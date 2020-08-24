The firm still looks good long term, and should continue its upward growth trajectory in the years ahead.

I think this is a positive for the company because its share price had run ahead of itself and was due for a pullback.

GrowGeneration Corp.'s (GRWG) share price soared after its latest earnings report, jumping from a little under $9.00 per share, to a 52-week high of $22.88 on August 19.

That surge was short-lived though, as a company that shorts stock, Hindenberg Research, released a report castigating the management team at GrowGeneration, resulting in its share price dropping by over $7.00 per share in a couple of days.

In this article, we'll look at why I think this was a positive for the company, and why its long-term outlook remains strong. But first, let's look at its latest earnings report.

Latest earnings

In Q2 2020, GrowGeneration Corp. generated some impressive numbers, which was a strong catalyst for the soaring share price before the Hindenberg press release.

Revenue in the reporting period soared to $43.5 million year-over-year, an increase of 123 percent. In the same quarter in 2019, the company generated $19.5 million in revenue.

While the addition of six new retail outlets accounted for the majority of that increase in revenue, same-store sales climbed 49 percent. Stores that were opened in Q2 2019 and Q2 2020, added revenue of $25.1 million, against the $16.9 million in sales reported last year.

GrowGeneration's commercial business also did very well, jumping by 142 percent, while online sales soared by 149 percent.

Net income in the reporting period was $2.6 million, up from the $1.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2019. The improvement was attributed to the increase in revenues at 123 percent, while store operating costs increased at a more modest 99 percent pace.

Net income from store operations ended the quarter at $7.6 million, compared to $3.1 million year-over-year, a 146 percent increase.

Gross profit in the quarter was $11.6 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 99 percent, over the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 26.7 percent for Q2 2020, down from the 29.9 percent reported in Q2 2019.

The company said the reason for the decline in gross profit margin percentage was primarily from commercial and e-commerce revenues accounting for 27 percent of overall revenues. The result was a decline in margin of 0.8 basis points. In Q2 2019, those segments accounted for 25 percent of total revenues.

Margins could remain under pressure if those two segments continue to grow as a percentage of revenue because of the increase in costs associated with shipping.

The other reason mentioned in the earnings report for the decline in gross profit margin percentage was from inventory it bought at a substantial discount from a vendor in 2019. Sales from those items last year accounted for 5 percent of total revenues, that came with high margins. That increased its margins by 1.3 basis points in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $4.6 million in the quarter, up from the $1.7 million last year in the same reporting period. The company attributed that to an increase of $1.5 million in net income, and non-cash add-backs.

On a per share basis, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was $0.12, against the $0.06 in Q2 2019. As of August 12, 2020, the company reported cash of $59 million. As of June 30, 2020, it had $35.2 million in working capital, up from the $30.6 million at the end of 2019.

Concerning its 2020 outlook, the company expects revenue to be in a range of $170-$175 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $17-$18 million, and GAAP net income of $7-$8 million.

For 2021, the company projects revenue of $245-$260 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $26-$28 million.

GrowGeneration has generated record revenues for 10 consecutive quarters.

The Hindenberg report

All the euphoria coming from the earnings report was partially dampened by a negative report from Hindenberg Research, a company that shorts stocks. Its major focus was on alleged past activities and associations related to the management team at GrowGeneration.

I'm not going to get into the comments the research company made about management, only that some of it appeared to be overreach and tenuous at best. Other parts of the accusations were more guilt by association, and also related to alleged past business failures.

How relevant it is to the management team is questionable, as they should be assessed by their performance at GrowGeneration; the company has been around since 2014, and done very well.

What's more important to me about the report was it helped accelerate the inevitable pullback in the share price of the company, which in the short term had become overheated because of the interest from retail investors in the stock, especially in response to the earnings report.

Why that's valuable to me is it helps remove the short-term euphoria over the stock, and hopefully force retail investors to think more clearly concerning the share price of GrowGeneration and whether or not it's at a price point worth taking a position in. It wouldn't surprise me to see it take off again after it recently dropped to $15.55, before closing on Friday, August 21, at $17.345.

That said, there is probably more downside to come, even if the share price rebounds in the near term.

As for some of the other things pointed out as negatives for GrowGeneration by Hindenberg Research, they were less than convincing. For example, they mentioned that insiders and major shareholders, including the "CEO, President & Co-Founder, and private equity backers" were selling stock aggressively in 2020 in the range of $4-$8 per share.

My response to that is this: So what? The company started off the year at a little over $4 per share, and ran up to in the high $6s before pulling back in response to the pandemic, plummeting to under $3 per share. After that, it began moving up consistently until it hit around $9.00 per share on August 12, the day before its earnings report.

So those with substantial stakes in the company would rightly take some profits in that environment. It is after August 12 that the company started to soar, jumping to as high as $22.88. It was already starting to pull back when Hindenberg released the report.

So when the research firm pointed to fundamentals and valuation, it was doing so after the big increase in share price, which skewed the outlook for the company because it was taken at near 52-week highs. So after the company more than doubled its share price in a week, it wasn't hard to point out it was extremely overvalued, as if its share price wasn't going to drop on its own.

Most disingenuous on the part of Hindenberg was when it pointed to when the company completed a financing at $5.60 per share near the end of June, which represented a 70 percent discount at the share price it was trading at when the company released the report. What isn't stated is at that time the company was trading at about $6 per share as a low on June 30.

The point is they made it look like they completed the financing at huge discounts to the share price when at the time of the financing it was only a little lower than what it was trading at.

Taking all this into account, I still think this was a positive for GrowGeneration because it needed to take a breather, and dropping over $7.00 per share from its 52-week high was good for the company and investors.

Conclusion

GrowGeneration is a real company that, based upon its results and growth trajectory, has been managed very well. Its guidance for the next couple of years is robust, and taking into consideration the cannabis sector is currently out of favor with most investors, the company has a lot of potential share price growth ahead of it in the future.

I do tend to think there will be another correction in the stock in the not-too-distant future, although with the positive sentiment surrounding the stock, I think it could possibly jump higher before dropping again.

With so much interest from retail investors, it's more unpredictable how this will play out in the near term. I believe its products are going to be in high demand for many years, and when the cannabis sector starts to sustainably rebound, it will grow in conjunction with it.

As for retail investors tempted to go short because of the Hindenberg report, be careful if you're not experienced in shorting stocks. These plays can go against you quickly, and having stops in place doesn't protect when and if the share price goes against you; the price can blow past your stops and blow up your account if you're not ready and willing to get out quickly. Be aware that Hindenberg may have already taken its profits after the share price fell.

As for further out, if GrowGeneration is successful in meeting its guidance through 2021, it is going to move up much higher than it is at this time, even with current inflated prices.

I expect another drop in its share price, and once it bottoms out, it should begin a nice sustainable upward run over the next 18 months or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.