DPU product in May.

Followers to my profile are likely aware of the buzz I generated last week when I stirred up the hornet's nest with my claim, Amazon's AWS About To Grow 45%+ And Just Killed The X86 Processor - Watch Out Intel And AMD.

Well, because I believe that the cloud is driving major change both to financial statement accounting and through its evolution of the legacy data centers into a bold new market, I think the x86's role, mostly dominated by Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD), is a key insight into the evolution of the space.

And with this article I'd like to present a new idea, that NVIDIA (NVDA) could one day take its own piece, not with a GPU, but a DPU. What could differentiate this competing technology from other contenders is its niche use cases-- Amazon's (AMZN) new, shiny in-house ARM processors seen more as a power play than performance play and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, Google's (GOOGL) Cloud, and Oracle (ORCL) Cloud not seen taking data servers chips in-house moving forward, at least yet.

First, The Background (On the DPU)

An announcement just a few days ago by start-up company Fungible alerted me to the next big competitor to the x86's in the data server market, the Data Processing Unit, or DPU. As the company reports (bolded emphasis mine):

The startups says its new DPU chips execute data intensive workloads 10 times faster than CPUs and offers a threefold reduction in total cost of ownership.

The products just announced by this 5 year old start-up include:

Fungible F1 DPU (800 Gbps) High-performance for storage, AI, security, etc.

S1 DPU (200 Gbps) Virtualization, both bare-metal and network applications



The controversy, which could become as nasty as the wars between CPU and GPU or x86 and ARM, will likely turn into two (or maybe 3) opposing camps:

DPU will augment the CPU DPU will replace the CPU (unlikely) CPU will squash the DPU

What do the experts say, like VP of Fungible's infrastructure systems' Ashish Nadkarni?

"They are trying to tackle a problem that gets introduced when you try to do storage at scale. You can’t do it with general-purpose CPUs. As these startups start to introduce their hardware-based designs, you can start to imagine that people who want a Nitro-like experience can do so on their own terms."

Here Comes the Real Threat - NVIDIA

Turns out that NVIDIA is making moves towards this new tech as well, as it announced back in May. From the company's GTC 2020 Keynote slides:

Like the game my seven-year old daughter used to play, what's the difference between these two pictures? Well, if you look closely to the left on slide 2, you might see this little inconspicuous piece-- the addition of the DPU.

Forget for a moment the unveiling of the NVIDIA DGX A100 third Generation Integrated AI System, which runs on the Dual 64-core AMD Rome CPU and 8 NVIDIA A100 GPUs, and boasts the following performance estimates vs. a "traditional" High-End CPU server:

5 PetaFLOPS; 1 Node

150x AI Compute

40x Memory Bandwidth

40x IO Bandwidth

The following NVIDIA A100 Lighthouse customers (in Cloud):

AWS

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Oracle Infrastructure

Tencent Cloud

Baidu AI Cloud

And the following customers (in Systems):

Dell Technologies

HPE

Lenovo

Fujitsu

others...

This comparison on cost ($1 million vs $11 million) and power (reduction by 1/20th) is extenuated by this pleasing visual:

TODAY'S AI DATA CENTER

DGX A100 AI

NVDA, the Killa

If you didn't see NVIDIA as a potential "killer" in the AI Data Center before, can we just agree that they're at least trying now? Of course, you also have the rumors (covered nicely by Louis Stevens) of a possible acquisition of Softbank's ARM Holdings, but lets get back to the matter at hand-- the DPU.

In this same event (the 2020 GTC), NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang had this to say about the future with the DPU, GPU, and CPU:

This is going to represent one of the three major pillars of computing going forward: The CPU for general-purpose computing, the GPU for accelerated computing, and the DPU, which moves data around the data center and does data processing

And what's the strategy for NVIDIA with the DPU? Well, I'm glad you asked, because as the company also stealthily released on their blog-- you have this brain child, which was born from the Mellanox acquisition, the BlueField-2:

Cliff notes - "What is a DPU?"

High performance multi-core CPU Typically , ARM architecture based

Higher performance network interface Integration into SmartNIC (network interface controller) Small win for Cisco (CSCO), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel?

Programmable, flexible Here's the competitive advantage...



But the burning question as always is what about the x86? As the VP of marketing for Mellanox Kevin Deierling explained in the post:

DPUs: A Focus on Data Processing This isn’t competitive and doesn’t scale, because trying to beat the traditional x86 CPU with a brute force performance attack is a losing battle. If 100 Gigabit/sec packet processing brings an x86 to its knees, why would an embedded CPU perform better? Instead the network interface needs to be powerful and flexible enough to handle all network data path processing. The embedded CPU should be used for control path initialization and exception processing, nothing more.

What a time to be alive. We are very much so in the early innings of this, if it becomes a thing at all. And sometimes it makes you wonder, how come I'm not all-in with these "guaranteed" stocks to moon? (NVDA, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL). Well remember that we're on an investing website, and there's also a lot to consider when it comes to the difference between reasonable excitement and unbridled fanboy-ism (Tesla market timers, anyone?)

How's the Market Pricing NVIDIA?

As I often do, let's go back to the basics and get some numbers for context. If I had a dollar for every new piece of tech that was going to change the world forever...

When it comes to a prudent DCF valuation on a company that's proven to have cash flows, has historically shown a track record of growing those cash flows, and has a Total Addressable Market that allows a reasonable estimate of the ability of the company to grow into those growth assumptions, well then we can make reasonable assumptions on how these stocks are being priced-- even a hyper growth stock like NVDA.

To do this, we will need assumptions for the following:

Discount rate- based on perceived risk, cost of capital, and opportunity cost

Free cash flow estimates- generally preferred over metrics like Net Income

Free cash flow growth estimates- Setting the two assumptions above reveals how much growth is being priced in today.

FCF estimates

For starters, I found that $6.91 as a free cash flow per share estimate for Fiscal Year 2019 was confirmed on two separate accounts. Trailing Twelve Months for FCF/ share is closer to $7.16. Based on FCF growth of around 30% - 37% since their high growth period starting in 2013-2014, I think 35% growth is a reasonable estimate for 2019 to 2020, which would put 17% as the benchmark (roughly) for the first 2 quarters, which would also indicate that FCF / share of around $8 now doesn't seem unreasonable, and EOY 2020 FY could be closer to $9.

This all assumes a general continuation of short term trends, which can be up for debate, but let's go with it for understanding the valuation.

Discount Rate

The WACC for this company sits around 9% depending how you estimate Cost of Equity, if you are using the CAPM model utilizing beta. The beta of 1.26 (depending on where you source it) drives the Cost of Equity up, which pushes the discount rate up and provides downward pressure on the valuation.

But I don't think the CAPM model for WACC is particularly useful for a special case like NVIDIA if investors are in for the long term and the company has a wide enough moat to sustain its FCF over that long term. After all, the company is net debt-free, and if you're going to discount the company higher just because of the riskiness of tech then you better be doing that for all of your technology stocks, which Wall Street doesn't seem to be doing right now.

I like the idea of using a 6% discount rate like I did with my evaluation of AWS, as I've been doing with most stocks in today's low interest environment that seem to have moats and secular trends pointing in their direction.

What's the implied growth rate?

With the 6% discount rate, and $8 FCF/share estimate, it appears that Wall Street is pricing in a 22.4% growth rate with its current valuation.

Of course that seems high, and is very high for any company, but it does provide better context than the forward P/E of around 55x (come on, nobody is expecting 55% CAGR on this ~$300B company, at least I hope).

Well if Implied Growth = 22.4%, and Historical Growth = 35%, Can We Just Use That As An Estimate?

Sure, if we're being lazy. There's one more piece of this pie to think about when it comes to where NVDA is trading at now, what it's being valued at, and how that can relate to potential returns for the long term investor.

Well, remember we can first talk about the potential TAM that could be unlocked if NVIDIA can take a slice from current x86 CPUs, if these new DPUs turn out to be a nice augmentation to what's out there now.

The 3 Musketeers of Semiconductor Brain Power: AMD, NVDA, INTC

First, AMD estimated what they felt the Total Addressable Market picture looks like today, in a recent presentation:

AMD also estimated their progress in snatching market share (from Intel and Co.) in x86, and along other segments:

Note the x86 market share to the right here, which was based on an early 2020 estimate. With that, let's estimate the server market size as it relates specifically to x86. From AMD's financials and segment breakdown (posted in their latest 10-k):

Source: AMD 10-k

The concerning flat-line in revenues for Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom is at least buoyed by their growth in Operating income for that segment, driven mostly by a decrease in semi-custom. Digging further into the Footnotes (my favorite part), we see the loss of a major customer, "Customer B" in Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom which explains the drop:

Source: AMD 10-k

Geographic mix for AMD is of critical importance as it relates to NVIDIA-- as you'll see that the reduced overlap makes for interesting market dynamics as well...

What you gotta love about AMD is how frank they are about certain things, like their market positioning against NVIDIA, which we will examine next (bolded emphasis mine).

First, the Graphics Market:

Our principal competitor in the discrete graphics market is Nvidia and they are considered the market share leader. In the data center, our principal competitor is Nvidia as the adoption of their proprietary CUDA software platform established their market share in high performance computing and machine learning. We are the market share leader in semi-custom game console products, where graphics performance is critical, and where we compete primarily against Nvidia.

Then, in Microprocessors, or Semiconductor Brain Power:

Intel Corporation has been the market share leader for microprocessors for many years. Intel’s market share, margins and significant financial resources enable it to market its products aggressively, to target our customers and our channel partners with special incentives and to influence customers who do business with us. Intel could take actions that place our discrete GPUs at a competitive disadvantage, including giving one or more of our competitors in the graphics market, such as Nvidia Corporation, preferential access to its proprietary graphics interface or other useful information.

Finally, what we all tuned in to hear, as it relates to DPUs and data servers:

In the server market, we compete against Intel with our CPU server products and Nvidia with our GPU server products.

Where does NVIDIA fit in?

From the Notes to their latest 10-k, NVDA broke down their revenue split between the GPU and Tegra Processor like this:

Management had this to say about the recent drop in revenue and operating income:

GPU Business. GPU business revenue decreased by 7% in fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019, which reflects a decline in GPUs sold for gaming. GeForce GPU product sales for gaming decreased by 10%, reflecting lower sales of GeForce desktop GPUs and SoCs for gaming platforms, partially offset by growth in GeForce notebook GPUs. Revenue from Quadro GPUs for professional visualization increased by 7%, reflecting strength in desktop and notebook workstations. Data Center revenue, which includes Tesla, GRID and DGX, increased by 2%, driven by vertical industry growth partially offset by lower hyperscale sales. Tegra Processor Business. Tegra Processor business revenue decreased by 6% in fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019. This was driven by a decline in revenue from SoCs for gaming platforms, which was partially offset by an increase of 9% in Automotive revenue, reflecting growth in AI cockpit solutions and development services agreements.

Note that 92% of total revenue for 2020 came outside of the U.S., and that Dell accounted for about 11%. Here's that geographic mix (also compare it to Intel):

Finally, just to close the gap on all of these mind twisting segments and geographies, here's the breakdown for Intel's many segments for revenue and operating income (from its latest 10-k):

By the way, those beautiful shapes are original art, and will probably be the most artistic thing I do all year.

Note that Intel's 3 biggest customers, which purchase from both DCG (Data Center Group) and CCG (Client Computing Group), made up the following percentages in 2019:

Dell Inc = 17%

Lenovo = 13%

Hp, Inc = 11%

In case you thought that Intel gave up on the data center GPU game, just to make it the battle all the more fun, a reminder that management also disclosed this in the same 10-k:

We are on track to deliver our first 7nm-based product, a data center-focused discrete GPU, at the end of 2021. We are approaching next-generation process nodes with a focus on striking an optimal balance between schedule, performance, power, and cost and will continue to drive intra-node advancement.

Data Center Market Share: Complex Geographies, Tech

In the best attempt to quantify this all into a reasonable TAM for NVIDIA and if this fits into the feasibility of a 22.4% growth estimate of FCF, let's close this piece with one more of my data tables and calculations.

The NVDA "Data Center Revenue" and INTC "Platform" revenue were sourced from the latest 10-k's, and I used AMD's investor presentation market share numbers (for x86 server) to estimate figures for their data center revenues.

Data Center Total Addressable Market

Pretty consistent with AMD's estimates for TAM above, Intel had this to say about where they see the market (bolded emphasis mine),

DCG has significant opportunities in cloud, networking, AI, and data analytics. As we broadened our product offerings and continued to innovate, the data center market TAM1 is expected to grow to approximately $90 billion by 2024. 1 Source: Intel calculated 2024 TAM derived from industry analyst reports.

For those of you taking notes at home, that would equate to a 25% - 30% CAGR from AMD's $35B Data Center TAM estimate to this $90B estimate of data center TAM by Intel into 2024.

Disclaimer: I'd guess based on my calculations in the table above that AMD's TAM estimation is perhaps a bit aggressive (say $5B or so), and I'd think Intel's is a bit too, but these growth rates do fall in-line with similar estimates for general cloud spending and IT infrastructure.

Anyway, what this could imply is that NVIDIA could grow alongside the market, as they did from FY1819 to FY1920 (staying on pace with Intel's 2% YOY), and capture much of the 25% - 30% growth of the TAM without taking any market share at all.

What could also happen would be a situation where DPU could start to cannibalize CPUs or GPUs, or other technological advances begin to erode the TAM from either CPUs or GPUs, in which case market position and adoption to rapid changes would probably be more important to the growth of those cash flows rather than the TAM expansion by itself.

That said, NVIDIA could also double down on its strength in Taiwan, and let Intel and AMD battle it out in the United States and China/ Hong Kong, to allow a natural co-existence in this highly competitive component of the semiconductor industry.

Final Thoughts: Market's 22.4% Growth Assumption

If NVDA could grow alongside a 25% - 30% expansion in data center TAM over the next 4 years, and maintain relative competitiveness, this could equate to an almost tripling of current revenues from data center and push it up to around $8.5B, which if consistent its average GPU margins of 40% could equal an increase to $3.4B in operating income. Compared to recent operating incomes of $3B - $4B, we could be looking at a doubling in the next 4 years-- that which alone would make up 18.9% of the 22.4% we need to justify NVDA's valuation today (excluding capex).

I find it hard to believe that the rest of the GPU segment wouldn't also be able to drive significant growth over the next 4-5 years, which gives a decent argument that today's valuation is actually pretty fair, and a reasonable target.

That said, there are a lot of assumptions within those assumptions, including much uncertainty between the battles between CPU vs GPU vs DPU, or INTC vs AMD vs NVDA, or China vs US vs Europe, or AWS vs Azure vs Google Cloud, or any other fanciful battle that affects the 3 semiconductor musketeers.

At the end of the day it comes down to personal risk tolerance, and a willingness to stay tuned to these developments if you are a long term investor in any of these big tech names.

