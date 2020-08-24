The second-quarter total production decreased by 4.3% to 435,448 Boepd compared to a year ago and down 6.9% sequentially.

Apache reported a second-quarter 2020 consolidated net loss of $367 million or $1.02 per diluted common share, on July 30, 2020.

Image: Drillship Noble Sam Croft in Suriname Courtesy: The Marine executive

Investment Thesis

Houston-based Apache Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) released its second quarter of 2020 results on July 29, 2020. Apache's second-quarter results were not inspiring.

A massive drop in revenues and drastic dividend cuts are not what we could consider "appealing" for a long-term investment. The oil prices are not supporting a long-term investment either. The demand is weak, and supply is more than enough even with drastic cuts by OPEC+ that have helped the oil prices stabilizing above $40.

Thus, I recommend APA as a trading tool only for the next six months, at least.

The stock is now 44% down YTD after plunging as much as 82% in March-April. If we compare APA to SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), it doesn't seem so bad.

Apache is involved with the Permian midstream with Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM).

Altus Midstream released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2020.

I do not recommend investing in Altus Midstream. ALTM is not paying a dividend.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history for 2Q'20: The raw numbers

Apache 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 1.657 1.616 1.438 1.625 1.344 0.752 Net Income in $ Billion -0.05 -0.36 -0.17 -2.98 -4.48 -0.367 EBITDA $ Billion 0.91 0.55 0.82 -2.22 -3.90 0.11 EPS diluted in $/share -0.12 -0.96 -0.45 -7.89 -11.86 -1.02 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 598 856 635 778 502 84 CapEx in $ Million 863 803 682 613 531 335 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -265 53 -47 165 -29 -251 Total cash $ Billion 0.33 0.55 0.16 0.25 0.43 0.14 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.43 8.33 8.41 8.56 8.91 8.82 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.025 0.025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 376 377 377 377 378 378 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Oil Equivalent in K Boepd 502.9 455.0 450.6 487.2 467.8 435.4 International 211.2 191.0 184.7 188.6 185.1 184.9 USA 291.7 264.0 265.9 298.6 282.6 250.6 Permian 247.9 226.3 254.4 288.0 273.1 240.5* estimated Global liquid price ($/Boe) 57.70 63.71 58.60 60.19 48.31 25.77 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.34 1.41 1.66 2.05 1.47 1.68

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other were $752 million in 2Q'20

Apache reported a second-quarter 2020 consolidated net loss of $367 million or $1.02 per diluted common share, on July 30, 2020. Revenues and other were $752 billion, down 53.5% from the same quarter a year ago due to weaker oil and gas prices. Excluding these and other smaller items, the adjusted loss was $281 million or $0.74 per share.

Steve Riney said in the conference call:

Adjusted production decreased 7% from the prior quarter, primarily driven by shut-ins and production curtailments of approximately 190,00 BOEs per day at Alpine High, and production curtailments of 10,000 BOEs per day in the North Sea and 6,000 BOEs per day for other operations in the Permian. Partially offsetting this was increased Egypt cost recovery volumes due to the lower oil prices in the quarter.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $251 million in 2Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

As expected, the company is not doing well in this segment and is showing a loss in free cash flow. Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $68 million, with a loss of $251 million this quarter. The company is doing an excellent job at cost-saving, and loss of free cash flow could have been more severe. The company saved about $200 million in costs, of which about 50% was CapEx.

Thus, it is understandable that the company reduced dividend last quarter and kept it this quarter at $0.025 per share or a yield of 0.7%.

3 - Net debt is now $8.68 billion in 2Q'20 (Including Altus)

The company took advantage of the market volatility to purchase debt at a 36% discount. Steve Riney said in the conference call:

As we have previously noted, one of our key long-term objectives is debt reduction. Let me share two views on this objective as we look at the second quarter. With respect to long-term debt, we took the opportunity to repurchase bonds at significant discounts when the debt markets came under pressure. In aggregate, during the second quarter, we repurchased $410 million of face value debt for $263 million, reducing aggregate long-term debt by $147 million.

Note: Apache Corp. has a stable liquidity position, supported by a $4.0 billion revolving credit facility that matures in March of 2024. Apache ended the quarter with $565 million outstanding on the revolver.

From the presentation:

Note: Long term attributed to Altus is $493 million as of June 30, 2020.

On August 3, 2020, the company announced a tender offer for up to $460 million in aggregate Purchase Price of Senior Notes.

4 - Oil-equivalent production was 435.4k Boepd in Q2'20 (68% liquids or oil plus NGL)

Production details per segment are indicated in the chart below. Again, I have estimated the Permian production that I could not find in the filings.

The second-quarter total production decreased by 4.3% to 435,448 Boepd compared to a year ago and down 6.9% sequentially.

In 2Q 2020, the Permian Basin recorded an output estimated of 240.5k Boepd, representing 55.2% of the overall oil and gas production.

I could not find the numbers related to the Permian this quarter, but, in general, the Permian production represents about 96.5% of the total output for the USA. Oil in the Permian represents about 36% of the production.

Note: The Permian production in green in the first graph, which was ~240.5k Boepd in 2Q'2020 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High) compared to 226.3k Boepd in 2Q' 2019.

Q3 2020 Guidance

Apache Corp. indicated during the second quarter that:

As we look at the second half of 2020 into the long-term, our key objectives remain unchanged despite the extreme price volatility. We will budget conservatively and direct free cash flow on a priority basis to debt reduction maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio and prioritize investment for long-term returns over production growth.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

One subject that should not be overlooked is the incredible potential uncovered in Block 58 offshore Suriname. With already three discoveries announced and a fourth well underway, the prospect looks good.

The company was smart enough to enter a joint venture with Total SA (NYSE:TOT), which reduced the risks and lower CapEx significantly while getting a nice portion of the pie. Apache is the operator holding a 50% working interest and Total holding a 50% working interest.

It will take a while before the first oil is delivered and a few billion dollars in CapEx with the construction of probably a couple of FPSOs, but the end game is promising.

Technical analysis (short term)

APA is forming a descending channel pattern now with strong support at $12 and resistance $16 and $17.50.

The 50 MA is at $14.25 and could be considered as weak support with some cautious buying potential. However, I recommend accumulating between $13 and $12. Watch the RSI for a value close to 30 before seriously accumulating.

My takeaway on APA is that the stock is likely to fluctuate within the range of $12.00-$17.50. It is due to oil prices staying between $40 and $45, until 2021.

Thus, not much incentive to turn long APA now with dividend so low and muted mid-term prospect.

