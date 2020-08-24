This is part 2 of a 4-part series on Evogene, focusing on Lavie Bio. Part 1 of the series (now published) focused on Evogene's subsidiary Biomica. Parts 3 and 4 will focus on Ag-Plenus and Canonic to be published in the future.

After "spring wheat", LAV211 could also be applied to "winter wheat", a market 5 to 10x larger. LAV211 is the most advanced product of a pipeline of novel biostimulants and biopesticides.

Lavie Bio's biostimulant LAV211, with a novel mode of action, is expected to begin commercial sales in 2022 beginning in a 25 million acre test market for "spring wheat".

Corteva (a spin-off from Dow-DuPont) acquired a 28% interest in Lavie Bio in August 2019 for $27.5 million consideration. A Corteva rep was appointed to Lavie Bio's board of directors.

Headquartered in Israel, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has developed a unique computational predictive biology ("CPB") platform, leveraging big data with advanced algorithms such as machine learning and other artificial intelligence ("AI"), while adding a deep understanding of biology and advanced biological technologies.

Evogene is using its proprietary CPB platform to computationally design and develop next-generation life-science products based upon three core components: microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Evogene's computational platform allows it to substantially increase the probability of successful life-science product development, increase the efficacy and reduce the toxicity of its life-science products while reducing time and cost to development. Its strategic partners include BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva (CTVA), and ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), as well as various academic and medical institutions.

Evogene was a spin-off from Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) in 2002, and is the smallest holding of the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG), part of the ARK Invest Group of funds led by Cathy Wood.

Israel Punches Above Its Weight in R&D and Technology Innovation

With only 9 million people, Israel is ranked the world's sixth most innovative country by the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It also has one of the highest per-capita rates of filed patents, and according to the OECD ranks #1 in the world for spending the highest percentage of its GDP on scientific research and development.

A number of Israeli universities are ranked among the top academic institutions in the world in various scientific and research disciplines, including the Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University.

This Article is Part 2 of a 4-Part Series on Evogene

If you are not already familiar with Evogene, may I suggest you read my first article on Evogene published on August 13, Evogene: Hidden Gems Of Computational Predictive Biology, Part 1 Of 4 (Biomica, Microbiome Therapeutics).

*Evogene $EVGN Year-to-date Chart

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Evogene Corporate Summary

All figures in $US unless otherwise stated

Evogene, TASE (Israel)

Common Shares Outstanding (July 30, 2020) - 25,754,297

Current share price (August 21, 2020) - $1.35

Market Cap (close August 21, 2020) - $35 million

Cash position as of June 30, 2020 - $38.1 million

Debt: n/a

Operating loss for Q2 2020 was approximately $5.2 million, including $0.9 million for amortization (see August 5, 2020 Q2 2020 press release)

July 30, 2020 Preliminary Prospectus filed with the SEC for $50,000,000.

As of June 30, 2020, Evogene has 121 employees (including its subsidiaries), including 40 with Ph.D. degrees, with multidisciplinary and wide-ranging expertise in biology, chemistry, genetics, agronomics, mathematics, computer science, and other related fields.

Part 2 of 4: Lavie Bio Ltd. - Forefront of a Revolution in Agriculture

Lavie Bio Ltd. - Evogene's 72% Owned Subsidiary: (Ag-biologicals: Microbial and Naturally derived biochemistries: Biostimulants & Biopesticides)

In 2015, Evogene began developing biologically sourced agricultural products based upon its Computational Predictive Biology platform. Lavie Bio Ltd. was spun out of Evogene in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

While Evogene's subsidiary Biomica is focused on microbiome therapeutics to treat human diseases, Lavie Bio's focus is to improve food quality, sustainability, and agricultural productivity through the introduction of live microbial based ag-biologicals.

Green Revolution in Agriculture - Possible through the Computational Predictive Biology, Genomics, AI and Big Data (with highly specialized data bases)

Lavie Bio is at the forefront of a green revolution in agriculture as the industry shifts from the use of chemical-based (toxic) inputs to more natural, non-toxic microbial-based ag-biologicals.

This particular green revolution (live ag-biological microbial solutions) has only been possible due to the recent developments in computational predictive biology, genomics, big data (huge specialized databases), and AI.

The demand for these type of novel ag-biologicals is being driven by the consumer who is increasingly demanding non-toxic (or at least minimally toxic) and more natural pesticides, herbicides, biostimulants and other agricultural product inputs. Ag-biologicals (including novel leading-edge live microbial biostimulants, pesticides, herbicides, etc.) are a novel solution developed through the use of the most sophisticated technology, biology and genomics.

January 2020 Edison TV - Lavie Bio Video:

For those interested in getting a 6-minute overall review of Lavie Bio's business, I recommend watching the following January 14, 2020 Edison TV Executive Interview of Lavie Bio's video found here. The video is also available on Lavie Bio's website.

The abstract of a research paper published in the November 1, 2019 issue of Science Direct, Biotechnology Advances, New frontiers in agricultural productivity: Optimized microbial inoculants and in situ microbiome engineering, summarized the link between the plant microbiome and increasing agricultural productivity quite well:

"... harnessing the plant microbiome is considered a potentially viable approach for the next green revolution, in an environmentally sustainable way." "... new and emerging strategies to improve the survival and activity of microbial inoculants, including using selected indigenous microbes and optimising microbial delivery methods, as well as modern gene editing tools to engineer microbial inoculants. In addition, we identify multiple biochemical and molecular mechanisms and/approaches which can be exploited for microbiome engineering in situ to optimise plant-microbiome interactions for improved farm yields. These novel biotechnological approaches can provide effective tools to attract and maintain activities of crop beneficial microbiota that increase crop performance in terms of nutrient acquisition, and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, resulting in an increased agricultural productivity and sustainability."

Lavie Bio's Management Team

*Slide below taken from Lavie Bio's August 20, 2020 corporate presentation available on Evogene's website.

*Source of the information below taken from biographies of the management team found in Lavie Bio's website.

Ido Dor, appointed CEO in February 2019, previously held senior executive positions in the Ag-Biologicals division at Evogene since November 2015. Prior to joining Evogene, Mr. Dor headed the Small & Mid-Size Enterprise business unit at the Israeli branch of SAP, one of the world's largest organizational software company. Mr. Dor holds an M.B.A. and a BSc. in Industrial Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

James Presnail, COO, was hired last fall to lead Lavie Bio's operational, downstream development and commercialization efforts. He is in charge of Lavie Bio's St. Louis, Missouri, office in the U.S.A. He previously was VP R&D and Director of Molecular Biology and Analytics at Calyxt. Prior to Calyxt, Dr. Presnail was the Director of US Insect Control at Evogene and a senior research manager at DuPont Pioneer for over 20 years. James received his PhD in Entomology from the University of California, Berkeley. He conducted his postdoctoral research in Entomology at the University of Florida.

Michael Ionescu, VP Research, has led the research and optimization activities of novel microbiome-based ag-biologicals. Michael received his PhD degrees from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Life Sciences and Environmental Studies, and conducted his postdoctoral research at the University of California at Berkeley in phytopathology.

Amir Bercovits, VP Development, leads Lavie Bio's development activities. He previously served as the operations and Formulation manager for Agrogreen (Minrav), later acquired by Bayer, and as formulation manager for Ecogen Il. Since 1990, Mr. Bercovitz "has been involved in the development and production of microbial based products, mainly biopesticides based on live microorganisms - including commercially available Bionematicides (BioNem, Flocter, Nortica, Votivo) and Biofungicides (Aspire, AQ-10, Shemer)." Amir Bercovitz holds an MSc. Degree in Microbiology from the Hebrew University.

Lavie Bio's Board of Directors

(*Source of the information below taken from the slide in Lavie Bio's August 20, 2020 corporate presentation as well as the biographies set out in Lavie Bio's website Home - Lavie Bio)

Ofer Haviv, Director: Evogene’s President and CEO since late 2004. Mr. Haviv's biography has been previously set out in detail.

Kristian Bjørneboe, Director: Former VP New Business Development at Atos Medical AB, Sweden. Prior to that, VP Business Development at Novozymes where he led M&A transactions as part of Novozymes Ag-Biologicals division establishment. Mr. Bjørneboe holds advisory roles in various companies including an ag-tech focused VC. Mr. Bjørneboe was previously with McKinsey & Company. He currently serves as board member and treasurer of Dansk-Israelsk Selskab (Danish-Israeli Society), since 2017. He holds an MSc in Management of Technology: a science and technology-oriented MBA program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sloan School of Management as well as a M.Sc.in Applied Mathematics from The Technical University of Denmark.

Trevor Thiessen, Director: Sr. agriculture executive, highly experienced in commercial areas including marketing, sales, and go-to-market strategies with global experience. Previously served as President of Novozymes BioAg Inc., VP of Novozyme, where he was responsible for all the BioAg business including global commercial activities. Mr. Thiessen previously also held managerial positions at Monsanto and at Philom Bios Inc., ag-biologicals company. Currently co-owner of Redekop manufacturing, an agriculture equipment manufacturer. Mr. Thiessen holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce; Finance/Marketing both from the University of Saskatchewan.

Rowdy Smith, Director: Global Portfolio Leader for the Seed Applied & Biological Technologies for Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, where he directs the overall business operations for that division including R&D, business development, technology scouting, technical services, product management and strategic relationships. He has a B.Sc. from Northwest Missouri State University and his Certified Public Account license for the state of Iowa in 1999.

Scientific Advisors To Lavie Bio

(*The information below is summarized from the biographies set out in Lavie Bio's website www.lavie-bio.com)

Dr. Hagai Karchi PhD, Advisor: Co-founder of Evogene and served as its CEO from 2002 to 2004. Prior to the spin-off of Evogene from Compugen in 2002, he was the Co-Head of Compugen's Plant Genomics Division. With over 15 years of experience in the breeding of tomatoes and molecular genomics research, Dr. Karchi lectures and publishes in the field of plant genomics, and owns numerous patents. Dr. Karchi holds degrees from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem specializing in gene expression. He earned a Ph.D. from The Weizmann Institute of Science and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.

Angela Sessitsch, PhD, Advisor: Heads the Bioresources unit of the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology. According to her biography, she is widely published and has pioneered plant-associated microbiomes. Her group studies "the diversity and functioning of plant microbiota by applying a range of molecular approaches, interaction modes between plants and model bacteria, colonization behavior of endophytes as well as various application technologies for biocontrol and crop enhancement applications." She holds a PhD in Microbiology from the Wageningen University, the Netherlands.

Interview with Lavie Bio's CEO

I had a series of telephone interviews on July 21, August 19 and August 20, 2020 with Lavie Bio's CEO Ido Dor, in which he discussed what Lavie Bio was doing and he walked me through Lavie Bio's August 20, 2020 corporate presentation. I found Mr. Dor to be knowledgeable and straightforward.

Ag-Biologicals: Biostimulants and Biopesticides

Lavie Bio's 'Biology Driven Design' approach is being used to develop two main types of products:

(i) biostimulants, which are ag-biologicals for crop enhancement, directly impacting crop yield or abiotic stress tolerance; and

(ii) biopesticides, which are ag-biologicals for crop protection, addressing biotic stresses such as insects, diseases and weeds.

While the ag-biologicals portion of the agricultural input market (fertilizers, pesticides, seeds and seed traits) is still relatively small as a percentage of the entire agricultural input market, it is rapidly growing.

*Slide below taken from Lavie Bio's August 20, 2020 corporate presentation

The ag-biologicals market is growing at a rapid pace as it is developing next-generation solutions in fields (no pun intended) that had not seen a lot of new modes of action being developed during the past few decades. This is true particularly in the area of pesticides which was under pressure to develop next-generation less toxic products. The ag-biologicals market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2019 to over $13 billion in 2024.

Powered by Evogene's Computational Predictive Biology platform as well as Taxon Biosciences' technology platform (acquired from Corteva last August), Lavie Bio is developing number of next-generation ag-biological products that are effective, less toxic and have substantial potential commercial value.

Lavie Bio Product Pipeline Stages of Development

*Summary below quoted from Evogene's Form 20F filed with the SEC, July 27, 2020, at pages 35 -36

... The development process for microbial-based ag-biologicals is divided into four steps, or phases, which generally include discovery, pre-development, development, pre-commercialization, and ending with registration approval and commercial launch. As this is a relatively young industry, the process is not yet well established and standardized and the below outline was structured based on our experience and estimations. ◾ Discovery: The identification of a candidate microbial strain, or microbial strain teams, having the potential to improve the target trait. A collection of selected microbial candidates is typically tested on the crop(s) of choice in greenhouse screens or limited field experiments for various efficacy, stability and commercial viability criteria. Candidates that meet the testing criteria are referred to as “Hits”. Discovery phase typically lasts approximately 12-18 months. ◾ Pre-development: Promising Hits are advanced to pre-development phase, in order to further assess and optimize performance criteria such as shelf life, efficacy and stability. Successfully performing microbial candidates are referred to as “Advanced Hits”. This stage typically lasts approximately 12-18 months. ◾ Development: This phase is usually divided into Development Stage 1, resulting with a “Lead”, and Development Stage 2, resulting with a “Pre-Product”. In this phase, the fermentation and formulation procedures are further optimized to allow for further testing and validation of efficacy and stability in the field as well as for commercial scale production, addressing cost of good targets and compatibility with other agricultural inputs. Based on industry benchmarks and our estimates, this stage typically lasts approximately 24 months. ◾ Pre-commercialization: In this phase, extensive field tests are undertaken to demonstrate the effectiveness of product candidates in enhancing the target trait, including production of data to support product positioning. Additional activities towards launch are performed, including packaging development, upscale manufacturing protocol, registration and regulation. Based on industry benchmarks and our estimates, in the U.S., we expect this stage to last approximately 24 months for bio-stimulants and 36-48 months for bio-pesticides due to longer regulation processes. ..."

Lavie Bio's Pipeline

*Slide above taken from Lavie Bio's August 20, 2020 corporate presentation.

Biostimulants: A Lucrative Area

One of the primary areas of development that Lavie Bio is focused is biostimulants which is potentially a very lucrative area. Lavie Bio's most advanced product is LAV-211 which is a form of biostimulant seed treatment using microbes.

Biostimulants are not as regulated as biopesticides, so the development time to commercialization is shortened by a few years.

As seen from the slide below, the trial data demonstrate that LAV-211 improves spring wheat yield by an average of 6% which translates into $20 to $50 additional revenue for a farmer per acre. According to Lavie Bio's CEO, LAV211 is close to being in the pre-commercialized stage of development where the final LAV211 product is likely going to be optimized further over the next year as it gets closer to commercialization (anticipated to be revenue-generating in 2022), so the final economics may actually improve.

*Slide below taken from Lavie Bio August 20, 2020 corporate presentation.

LAV211 is composed of live "microbes" (with a 1.5 to 2-year shelf-life) applied as a "seed treatment". Once the treated seeds are in the ground, LAV211 interacts with water when the microbes are released which creates a synergistic mode of action, increasing the yield of "spring wheat" by an average of 6%. Interestingly, LAV211 works even more effectively in "tough" fields with poor conditions. Not only is LAV211 effective, it is not toxic and has been shown to be compatible with other agricultural technologies and fungicides.

Spring wheat is planted in or about April, at least in the Northern hemisphere.

Commercial Launch of LAV211 for April 2022 "spring wheat" in First Focus Market in North Dakota and Western Canada

LAV211 is expected to be in pre-commercialization mode in 2021 in anticipation of a commercial launch for LAV211 for "spring wheat" in 2022. "Spring wheat" planting takes place in or about April. The first focus market will be 25 million acres of "spring wheat" grown in North Dakota and Western Canada.

While the final pricing for LAV211 has not yet been determined, if one compares the pricing of competitive products, e.g. from Monsanto, the price of LAV211 will likely be in the range of $6.00 per acre.

Assuming Lavie Bio (or its partners or agents) can obtain a 20% market share of the first focus market's 25 million acres, that works out to be $30 million (5 million acres at $6.00 per acre) for just the test market of "spring wheat". The cost of production of LAV211 is relatively low with an estimated gross margin in excess of 80%.

"Winter Wheat" is another potential market for LAV211. Winter wheat is planted in or about November, before the winter snow. After the snow melts, the winter wheat plants grow and are harvested in early spring. While the initial indication for LAV211 is "spring wheat," LAV211 may be expanded into the winter wheat at the same time in the future. According to Lavie Bio's CEO, the LAV211 market for winter wheat is potentially 5 to 10 times larger than spring wheat. The development testing and timing of LAV211 for "winter wheat" has not yet been released.

LAV211 can also likely be expanded into other agricultural crops such as oats, which is a lucrative market now because of the oatmilk market.

Potentially, LAV211 could generate annual revenues in the $100 million range for "spring wheat" and other products with commercial sales in the spring wheat market beginning in 2022. The market for LAV211 could be expanded further to other products but no further details have yet been provided. I note that Lavie Bio's Product Pipeline slide (shown earlier in this article) indicates a potential expansion to 500 million acres (compared to the 25 million acre "spring wheat" market.

Biopesticides - Commercial Launches 2024 and 2025

Lavie Bio's LAV311/LAV 321 live microbe formulation is Lavie Bio's most advanced Biopesticide product, currently in Development Stage #1, anticipated to be ready to be sold commercially in 2024.

Based upon studies to date, it appears to have similar levels of efficacy compared to chemical pesticides in the treatment of fruit rot of grapes caused by botrytis cinerea but without the toxicity of current chemical pesticides.

As well, the targeting of the Lavie Bio's microbe formulation is that these live microbe formulation treatments are more durable, which would mean that they could be administered less frequently than current chemical pesticides. From a farmer's perspective, the fewer applications required means less cost.

LAV311/LAV312 market is estimated to be over $200 million just for the treatment of fruit rot of grapes caused by botrytis cinerea.

In the example provides below, the market for LAV311 (formerly LAV49762)/LAV312 is estimated to be $200 million for the treatment of fruit rot of grapes caused by botrytis cinerea. The potential sales could be materially higher if LAV49762 is used as a treatment for all 3 of the top grape diseases where the total market is estimated to be $1 billion.

According to Lavie Bio's CEO, commercial sales of LAV311/LAV312 to treat fruit rot of grapes is anticipated to be sold commercially in 2024.

Fruit rot (caused by botrytis) is also a problem in other fruits and vegetables and LAV311/LAV312 is expected to be expanded to other crops as well.

The company may begin earlier testing of LAV311/LAV312 in other countries as well.

LAV321/LAV322 is another live microbrial formulation pesticide in Development Stage #1 for the Downey Mildew market.

According to Lavie Bio's pipeline slide, this is a $350 million market (grapes chemical usage) with the potential to expand by another $150 million. It is anticipated to be sold commercially in 2025. (Source: Product Pipeline slide, August 2, 2020 Lavie Bio corporate presentation).

Corteva Investment in Lavie Bio in August 2019 includes Board Appointment

In August 2019, Evogene announced that Corteva was making a substantial investment in Lavie Bio and was appointing a representative on Lavie Bio's board of directors.

The announcement was very significant as Corteva is a leading multinational seed and crop protection company with a $21 billion market cap, spun out of DowDupont last June 2019.

Corteva's investment in Lavie Bio was valued at approximately $27.5 million, including the exchange of all shares of Corteva’s wholly-owned subsidiary Taxon Biosciences along with a US$10 million equity investment by Corteva in consideration of approximately 30% of Lavie Bio’s equity (which ultimately worked out to be approximately 28% of Lavie Bio's equity according to Evogene's Form 20F filed July 27, 2020 with the SEC).

I have assumed that the shares in Taxon Bioscience were valued by the parties at approximately $17.5 million because of the reference in Evogene's Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for Q3 2019 (3-month period ending September 30, 2019) where the sum of $17,449,000 was attributed to the "Acquisition of intangible assets from non-controlling interests against the issuance of subsidiary's ordinary shares." There are no other acquisitions of intangible assets by any of Evogene's subsidiaries in Q3 2019 in which shares of the subsidiary were issued other than Lavie Bio's acquisition of the shares of Taxon Bioscience from Corteva as announced in August 2019.

The assets of Taxon Biosciences include an IP portfolio, a large microbial collection, and product candidate pipeline, which are now integrated into Lavie Bio’s pipeline, and contributed to Lavie Bio's technological capabilities.

According to Lavie Bio's CEO, after the Taxon Bioscience acquisition from Corteva, it now has a combined collection of 140,000 strains from 4 different continents, which is now one of the largest such databases in the world.

In addition (as set out in Form 20F, filed July 27, 2020), Corteva’s August 2019 investment in Lavie Bio provided Corteva with certain future rights to obtain commercial licenses to Lavie Bio’s candidate products, mainly in corn and soy.

Corteva's 28% equity investment in Lavie Bio was actually an evolutionary step in the Corteva/Evogene relationship which began in July 2017, when Evogene entered into a multiyear collaboration with DuPont Pioneer (now Corteva) for the research and development of novel microbial biostimulant seed treatments for the improvement of corn productivity globally. Under the earlier 2017 multi-year collaboration agreement, Lavie Bio is still entitled to milestone payments for the advancement of candidate strains, and royalties from product sales. The precise financial details of this collaboration deal with Corteva are not disclosed.

Corteva has now appointed its representative, Rowdy Smith, Global Portfolio Leader for the Seed Applied & Biological Technologies for Corteva Agriscience, to Lavie Bio's board of directors.

Assuming that the Corteva investment in Lavie Bio last August 2019 is valued at $27.5 million for Corteva's 28% interest in Lavie Bio, that calculates into a post-transaction valuation of Lavie Bio of approximately $100,000,000 as of August 2019 (which would value Evogene's 72% interest in Lavie Bio at approximately $72 million).

Since then, Lavie Bio has made further progress and arguably is now more valuable.

September 11, 2019 Lavie Bio announced the nomination of industry experts to its board of directors.

November 18, 2019 Lavie Bio announced the development of LAV211 into Development Stage 2, the expected commercialization of LAV211 in 2022, and continued development of LAV212 and LAV213.

Next Steps for Lavie Bio

The next 6 to 12 months will hopefully see increasing interest from other large ag companies, potentially partnering with or investing in Lavie Bio as lead product LAV211 advances into the pre-commercial development stage, in anticipation of a 2022 commercial launch.

Potential milestone payments from Corteva as Lavie Bio's biostimulant candidates for corn advances into development stages (my estimate - 2021 / 2022).

Biopesticide LAV311/LAV312 development advances into Development stage 2 (my estimate 2021).

First commercial sales (LAV211 for "spring wheat") are expected to begin in 2022 in 25 million-acre spring wheat North Dakota/Western Canada market (Lavie Bio's estimate 2022).

Expansion of LAV211 sales for "spring wheat" into larger territories as well as potential expansion into other products (2022 to 2024) (market potential >$100 million).

Biopesticide LAV311/312 (fruit rot of grapes) pre-commercial stage in 2023 and first commercial sales (2024) (potential market >$200 million).

Biopesticide LAV321/LAV322 (Downey Mildew) expected commercial sales in 2025 (potential market >$350 million).

Summary

This is the 2nd of a 4-part series on Evogene, and its four main subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, Ag-Plenus, and Canonica).

For the reasons articulated in Part 1 of this 4-part series on Evogene published on August 13, 2020, in my view, Evogene is a poorly understood and "undiscovered" Israeli ag-tech and biotech company that has developed a potentially disruptive leading-edge computational predictive biology platform to create next-generation life sciences products more quickly, accurately, and which are more effective and have less toxicity.

This article focuses on Evogene's 72% owned subsidiary Lavie Bio Ltd. (live microbiome-based Ag-Biological: Biostimulants and Biopesticides). Lavie Bio is based in Israel with offices in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lavie Bio's most advanced asset LAV211 is a live microbial-based biostimulant in Development Stage 2 (as announced last November 2019). LAV211 is close to being in the pre-commercialization stage (2021). Lavie Bio anticipates LAV211 to begin sales of LAV211 in 25 million acres "spring wheat" in North Dakota and western Canada in 2022.

In addition to sales of LAV211 in "spring wheat" beginning in 2022, there is potential market expansion to other products including oats and "winter wheat" sometime in the future. LAV211 could potentially generate revenues in excess of $100 million with a margin in excess of 80% (if it markets the product itself). Whether Lavie Bio creates its own sales force or partners with another party to market and sell LAV211 remains to be seen.

Lavie Bio's most advanced biopesticide product candidate is LAV311/LAV312, also a live microbe formulation currently in Development Stage #1. The estimated market for LAV311/LAV312 for the treatment of fruit rot of grapes alone is estimated to be over $200 million with potential expansion of an additional $150 million in product sales. Commercial sales expected to begin in 2024.

Biopesticide LAV321/LAV322 (Downey Mildew) also in Development Stage #1 is expected to reach commercial sales in 2025 in a potential market worth in excess of $350 million.

Lavie Bio has a pipeline of additional products which are in various stages of development.

Last August, 2019, multinational Corteva acquired a 28% interest in Lavie Bio in consideration of an estimated $27.5 million (including $10 million cash and the vending in of all of the shares in Taxon Biosciences, a company focused on microbiome discovery to help develop biological crops and sciences). Corteva also appointed one of its representatives to Lavie Bio's board of directors. The Corteva investment transaction valued Evogene's interest last August in Lavie Bio at about $72 million. Since last August, Lavie Bio has advanced its product pipeline and arguably is an even more valuable company.

Corteva's equity investment also suggests that Corteva may consider acquiring the balance of Lavie Bio in the future (although that is pure speculation on my part). If Evogene's interest in Lavie Bio is valued at $72 million today, that would be double Evogene's current market cap.

My investment thesis is that the sum of parts valuation of Evogene including its internal ag-seed trait division, its CPB platform, and its ownership in 4 of its subsidiaries (Biomica, Canonic, AgPlenus and Lavie Bio), have not been well understood or explained by Evogene's management. In my view, the value of Evogene's equity including its interest in its various subsidiaries is a multiple of today's $35 million market cap.

With cash on hand of approximately $38 million (June 30th) and no debt, based upon the analysis set out above, Evogene's equity is grossly undervalued and has the potential to return very substantial returns to investors during the next 2 to 3 years, even taking into account any additional dilution that will likely occur to raise funds at either the parent or subsidiary level.

Please consider this article as a source of information from which to begin or to add to your own due diligence on Evogene and its subsidiaries.

I plan to publish Part 3 (Ag-Plenus) and Part 4 (Canonic) of this 4-part series on Evogene during the next two to four weeks.

Investment Risks

Evogene should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Evogene, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

An investment in Evogene is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage ag-tech/ biotech company with no material current or predictable future revenues. While listed on the Tel Aviv and NASDAQ exchanges, its shares are relatively illiquid.

Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of developmental trial failures, underwhelming clinical or other test results, competition, IP infringements, patent challenges, regulatory issues, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds either at the parent or subsidiary level in the future, the failure of management to execute upon its business plan including marketing, difficulty in acquiring partners or entering into licensing deals and general market risks.

Evogene's business model is frequently dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public SEC filings including its Form 20F filed on July 27, 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVGN, CGEN, ARKK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am writing this article for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a buy or sell recommendation. Please do your own due diligence and rely upon your own judgment.