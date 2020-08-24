Nor is Model N breaking the bank to chase growth: it has also driven improvements in gross and Adjusted EBITDA margins.

With many of the large-cap tech stocks continuing to race to all-time highs, it often falls on the small-cap side for investors to truly find value. Model N (MODN) is one of the more interesting names within this space. A revenue management software company specifically for life sciences and semiconductor companies, Model N struggled to find its footing throughout much of 2019. However, this year - even amid a global pandemic that has battered many of its software rivals - strong execution led Model N into driving accelerated revenue growth rates.

Given that some of the largest health and tech companies in the world lean on Model N (several key examples include Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Intel (INTC), and Qualcomm (QCOM), investors should note that Model N's traction with huge corporate clients means it is less risky than the typical small/mid-cap software company that typically services other smaller businesses. Though Model N is up ~150% from the lows it hit in March, the stock is up only ~10% year-to-date (lagging behind most large-cap tech names as well as the NASDAQ, which has surged 22% year-to-date) despite much stronger performance since last year, suggesting that there is still further upside to go.

Data by YCharts

There's also plenty of appeal in the fact that Model N is a vertical software company. Verticalized strategies have become more and more common among the larger "portfolio" software companies, especially Salesforce.com (CRM) - which has been known to splurge billions on industry-focused software companies (such as when it bought Vlocity earlier this year for $1.33 billion) in order to plant a deeper foot in these industries and capitalize on cross-sale opportunities. Not to mention the fact that the two verticals that Model N serves (life sciences and high technology) have arguably proven to be the arguably the most countercyclical, strongest sectors in the year-to-date.

In light of Model N's improving right rights, I believe there's plenty of justification for Model N's upward drift in its valuation. At current share prices near $40, Model N's market cap is still at only $1.37 billion. After netting off the $194.2 million of cash and $112.2 million of cash on Model N's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.29 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a consensus revenue forecast of $174.4 million for FY21 (which is up only 9% y/y versus the ~$160 million midpoint of this year's revenue guidance, which Model N just raised after reporting Q3 results). I'd argue that given Model N's growth rate over the past two quarters has averaged in the high teens that a reversion to single-digit growth next year is highly unlikely, but if we take consensus at face value, Model N's valuation is still just 7.4x EV/FY20 revenues - whereas many software stocks growing in the mid-teens/low 20s have noticed high single digit or low-teens valuation multiples.

Figure 1. Model N FY20 guidance update Source: Model N Q3 earnings deck

The bottom line here: Model N is a much stronger company than it was several years ago, with a viable industry-focused strategy driving both revenue growth and margin expansion. Stay long and ride the company's upward momentum.

Q3 download

Let's now dig into Model N's most recent results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Model N Q3 results Source: Model N Q3 earnings release

Model N's revenue grew 19% y/y to $41.3 million, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $39.5 million (+14% y/y) by a huge five-point margin. Note that this is in spite of the fact that the coronavirus impacted all three months of the fiscal third quarter. Most companies - even technology companies - have reported sizable revenue deceleration in that period.

This is also Model N's fourth straight quarter of revenue acceleration. As recently as last year, Model N's business was actually declining, showcasing how far the company has come in a relatively short period of time:

Figure 3. Model N revenue and margin trends Source: Model N Q3 earnings deck

Model N's management noted that the company continued to see healthy activity in new customer go-lives, while several notable companies also expanded their relationships with Model N in the quarter, including AMD (AMD) and Micron (MU). The company did note that sales cycles have elongated, however (particularly for tech companies more than for life sciences companies) - and management doesn't expect its pipeline to normalize to pre-pandemic levels in the near term (though revenue growth has certainly taken off). At the same time, strong execution by Model N's sales teams has continued to allow Model N to close deals.

Here's some helpful context from CFO David Barter's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

I am impressed by our team's ability to adapt to the current environment and this new way of working. We are closing deals and bringing customers live on our platform. Our deal pipeline, as Jason highlighted has continued to grow. We believe that we will continue closing deals inclusive of new logos, customer base expansions and SaaS transitions. However, we expect that most deals will likely include a financial ramp. We also expect that we will continue to provide our customers with flexible billing and payment terms. Our initial financial outlook for fiscal year 2021 will factor in these variables."

The key upcoming checkpoint for Model N is next quarter, when alongside Q4 earnings the company will also unveil its first pass at FY21 guidance (and hopefully that comes in well above the 9% y/y growth that analysts are currently calling for).

Note that Model N's recent surge in growth has not come at the expense of profitability. We note that Model N's gross margin in Q3 ticked up by an impressive 560bps to 64.0% in the quarter. This is despite the fact that Model N's low-margin professional services business (performed at only slightly above cost) kicked into high gear in the quarters to support the flood of customer go-lives; Model N's CFO noted that subscription gross margins of 74% hit a new "high watermark." Model N's mid-60s gross margins still trails below most software companies in the mid-70s, but it's great to see the company begin to close this gap.

Figure 4. Model N gross margin trends Source: Model N Q3 earnings release

This uptick in gross margins also helped Model N achieve $6.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA, more than 2x the prior year. On a margin basis, Model N's adjusted EBITDA margins of 15% rose six points relative to 9% in 3Q19. Model N's pro forma EPS of $0.15 also represented a substantial beat versus consensus expectations of $0.06.

Key takeaways

Model N has found its footing and is managing to grow in the mid/high-teens again after a soft 2019. It certainly doesn't hurt that Model N's two focus industries (life sciences and technology) are among the sectors most unshaken (and in some cases, even benefited) by the coronavirus. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MODN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.