SFL is generating sufficient cash flow to maintain its dividend but it does not quite have the coverage that we really want to see.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, ship leasing firm SFL Corporation (SFL) announced its 2020 earnings results. Perhaps surprisingly, the company managed to grow its revenues on a year-over-year basis and beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues. This would appear to be in direct defiance of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting global economic shut down. However, it is important to keep in mind that the company's business model is much more stable than that of many shipping companies and this gives it certain advantages in weathering through the conditions dominating the economy during the second quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SFL Corporation's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

SFL Corporation brought in total operating revenues of $118.465 million in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 2.81% decline over the $121.896 million that the company brought in during the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $49.408 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $27.415 million operating loss that the company had in the first quarter.

SFL Corporation redelivered two VLCCs to Hunter Group following the end of the quarter.

The company increased its backlog by approximately $95 million in the period.

SFL Corporation reported a net income of $11.898 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very favorably to the $87.054 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2020.

SFL Corporation's business model is much more of a leasing company than a shipping company. The company charters its vessels to other ship operators under long-term contracts. This has insulated the company during the global economic shutdown because all of its customers continued to make their lease payments straight through the economic problems. This allowed the company to maintain its financial performance in the quarter. We can see this in the fact that revenues are only down very slightly compared to the first quarter.

The reason for the slight revenue decrease was due to the company receiving a one-time payment in the second quarter that was not repeated in the first. During the second quarter, SFL Corporation received a $14.0 million payment that was accounted for as a "repayment of investment in sales-type, direct finance leases, and leaseback assets." This was not included in the company's operating revenues but it was included in operating revenues during the first quarter. In addition to this, one of the company's subsidiaries received $25.1 million in revenues that are not included in operating revenues. Thus, the slight decline in revenues was mostly due to accounting rules and not due to an actual decline in the company's business.

In fact, we saw some slight improvement in the company's business. We can see this by looking at the company's backlog, which is the total amount of money that the company will receive in the future based on the charters that it currently has. As noted in the highlights, the company managed to increase its contract backlog by about $95 million in the second quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic. This brings the company's total backlog up to $3.4 billion, which is enough to operate the company for 28.7 quarters at its current revenue rate even if it does not manage to obtain another contract. We can clearly see the stability of this model in allowing the company to weather through tough times here.

The average remaining charter length of the company's charters is approximately 4.2 years. However, if we weight the contracts by their remaining charter backlog, then it works out to about 7.3 years. This is likewise something that we should find relatively pleasing as it should promise stability in the company's operations over the medium term. All contracts are not created equal, however. The company's liners, for example, which comprise the largest proportion of the company's fleet, have an average remaining contract duration of 7.7 years when weighted by revenues:

Source: SFL Corporation

SFL Corporation's liners are primarily container ships that transport goods over the ocean on regular fixed routes. This type of shipping thus lends itself well to long-term contracts and indeed this is what we see in the company's fleet. The company's current liner fleet consists of 48 container ships and two car carriers. Of these, approximately 97% of the revenue generated by these ships comes from long-term contracts. This should provide risk-averse dividend investors with a certain degree of comfort because of the stability that it affords the company.

The second-largest proportion of the company's fleet is dry bulk carriers. These ships carry dry bulk goods such as coal and iron ore. These ships are nowhere near as well-covered by long-term contracts, however. SFL Corporation, currently, owns 22 of these vessels, two of which are on long-term charters. While this is only just over half of the fleet, these long-term charters accounted for 84% of the company's revenue from these vessels in the second quarter. This may be because the dayrate for dry bulk ships fell significantly in the first quarter and in the early part of the second but then staged a sharp rebound in May once China reopened its economy:

Source: Clarksons, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

The dayrate on long-term charters can vary based on an underlying index such as the Baltic Dry Index but generally, they do insulate the company somewhat against dayrate fluctuations. We can clearly see this in the fact that long-term charters accounted for an overwhelming proportion of the dry bulk revenues despite accounting for only just over half of the fleet.

One thing to keep in mind with regards to SFL Corporation's stability is that the charters that the company has are only worth something if the counterparties are able to remain solvent. Thus, we want to take a look at the company's counterparties. Here they are along with the proportion of contract backlog that they are responsible for:

Source: SFL Corporation

By far, SFL Corporation's largest customers are Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF) and MSC, which are the two largest liner operators in the world. These two companies are very well-financed firms that should easily be able to weather through any disruptions in the global economy, including the one that we are facing right now. We can conclude that both of these companies are unlikely to break their contracts with SFL Corporation due to the desire to protect their reputations. It is also unlikely that either company will go bankrupt. Thus, we can conclude that the overwhelming majority of the company's charter revenue is safe over the medium term at the very least regardless of what happens in the broader global economy.

Last quarter, SFL Corporation cut its dividend from $0.35 per share to $0.25 per share. The company maintained it at this lower level during the second quarter, which does make this the 66th consecutive quarter that the company paid a dividend. As is always the case though, we want to make sure that it can actually afford this dividend. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as free cash flow, which is the money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the second quarter, SFL Corporation had a free cash flow of $31.030 million. However, it only cost the company $27.216 million per quarter to pay the dividend. Thus, it does appear that the company is generating sufficient cash to cover its dividend, although it may admittedly not have the coverage that we would like to see to make us comfortable.

In conclusion, SFL Corporation's high-quality business model positions it quite well to weather through economic disruptions, even one as severe as what we are facing now. The company's long-term charters make up the overwhelming majority of its revenue and these are generally with very well-financed and solid companies. It, therefore, has very little exposure to dayrate changes like other shipping companies do. Overall, this company looks to be a reasonably strong dividend payer that should appeal even to risk-averse investors.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.