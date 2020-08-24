Bitauto Holdings Ltd.'s (BITA) CEO Andy Zhang on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2020 8:15 AM ET

Andy Zhang - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ming Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Welcome to Bitauto's second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO and Mr. Ming Xu CFO.

Andy Zhang

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2020 earnings call. In the second quarter China's domestic automobile industry remained challenging with sluggish retail passenger vehicle sales and the risking levels of delayed inventory. Especially considering resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak in some major cities in June, yes in June, while these factors adversely impacted our business, we are confident that the gradual macroeconomic recovery across many industries represents strong opportunities for Bitauto in the months ahead.

Looking at our advertising and the subscription businesses, weak vehicle sales and the increasing fierce competition in China's online automobile advertising sector, put pressure on our advertising business during the second quarter. However, our subscription business achieved mild revenue growth thanks to the slight increase in Bitauto's paying subscriber base.

Turning to our transaction services business, during the quarter Yixin recorded about 69,000 total transactions in the second quarter representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 49.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by Yixin's more conservative risk control approach. Looking ahead, in response to the uncertainties in China's overall environment, and particularly the automobile sector, we will stay focused on our core strategies and strategic initiatives.

First, we will continue to upgrade and improve our content product offerings, which we believe will provide better value to automobile consumers, car owners, automakers and dealer customers. Second, we will continue focusing on our ongoing strategic brand building campaigns to further raise Bitauto's brand and recognition in order to expand our user base and enhance user engagement.

Third, Yixin will continue to optimize its conservative risk assessment methodology and strengthen dealer and financial institution partnerships to explore opportunities as China's automobile market recovers. We believe our efforts will help strengthen Bitauto's position as the leading provider of internet content and the marketing services and the transaction services for China's auto industry.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ming to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening everyone. Despite the gradual recovery of China's economy in the second quarter of 2020, automobile sector continued to underperform on a relative basis impacting our topline results. Additionally, we will continue to see margin pressure during the quarter due to our ongoing investments in user acquisition as well as our strategic branding and marketing initiatives.

For the long run, we believe these investments will form a solid foundation to attract more users to Bitauto and enhance our value proposition to our automotive maker and dealer business partners.

Now, let's look at our Q2 2020 financial highlights. Please note that I will reference financial figures in RMB. Bitauto reported revenue of RMB 1.96 billion in the second quarter of 2020 compared to RMB 2.79 billion in the corresponding period in 2019. Revenue from the advertising and subscription business in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 1.03 billion, representing a 2.2% increase from RMB 1.01 billion in the corresponding period in 2019.

Revenue from the transaction services business in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 738 million compared to RMB 1.19 billion in the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to weak passenger vehicle sales following the COVID-19 outbreak and more cautious underwriting standard imposed by Yixin. Revenue from the digital marketing solution business in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 190.3 million compared to RMB 294.7 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 654 million compared to RMB 1.12 billion in the corresponding period in 2019. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was 33.4% compared to 40% in the corresponding period in 2019. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 1.3 billion compared to RMB 1.67 billion in the corresponding period in 2019.

Selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB 1.8 billion representing a 10.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increasing provision for credit losses of the receivables related to Yixin and the increase in marketing expenses associated with the company's branding and marketing efforts, partly offset by the decrease in amortization of intangible assets related to the strategic cooperation with JD.com, and decrease in expenses related with personnel.

Product development expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB147 million representing a 3.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. Share-based compensation, which was allocated to related operating expense line items, was RMB 55 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB 100 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 594 million compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB 215 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 536 million, compared to net loss of RMB 136 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 369 million compared to net loss attributable to Bitauto of RMB 146 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 447 million compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB 260 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 334 million compared to RMB net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB 155 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to RMB 5.15 and RMB 5.15, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to RMB 4.65 and RMB 4.65 respectively. As of June 30, 2020 the company has cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB 8.6 billion. Cash used in operating activities, cash provided by investing activities and cash using financing activities in the second quarter of 2020 were RMB 831 million, RMB 3.3 billion and RMB 2.2 billion respectively.

In addition, given Yixin's scale and significance to Bitauto, I would also like to share with you some of Yixin's operating and financial highlights for Q2, 2020. Bitauto's controlled subsidiary Yixin, a primary operator of the company's transaction service business facilitated approximately 69,000 financed transactions for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 49.9%.

The decrease was primarily driven by Yixin's more conservative risk control methodology. The total aggregate finance amounts facilitated through Yixin's loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB 5.38 billion. Amid the challenging macroeconomic environment, Yixin continue to adopt conservative risk control methodology, and to focus on its loan facilitation services.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Yixin facilitated approximately 53,000 finance transactions, representing a year-over-year decrease of 21% and approximately 77% of Yixin’s total financial transactions. In the second quarter of 2020 under U.S. GAAP, Yixin’s total revenue were RMB 745 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 50%.

New core services revenue which includes revenues from loan facilitation transactions at a new self-operated financing lease transactions facilitated by Yixin during the period were RMB 258 million representing a year-over-year decrease of 57% as of June 30, 2020, 90 days plus past due ratio and 180 days plus past due ratio for all financial transactions were 2.46% and 1.4% respectively. On the U.S. GAAP Yixin’s provision for credit losses or financial receivables in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB 321.4 million.

With that, I like to start the Q&A session. Operator, please go ahead.

