I believe that historic context is important to examining current valuations, and I hope that this article is useful to readers trying to make sense of the new market high.

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closing at a new all-time nominal high on Friday of 3,397, I thought it might be interesting for Seeking Alpha readers to examine a historical view of the market's price/earnings (P/E) ratio at previous market peaks.

First, I gathered daily pricing data on the S&P 500 back to 1954, a sixty-six-year data period.

I pulled this information into a spreadsheet, and used a maximum function to examine when the data series was at a new all-time high. Below is a chart showing what the all-time high for the index had been at each date back to 1954.

The longest consecutive data source of trailing P/E data available to me stretches back to 1954, which is why these graphs all begin with that date. Everyone likes to use their own price-to-earnings measure. It can be trailing, forward, with varying time horizons, interest-rate adjusted, operating-focused, and with and without extraordinary items, among many different flavors. What matters most here is that it is a time consistent source. For the purposes of this article, graphed below is the S&P 500 index level divided by trailing twelve month earnings per share before extraordinary items. The long-run average of this measure is about 16.8x, and the ratio currently stands at 26.5x, roughly 58% higher than the long-run average.

Earnings multiples will naturally ebb and flow based on the market's forward earnings projections and the state of the business cycle. Absent in this graph, but still noticeable, is the impact of interest rates. High rates in the 1970s and early 1980s depressed multiples; very low rates post-crisis had an elevating impact on multiples despite heightened economic uncertainty. One could certainly argue that the ten-year Treasury yield today (0.63%) is so much lower than the average rate in this dataset (6.06%) that recent multiples are closer to fair than their high nominal values suggest. Someone else could counter that the current environment's virus-induced uncertainty or disconnected stock multiples and economic growth dictate lower multiples. What this article is trying to do is simply put the long-run earnings multiple and the historical earnings multiple at market peaks into a long-run context.

With each date's corresponding high in a data series, I looked at the breakpoints when new highs for the S&P 500 were made. For each of these dates that had a new all-time high, I pulled in the P/E ratio for that date. The graph below shows the P/E ratio of the market when new peaks were made.

The blue dots above are the P/E ratio at historic market peaks. The orange line is the average multiple when the market hit then all-time highs. At 26.5x trailing earnings for our current P/E measure, the market is currently trading well above the average multiple at market peaks (18.4x). You can see that the far right blue dot was only exceeded at market highs during the inflation of the tech bubble in the late 1990s.

It has been more than 20 years - since March 24th, 2000 - that the S&P 500 made a new all-time high and earnings multiples were above current levels. A market bear might look at that relationship and remember that over the next 10 years from that 2000 high, the S&P 500 produced a rare decade long-run without generating positive total returns for investors.

Those with a more positive disposition towards markets would note that there was also a brief period in late 1991/early 1992 when markets were making new highs and the trailing P/E ratio was above current multiples. That market environment followed a short-lived recession that had pressed down earnings before unleashing a historically elongated economic expansion and market rally under Clinton.

When I first wrote a version of this article in March 2012, the market was in a very different place. The S&P 500 was making its first post-Financial Crisis peak, but the earnings multiple was its lowest at a fifty-two week high since 1989. While the market in 2012 was wrangling with the sovereign debt overhang, European morass, and uncertainty over decelerating Chinese growth, the domestic equity market was still priced at historically attractive levels.

Fast forward eight years, and the long-term effects of debt overhang in the developed world, a fractured Europe via Brexit, and uncertainty over Chinese growth are still largely unresolved, but the market has more than doubled in nominal terms to nearly 3400. We have added a new difficult to value market risk in the global pandemic. Investors have been rewarded with roughly 13% annualized returns over this interim period, including reinvested dividends, amidst what was a historically long domestic economic expansion before the current virus-induced recession. Over this period, U.S. markets have dominated their developed market counterparts, and multiples have expanded to historically high levels.

Our earnings multiple used in this article is a trailing earnings multiple, and certainly the end of 1Q and 2Q earnings numbers have been impacted by the virus-induced recession. Markets are forward looking, and current index levels are a reflection of expectations around future earnings streams. Using trailing earnings streams is a convenient valuation tool, but one that could be flawed in the current environment. Forward estimates of earnings multiples at historic points are not available for nearly as long of a horizon as I use in this article, and I believe that you want multiple business cycles to be able to draw conclusions from market datasets.

Market multiples are certainly historically elevated. Making new highs with multiples this high is anomalous, but so is the current pandemic-driven environment characterized by historic fiscal and monetary support. Part of the multiple expansion in the current market has been driven by relative gains of tech-related stocks benefiting from the remote work environment. There may not be a clear takeaway from this dataset, but I wanted to provide historic P/E ratios to Seeking Alpha readers at a new market high so that they can use it to shape their own view on markets. As discussed in the article, rock bottom interest rates are undoubtedly influencing markets, and a follow-up to this piece will use interest rate adjustments to this data.

