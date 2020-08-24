Dynavax was able to unload SD-101 to TriSalus and in return, will receive an upfront payment, as well as additional milestones and royalties.

The company has several COVID-19 vaccine partnerships around the globe. Most of these vaccines are starting to hit the clinic and could have human data before the year-end.

Dynavax (DVAX) has been a roller coaster of an investment for the past couple of years that have mostly pointed downhill since HEPLISAV-B’s FDA approval. I thought I was smart and waited for what I thought was an opportunistic entry point. My original thesis was based on the company's oncology pipeline and that HEPLISAV-B sales would provide some financial support to help keep the lights on. Unfortunately for me, the company decided to cut their oncology efforts and focus exclusively on vaccines, and my thesis was tossed into the waste bin.

Well, I was wrong on the timing and the company also decided to take a wrecking ball to my reason for investing. So, I sat on my hands and waited to see what the company was going to do with their oncology program and what will be their next move in vaccines. Well, Dynavax recently sold the rights to their oncology programs and the company is providing their adjuvant to several vaccine companies developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Now that the company has addressed both of those items, I am willing to resurrect my bullish outlook for the ticker.

I intend to review the company’s recent dealings and how it has me returning to cautiously bullish sentiment. Moreover, I present a case for a speculative buy at these prices, as well as some of the downside risks that investors should be aware of. Finally, I reveal my plans for my DVAX position.

Handing Off SD-101

Dynavax recently revealed that they have entered into an asset purchase agreement with TriSalus Life Sciences for SD-101. Dynavax developed SD-101, a TLR9 agonist CpG-C class oligodeoxynucleotide, to take on advanced cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancer. TriSalus will take on the development of SD-101 and will look to take on liver and pancreatic cancer. In return, Dynavax will receive $5M upfront, $4M reimbursement at year-end, and up to $250M in additional milestones. What is more, the company will receive low double-digit royalties on net sales of SD-101.

Image Source: TriSalus

In a previous DVAX article, I discussed the importance of figuring out what was to become of SD-101. The company could not let the promising I-O agent sit on a shelf and lose its value. Dynavax pumped a lot of investors’ money into the program and needed to get something out of it. Although I was hoping Merck (MRK), AstraZeneca (AZN), or Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) would step up, I am happy with the TriSalus deal. Not only are the financials amiable, but it appears that TriSalus could be a great caretaker for SD-101.

TriSalus has vascular infusion product candidates that could deliver targeted therapies directly into the tumor. In fact, TriSalus has infusion technology that is projected to deliver more of the therapy directly into the tumor, while limiting exposure to healthy tissue (Figure 1). Considering SD-101 can be used as an intratumoral therapy, I would say SD-101 might have found a great home that can help maximize its clinical and commercial abilities.

Figure 1: TriSalus Tech (Source: TriSalus)

Focusing on Vaccines Constructs A Clean Model

In my last DVAX article, I discussed how the company's plan to focus on vaccines could stabilize the investment by eliminating the volatility from SD-101’s data readouts. Now, the company can focus on their CpG 1018 adjuvant and its ability to boost the immune response and enhance the efficacy of contemporary vaccines.

So far, the company already has their Hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B, and is working on developing a Pertussis vaccine. In addition, Dynavax is executing a worldwide strategy of accumulating collaborations for CpG 1018’s use in COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the company has several collaborations with other companies including Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Valneva, Sinovac (SVA) Medigen, and Medicago. What is more, Dynavax is working with the Icahn School of Medicine to develop a universal influenza vaccine.

So, not only is Dynavax developing vaccines, but they also supply their adjuvant to other companies/organizations and is also capable of taking the lead in commercialization with their own salesforce. It looks as if Dynavax is quickly becoming a comprehensive vaccine company that is capable of handling every stage of development and commercialization.

Acceptable Financials

Dynavax’s financials have always been a concern for me. The R&D expenses were ballooning with their oncology efforts and HEPLISAV-B had just launched in the United States. Now with SD-101 off the books and HEPLISAV-B grabbing some market share, we can forecast those numbers to deflate a bit. In fact, Q2 R&D expenses decreased by 64% from $16.2M in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the sale of SD-101 to TriSalus will provide some potential milestones and royalties. In terms of cash position, the company finished Q2 with $200.7M in cash, cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, so we shouldn’t anticipate an offering in the near term.

The reduction in R&D expenses and a healthy cash position makes DVAX feel like a brand new investment. Indeed, the company is still burning cash and has approximately $179M in long-term debt, but I'm breathing a bit easier with the TriSalus deal and any potential payments from the company’s COVID-19 partnerships.

Upcoming Catalysts

DVAX investors have enjoyed a swarm of COVID-19-related catalysts over the past few months and the stock has responded accordingly. However, there are several upcoming catalysts to keep an eye out for, including the final immunogenicity data for HEPLISAV-B in patients on hemodialysis in Q4; completion of animal studies and toxicology for the pertussis vaccine; data from two Phase I clinical studies for adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months; and finally, Dynavax expects to publicize additional strategic relationships for CpG 1018.

Obviously, the COVID-19 vaccine data could have a huge impact on the share price, however, investors shouldn’t discount HEPLISAV-B data that could help support its use in certain populations. In addition, any news on new pipeline programs or partnerships could drastically improve the long-term outlook for the company.

Near-Term Downside Risk: COVID-19 Headwinds

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on HEPLISAV-B sales and the company’s ability to push their flagship product. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused a substantial decrease in utilization and a cut in demand from distributors. Sadly, HEPLISAV-B was only able to pull in $2.4M in net product revenue. Consequently, we cannot expect Dynavax to hit the Street’s 2020 revenue estimates of $31M-$40M (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Perhaps there is some latent demand for HEPLISAV-B once COVID-19 starts to wind down. Dynavax did report that they have seen “a rebound in the market in the latter part of the quarter and are optimistic that this growth trend will continue.” Still, we don’t know if or when COVID-19 will dissipate, so we may see disappointing commercial numbers for a prolonged period of time. I have to suspect the market will give DVAX a pass for a quarter or two, but if we don’t see HEPLISAV-B numbers return to their pre-pandemic level, we should prepare for the stock to come under attack.

Long-Term Downside Risk: Limited Hype

My leading long-term downside risk comes from the limited upside now that Dynavax has moved away oncology. SD-101 was going to be the company’s big move into oncology with the potential of a partnership with a big pharma who was looking to combine it with some of their blockbuster oncology therapies. Although TriSalus appears to be a great fit for SD-101, I don’t suspect the market to award DVAX for any progress made by TriSalus… or at least not as much as it would if SD-101 was still controlled by Dynavax.

The reality is, the market will have a greater response to melanoma data versus pertussis vaccine data because cancer treatments can charge thousands of dollars per treatment. Meanwhile, with vaccines, you are looking at $50, maybe a couple of hundred dollars, which is not going to get the Street salivating and willing to pay a high multiple on the stock. Excluding COVID-19 news, I don't foresee DVAX to experience any huge moves in the share price in the near future.

My Plan

In my opinion, Dynavax has to prove that it is capable of being a profitable vaccine/adjuvant company before the Street shows some enthusiasm in the ticker. Consequently, I am going to remain conservative in how I manage my DVAX position. I was able to hold off on buying into the COVID-19 hype and the stock has started to return to its previous trading range where a high volume of trades have occurred (Figure 3).

Figure 3: DVAX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

As a result, I am going to take advantage of this recent sell-off to make a few small additions in anticipation that the company’s HEPLISAV-B numbers improve in the second half of 2020 and the company’s COVID-19 partnerships report encouraging data from their trials. Long term, I am still looking to hold DVAX for at least five more years in anticipation that HEPLISAV-B becomes the leading Hepatitis B vaccine and the company is able to develop additional CpG 1018 adjuvanted vaccines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX, BMY, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.