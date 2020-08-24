Slack’s stock price has been underperforming mainly due to competition fears. The recent strategic alliance with Amazon is set to extend Slack's reach and also improve the platform.

The secular trends towards digitalisation and remote-working are very clear, and Slack is growing accordingly.

Introduction

We all have seen how the pandemic has changed the working environment in an unprecedented way. Lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and employers’ cautious measures have contributed to the shift to a more digital and remote-oriented working modus operandi. Many stocks have surged due to the shift in workers behaviour. Amongst the most notorious success stories are video conferencing company Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and cloud communication-focused Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). A similar faith could have been expected for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), which is instead running behind in terms of stock performance. After a short-lived pop in June, the stock is back to pre-pandemic levels under $30 a share. The future is not lacking a challenge, but this price level provides a great opportunity to start a position in a company with significant future potential.

Source

What Slack Does

Slack is a channel-based communication platform that replaces the use of email inside organizations. It is essentially a working efficiency and productivity enhancer, with very general and broad applicability.

Slack Current and Future Business Developments

Slack uses a well-established business model. The company acquires organisations with a free plan first, to then convert them to a premium paid plan. Over Q1, Slack added over 90,000 new organizations on their free plan and 12,000 net new paid customers, making it the most successful quarter in the history of the company.

As of the end of Q1, Slack paid customers were up 28% to 122,000, of which 963 paid customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 49% year over year. The number of large customers increased at around the same rate as in Q4, where net additions were 72 vs 70 of Q1.

A consequence of the work from home shift was an increase in average time spent actively using Slack each day, up from under 90 minutes in Q4 to over 120 minutes per day in Q1. Moreover, the time spent connected to Slack increased from about 9 hours to over 10 hours per day. The increased usage is a signal that users are increasingly relying on the Slack’s platform for their daily work, which in turn will increase the platform stickiness and customer retention.

The deal struck with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is certainly the most interesting enterprise agreement reached by Slack in the quarter. Under the new deal, all Amazon employees will have access to Slack’s platform and tools. To understand the magnitude of this deal, Amazon has more than 875,000 employees as of Q2 2020, and this number is increasing at a ~30% rate YoY. Slack, which has been an Amazon Web Services customer for several years now, will also expand its reliance on AWS by taking advantage of Chime, the AWS video-calling service. Slack will use AWS Chime to support their native calling capabilities. This partnership is not only beneficial to Slack's revenues, but it provides the company with a strategic ally in the fierce battle with tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The Risks Of The David Vs Goliath Fight

Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfield has tried to shy away from the competition, including Microsoft Teams, in the last earnings call:

“…unlike the many video conferencing solutions in the market such as Zoom, RingCentral, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Amazon Chime and BlueJeans, we aren't a digital substitute for physical in person meetings. Instead, Slack acts more like a digital office, a persistent place for users to connect and find information.”

However, competition with Microsoft cannot be avoided. The two companies have been firing shots at each other for a long time. From meme-ish passive-aggressive shots on Twitter,

Source: Twitter

to the most recent, serious allegation below,

Source: Barron's

...with Slack claiming Microsoft's bundling of the Teams app within its Office 365 software is a violation of market competition law. I am not sure if Slack has a sufficiently strong case in court, but I see the company doing the right moves off court. In fact, a Microsoft spokesperson recently stated that,

“…with Covid-19, the market has embraced Teams in record numbers while Slack suffered from its absence of video-conferencing”.

If that is the case, the recent deal with Amazon could help to patch Slack’s platform weakness.

Slack will now be able to use Chime infrastructure to deliver voice and video calling within its platform, rather than relying on its own system. This is bound to provide Slack video calls with additional features, making the service more reliable overall. Ultimately, Slack aims to enable video calling on mobile devices and to make calls transcripts automatically available into Slack text conversations.

The working-from-home trend is bound to continue for several months at least. Slack’s platform is not dependent on these trends to grow, but this moment in time is certainly a fertile environment for digital infrastructure providers. Lawsuits aside, Slack is focusing on improving its platform to make it stickier to customers. This is encouraging in the long term. I also believe that the market is ultimately large enough to support two suppliers such as Slack and Microsoft, with other competitors not really in the mix yet. If Microsoft Teams product fails to meet management's expectations, I still believe Microsoft acquisition of Slack, which was already discussed in the past, is still a possibility.

Slack Stock Price Is Running Behind Peers

Cloud-based communication and collaboration tools are performing extremely well in this renewed digital environment. Slack, however, is not soaring like previously mentioned Zoom Video Communication, or digital voice service Twilio. Comparing the three companies, we can see how Slack’s stock price has been drastically underperforming its peers.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Slack price to sales is also low at 21, relative to peers ZM, 96, and Twilio, 25. With the stock forming a support level at $25 per share, the current price below $30 can be considered a reasonable entry point.

Conclusion & Takeaway

The secular trends towards digitalisation and remote-working are very clear. Slack has shown resiliency in this economic environment, and it will likely keep posting strong growth over the medium to long term. Slack’s stock price has been underperforming due to competition fears. However, the secular trends in the working environment are likely to keep the pie grow bigger for both players. I rate Slack a Buy with a target price of $40.

If you found this article of value, please follow (near the title) and/or press "Like this article" just below. I would love to hear your opinion, leave a comment!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WORK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.