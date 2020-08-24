Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) is most often thought of as an oil and gas producer, and in fact, it was over most of its history. However, the company has also been making impressive inroads into the renewable energy space. In fact, Equinor is the largest developer and operator of offshore wind farms in the world today. We saw the company make further progress at developing this aspect of its business earlier this week when energy trader Danske Commodities signed a fifteen-year power purchase agreement for capacity from an offshore wind that Equinor is developing off of the coast of the United Kingdom. This is far from the only offshore farm that Equinor is developing, and this is an underappreciated part of the company's business that could prove to be a major driver of growth for the company going forward.

About This Agreement

On Monday, August 17, 2020, it was announced that Danske Commodities, an energy trading company based out of Aarhus, Denmark, has agreed to a fifteen-year power purchase agreement for 480 megawatts from the Dogger Bank wind farm located offshore the United Kingdom. The Dogger Bank wind farm is expected to begin operations over the 2023-2025 period. The farm itself will be the largest one in the world when it begins operating, boasting a total output capacity of 3.6 gigawatts.

Source: Yardi

A power purchase agreement is simply an agreement between an electricity producer and someone looking to purchase electricity for some reason. The purchase can be a major consumer of electricity like a datacenter or some sort of energy trading firm like what happened here. The contract will specify an amount of electricity to be purchased, a price at which the electricity will be purchased and a time period over which the electricity will be purchased. These agreements are quite often used in deregulated environments in order to allow the power company to lock in a price and protect itself against fluctuations in electricity prices. They are also very often used in renewable energy projects because these projects tend to produce power only intermittently, so these allow the operator to secure more steady revenues from their renewable projects. In the case of this contract, the price was not disclosed, but the time period was fifteen years, so this agreement should allow Dogger Bank to generate steady revenues on 13% of its production over an extended period of time.

While this agreement is certainly a positive over the long term, it will not likely have an impact over the short term. This is because the Dogger Bank wind farm will not become operational for a few more years. As already mentioned, the farm will begin operation over the 2023-2025 period, so there will be no revenue benefit gained until that time. In addition to this, Equinor will not derive all of the benefits from this agreement. This is because the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables with each party owning a 50% stake. Thus, we can conclude that each of these companies will receive about half of the cash flow from the agreement.

Equinor And Wind Power

As mentioned in the introduction, Equinor is the largest producer of offshore wind power in the world. The company has offshore wind farms either in operation or under construction in the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, Norway, Germany, and Japan. As we are currently discussing a farm in the United Kingdom, let us have a look at the company's other projects in that country:

Farm Name Capacity Date Operational Hywind Scotland 30 megawatts 2017 Sheringham Shoal 316.8 megawatts 2011 Dudgeon 402 megawatts 2017 Dogger Bank 3.6 gigawatts 2023-2025

As we can see, Equinor currently has 748.8 megawatts worth of capacity operating in the United Kingdom. The company has more capacity under construction as we can see above. This is in line with the company's efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. This is a goal that many European energy companies have, but the ambition is not as strong among the American majors.

Admittedly, it is solar power and onshore wind that have attracted the most attention among renewable energy investors. Although Equinor does develop solar power as well, offshore wind farms have a number of advantages over other ways of generating renewable energy. For one thing, the winds offshore tend to be stronger and steadier than winds onshore, which allows them to generate more power than an equivalent onshore farm. In addition to this, an offshore wind farm is easier to place. A solar plant or an onshore wind farm consumes a great deal of land that can be difficult to find in highly populated areas whereas there is more than enough space on the ocean. An onshore solar or wind farm may also be an eyesore that the local population objects to, but an offshore wind farm can easily be placed out of sight of the land.

The United Kingdom is an ideal place for the situation of offshore wind farms. The entire nation is located on islands, so there is plenty of space to construct these farms and still provide power to the entire island. In addition, the North Sea is renowned for the steady winds that blow across it. These are the same winds that brought many settlers to the United States during the Age of Sail. Thus, Equinor appears to be making a very good choice by constructing a number wind farms in the waters off of the nation's coast.

Renewables As An Engine Of Growth

Renewables have attracted the attention of many investors and not just investors invested in the Environmental, Social, and Governance style that has become quite popular in recent years. This is because renewable energy is expected to become an increasing part of the global energy mix over the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency, the production of renewable energy is expected to at least triple over the 2018-2040 period:

Source: International Energy Agency

However, offshore wind is expected to deliver substantially stronger growth than this. This is due largely to the advantages that it has over other sources of power that were already discussed. As of 2018, there is a total of 23 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity installed globally. This figure is expected to grow to at least 342 gigawatts by 2040. That works out to a 13.5% compound annual growth rate over the period.

Source: International Energy Agency

As we can see above too, it is quite possible that the development of offshore wind proceeds at an even more rapid pace than this. As Equinor is by far the leader in the space, it is certainly reasonable to assume that the company will be able to capture a reasonably respectable proportion of this growth. Thus, the company's offshore wind unit will quite likely serve as an engine of growth for the company over the coming years.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, the market generally considers Equinor to be an oil and gas company. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the company's stock performance year to date:

As we can see, Equinor is down 23.50% year to date, which largely matches the performance of energy prices. Thus, we can conclude that the market is undervaluing the tremendous growth potential of Equinor's offshore wind business. However, the growth of this business is a long-term story, and in the near to medium term, the natural resources business will make up the bulk of the company's financial performance. Thus, we can value it by comparing it to other oil and gas companies for now to attempt to see if it is undervalued compared to other companies in the same industry.

One ratio that we can use to do this is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way to modify the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will grow its earnings at a 5.49% rate over the next three to five years, which gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 6.60. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio Equinor 6.60 Chevron (CVX) 385.50 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) 6.08 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.54

As we can see here, Equinor compares reasonably to some of its peers in terms of the price-to-earnings growth ratio. With that said though, we were forced to exclude BP (BP) from this chart as the company currently has a negative price-to-earnings ratio, making it impossible to calculate the PEG. However, another ratio that is frequently used to value a company is the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio. The enterprise value is essentially the price that a potential acquirer would have to pay in order to buy the entire company, including the need to either assume or pay off the company's debt. The EBITDA is essentially a way to examine the company's earnings independently of its financial structure or the myriad tax regimes that a company may be exposed to. Here, we can see how Equinor's EV/EBITDA ratio compares to its peers:

Company EV/EBITDA Equinor 4.24 Chevron 8.69 Royal Dutch Shell 4.55 Exxon Mobil 7.62 BP 43.19

As we can clearly see here, Equinor appears to trade at a much lower valuation than its peers. This is something that could indicate that the stock is a buy today because an investor will pay a lower price for each dollar of earnings than they would with one of the company's peers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor boasts a great deal of potential in the renewables space, and this potential appears to be underappreciated by the market. The company is a leader in the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, which are expected to see much faster growth than the renewables sector as a whole. Thus, it is fair to assume that this business will ultimately become a driver of growth for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.