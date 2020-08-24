Finally, as the growth of Telehealth is still at an early stage, we expect an investment today to be highly rewarding in a few years.

For the combined entity, the deal enhances the business model, supported by more members, more data points, and more types of diseases in more locations.

For employers, health plans, and insurers, it gives them a fantastic return on investment, as they can track employees' health, lower healthcare costs, and improve work performance.

From a customer's point of view, the combination of the two businesses makes complete sense, bringing healthcare to one place and cutting costs and time for millions of patients.

Teladoc and Livongo are true innovators in healthcare, and the merger is a win-win for all parties.

Investment Thesis

At the back of the merger news between the two industry forefront runners, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO), our thesis is an optimistic one. We are convinced that telehealth is the future of healthcare. It improves lives, it improves work, it saves time, and it saves costs. For everything else, you have A&E at your local hospital.

Coming from a father of an infant child, Teladoc + Livongo gives me hope for future parenting experience. In the first year of parenthood, our daughter had so many health issues that my wife and I saw our health deteriorate. Bringing our child for hospital visits often means half a day wasted on admins just to get an answer that an in-depth google search will suffice.

We are not advising anyone to do the same or share the same experience with others. Still, we had learned the hard way that when the health issues of our infant daughter were not serious, hospital visits would add unnecessary emotional drain, costs and take away valuable resting time. The combination of Teladoc and Livongo promises a one-stop shop, anytime and anywhere for non-emergency healthcare.

Source: Merger presentation Aug 2020

Overall, we love the idea of bringing two telehealth giants together, where growth is still in the early stage, and finally, valuation is not sky-high after the recent drop.

Telehealth is the Future, and Industry Growth is Secular

Covid-19 has been a tear in many industries, but not surprisingly, Teladoc and Livongo have benefited. Both companies reported a dramatic increase in patient visits. Virtual consultations spiked 50% week over week. And revenue increased to 85% and 125% YoY respectively in the latest quarterly results - Q2 2020.

The exciting thing is the pandemic has shortened the conversion timeline of early adopters into long-term customers for both companies. This benefit is particularly significant for a relatively new concept/product and market.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a leader in cloud solutions for life sciences, reported a dramatic increase in virtual doctor visits during the pandemic of 30% from 1% of total visit.

[…] Using Crossix data, we see that Telemedicine increased rapidly in the U.S. from less than 1% of doctor visits in February to more than 30% of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive. Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the U.S., remote meetings between pharma and doctors with Veeva Engage are up more than 30 times, and approved e-mail communications are up more than two times from February to April. Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It's good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. Source: Veeva's CC Q1'2021

We are a shareholder of Veeva and consider its data as a leading indicator for the health industry. Thus, a 30x increase in virtual health visits is unprecedented and marks the new beginning for healthcare.

Of course, the challenge is to combine the two. M&A studies found that only about 2/3 of cases reported positive revenue synergies.

Nevertheless, Livongo + Teladoc together are a superpower in telemedicine, the execution for both companies is already excellent, and the individual strengths are formidable. Let's have a more in-depth look at what we are combining.

Combining superpowers in Telemedicine

Strengths/Key metrics Teladoc (TTM) Livongo (TTM) Key markets Acute Chronic Patient engagement Infrequent Frequent International present 175 countries Mainly the U.S. Revenue model Subscription & Pay Per Visit Subscription Type of customers Employers, Health plan sponsors Employers Number of doctors 50,000+ (TBC, coaches) Number of members 51M (subscriber, more data) 410K Market size (est.) $50B (est.) $47B (diabetes + hypertensions) Market Cap $17B $13B Revenue $716M $258M Forward growth 85% (35% organic) 125% Gross margin 64% (declining but still high) 75% (stable) Operating margin -8% (scaling rapidly) -15% (scaling rapidly) Liquidity (net debts) $400M $400M Valuation (EV/S) 22x 50x

Source: P.R. releases, TDOC and LVGO Q2 2020 earnings calls (data updated Aug 2020)

So, we are combining two publicly-traded telehealth providers who:

- Provide patients 24/7 access to doctors/coaches/physicians via voice, telephone, or video to treat acute medical needs (Teladoc) and chronic medical needs (Livongo).

- Sell to employer health plan sponsors and managed care companies with contracts that renew yearly (Teladoc) and has traction in Fortune 100 companies (Livongo).

- Over 52 million members combined (51M + 410K), multiplying data points.

-Global market exposure (mostly Teladoc).

- Combined $100B market size and growing at double digits.

- Both rapidly growing and scaling businesses with top CEOs.

- A blend of reasonably priced and reasonably expensive stock (22x and 50x E.V./Sale).

The way we make sense of this combination is that there is an incredible opportunity for an underpenetrated and growing market. The combined TAM is $100B, and according to Statista, telemedicine expects to grow close to 15% CAGR.

The following slide put our thesis on a chart. We expect more members, more diseases on the platform, more data points, and more avenues for income.

Source: Investor presentation

Financial scorecard

Teladoc and Livongo are expanding like weeds, showing undeniable strength in products, the most recent Q saw 85% (organic growth is 39%, excl acquisition) and 125% increase in revenue, respectively.

Both are showing potential with gross profits at very high rates at 63% and 75%, respectively. Economies of scale are evident as operating margins improve rapidly to -8% and -15% from -30% and -55% since IPO, respectively. The primary source of scalability is the reduction in SG&A, implying the products are selling themselves.

Source: Stockrow

However, both companies are still making GAAP losses. Nevertheless, Teladoc is generating cash as Q2'2020, and Livongo is approaching break-even. Hence, in the long run, the combined entity should have no problem with sustainability and investment for growth.

For the short term, the growth guidance for both companies remain optimistic; Teladoc expects 35% growth at the midpoint, and Livongo, possibly at near triple digits (our est.). What's more exciting is the possibility of a 2-3% margin expansion.

Source: Investor presentation

Risks and Volatility

Individually, there are a lot of headlines risks. First, not all countries are willing to approve the use of telemedicine legally and could remain so for the foreseeable future, blunting growth.

As both companies are at the forefront of the healthcare industry disruption, we expect plenty of competition and unknowns, such as how the healthcare venture between Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reacts.

Then, we have the giants in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and even Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) that are already in the telehealth business in some shape or form.

Finally, the execution risk is high, more often a hindrance and disruption than 1+1=3. Only time will tell if the combination creates more value. We just know that both management teams are top class, and we are willing to make a bet on them.

Summary - Buy Slowly Today

The combination of Teladoc and Livongo opens the door to the future of telehealth. If we were the leaders of Google, Apple, or Amazon, we would be kicking ourselves for not capturing these two earlier.

The market is still new and highly lucrative. The combination is a statement to the rest of the players in healthcare. It's an early move to strengthen their moat and accelerate growth.

As discussed, on different levels, the deal makes sense, a win-win for all parties. From a customer's perspective, it enables healthcare from chronic to acute needs anytime, anywhere at lower costs. It also makes sense for the broader ecosystem as health planners and sponsors can save costs and can participate in improving the health of employees. Finally, it also makes sense for both companies as they combine their superpowers with fast growth and economies of scale.

However, valuations are demanding. It implies a successful integration of two business models in different markets and ways of working. For a long-term investor, this is a great time to start a position and accumulate on dips.

Nonetheless, investors should expect high volatility. Shortly after the announcement of the deal, share prices of both companies move wildly. The market is still unconvinced with the implications of the combination.

We expect more volatility and suggest investors who don't have at least 2-3 years of investing horizon to avoid these stocks. Nevertheless, for those who can stomach large swings, we believe the short-term volatility is the door to superior returns over the long term.

What do you think? Are you bullish or bearish of the combination? Leave your comments and feedback below.

