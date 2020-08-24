While I do not anticipate that growth for either company can continue at the rates each enjoyed last quarter, I do think the new enterprise will enjoy a CAGR of 35%+ for the next 4 years.

Teladoc to acquire Livongo-A transaction likely to work for all stakeholders

On August 5th, at the time of Livongo’s (LVGO) formal announcement of its Q2 financial results, the company announced that it had concluded a merger agreement with Teladoc Health (TDOC). Not terribly surprisingly, Livongo’s results themselves were a significant beat-the way all of Livongo’s quarters have been. Specifically, revenues rose by 125% as reported-about 35% sequentially. All of the revenue and cost metrics showed favorable trends and handily exceeded prior expectations. Because of the favorable unit economics, the company was able to report positive non-GAAP net income, albeit at a modest level. Operating cash flow was still negative, although that was mainly a function of the increase in other assets as the business scaled. What was surprising is that the company had already pre-announced an upside in early July, and went on to beat that preannouncement by a fairly noticeable amount. As the saying goes, when you are hot, you’re hot!

The question now becomes, what action should shareholders in both company’s take? Is the newly created enterprise one that will be able to provide investors with positive alpha after both companies have seen such strong share price performance since the start of the pandemic? My answer is that the share price reaction seen in response to the merger (a pullback of more than 20%) has provided investors with an attractive entry point. Current estimates seem conservative to me; the provision of remote health services is a space that has one of the stronger secular growth stories both now and after the pandemic comes to an end. While the exceptional results of Q2 brought on by a response to the conditions of the pandemic will likely not be specifically reprised in terms of percentage growth in future quarter, strong growth in the telehealth space seems inevitable. And putting together two strong companies, will provide both revenue and cost synergies, most likely beyond the base levels forecast by management in their conference call to discuss the strategy of the merger.

Some investors are going to question the extent to which the Q2 results, particularly those posted by Teladoc, are a one time event, and just what future percentage growth might be for the company. I have no more crystal ball on the subject than the next person, other than personal experience which is hardly dispositive. But regardless of how much of Q2’s upside was a function of the conditions brought on by the pandemic, I think that it is highly unlikely that acceptance of telehealth by patients will return to the far more modest growth cadence seen in prior quarters. Of course in making that assertion I am echoing the CEO-but then, who else might I believe. As discussed below, and again for what it is worth, 3rd party research supports long-term growth of close to 40% in the space, and the addition of Livongo should further solidify growth expectations. But rather than me trying to advance the high-growth thesis, the foregoing are the specific quote of the company’s CEO on the subject-and if I am going to leave readers with anything, these quotes, taken from the company's most recent earnings conference call, even if they are a trifle longer than I might like, set the table for readers to make an informed decision on this name:

“yan Daniels -- William Blair & Company -- Analyst

Thank you for taking the questions. Jason, maybe one for you. Clearly, we've seen telehealth move into the mainstream on a very rapid basis, and I guess the only really outstanding question is, what's the long-term reimbursement outlook? But I'm curious what you guys are doing, from a marketing or just an engagement standpoint, to ensure that this momentum continues, that it's not near term in nature and that this really does become mainstream and is kind of a typical form of utilization for consumers as we look forward over the next few years?

Jason Gorevic -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Ryan. I'd say a couple of things. First of all, the momentum that we're seeing is broad-based across the entire business, which is a really strong indicator and gives me tremendous confidence that this not only has become part of the mainstream but will continue to grow at a very strong clip.

We are continuing to use our engagement engine in order to drive first-time users, right? And so if you saw -- or if you heard in the prepared remarks, first-time users were up significantly, new registrations up over 150% year over year. And as we talked about in our Investor Day at the beginning of March, once we get them in the top of the funnel, then the flywheel takes effect. And we're seeing people who used more than one clinical service increase substantially over the course of this quarter relative to prior quarters. So I think all of those things serve to make this part of consumers' every day thought process about how they access care.

And then lastly, I would say, enabling the providers to deliver virtual care on our platform will serve to make virtual care part of how consumers expect to get healthcare not a novelty, which it may have been just a few years ago.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lisa Gill with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Lisa Gill -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Thanks. Jason, congratulations on another outstanding quarter. As we think about 2021 -- and thank you for giving that preliminary outlook. I just want to understand just a couple of different components to this.

I appreciate the numbers that you put out there for InTouch. If I were to back out what Mala just talked about, it looks like you're still anticipating that the organic growth rate is going to be in that 20% to 30% range, even though the company is materially bigger than what it was. I'm just curious as to what your anticipation is, going forward, for utilization trends. And I think you talked a little bit about this in your prepared remarks that even in places where things have started to open back up, you're still seeing strong utilization.

But maybe if, one, you could start there and talk a little bit about that. And then two, how does the selling season kind of backfill into that? You talked about a new client coming on in October, but how do things look for 1/1/2021?

Jason Gorevic -- Chief Executive Officer

OK. You got a lot in there, Lisa. Thanks for the question and your comments. So I'll start with visit volumes and utilization.

As I mentioned at the sort of bottom of the U-shaped curve, we were seeing visit volumes roughly 40% higher than pre-COVID, even as we were in sort of the slower summer months. And so that gives us a good insight into what to expect in the back half of the year and looking into next year. We're going to stop short of giving long-term utilization ranges. But I think, again, we mentioned that we're seeing twice the rate of growth that we were seeing prior to the COVID onset.

And so I think you can sort of triangulate on where we're going relative to visit volumes and utilization. And again, that gives us tremendous confidence in next year. The second thing relative to the selling season that also gives us confidence is that our bookings are up about 70% -- a little more than 70% year over year. And in every single channel that we look at, they're up at least 50% year over year for the first half of this year.

Two-thirds of our bookings are for multi-product sales, which is up from about 50% last year. So we're seeing that trend continue. And our average deal size is up 50% year over year on top of what was a 50% increase last year. So all of those things give us tremendous confidence as we look into the growth into the future.”

It seems quite self-evident to me, that the management of this company has substantial confidence in forecasting a multi-year organic growth trend well above 30%.

I am sometimes asked by subscribers to compile names that they can hold for an extended period because of secular trends. It is always difficult in the IT space to make such recommendations. I might say I wouldn’t have a business if I could find names that can be set and forgotten. The real world doesn’t often work to the specific desires of longer term investors. I have had recent occasion to sell positions in even my most favorite names, if for no other reason than they have gone too far, too fast. But if a reader is looking for an investment that should still be achieving hyper growth for several years into the future, and is a leader in the space, with a business model that should achieve decent profitability over time, than a I believe a commitment in the shares of TDOC will make sense.

In the past, I have not written about TDOC. More a function of available bandwidth than anything else. For readers unfamiliar with TDOC, it offers virtual health care services on a B to B basis for a variety of clinical conditions. It can be tedious to recite all of the specifics of the company's offering-for those interested in exactly what it does, this link will be useful: https://teladochealth.com/what-we-do/ The company was founded in 2002, and it is headquartered just outside New York City.

Growth has basically taken off since 2016 when the company had revenues of just $123 million. Last year, the company reported revenues of $553 million, and this year the company is projecting revenues of just less than $1 billion, with about 5% of that total coming from the company’s recent acquisition of InTouch Health. Over the past years, the company has absorbed some smaller companies in the field, and before the acquisition of InTouch, it acquired Teledietian at the end of 2018.

It is probably not terribly surprising to most readers to find that TDOC shares have enjoyed strong appreciation this year, reaching a recent high of $249, after starting the year at $83. Much of the share price appreciation has been a function of the pandemic, and the strong tailwind created for telehealth services. In the most recent quarter that ended 6/30, sequential growth reached over 33%. Many Americans could not receive traditional in-person care because of the demands for additional health care service created by the pandemic and turned to telehealth as an alternative. It actually happened to this writer as a leading hospital in NYC, Mt. Sinai, closed for all non-essential visits.

While the availability of in person health services is likely to improve, the service level that can be achieved using telehealth has generated strong momentum for this company, that is likely to persist into the future.

As I detail below, I believe that the combined company will exit 2020 with a quarterly revenue run rate of $425 million. I tentatively forecast that the company will achieve total revenues in 2021 of between $2050 million and $2.1 billion; as Livongo does not have any significant level of deferred revenues (less than $7 million) the write down of deferred revenues should not be a significant factor in forecasting 2021 revenues. With an estimated pro-forma enterprise value of just over $25 billion, the calculated forward EV/S ratio for 2021 is about 12X. That ratio is at least 30% below the average for companies in the mid-30% growth cohort, and yet given the revenue synergies and the strong secular demand tailwinds, my guess is that growth will be higher than that. This valuation seems to me to be an excellent entry point in the shares

At some level, and based on the responses I have had from subscribers to my Ticker Target investment service, quite a few Livongo shareholders were unhappy with the merger, and presumably some of them have sold their shares. In one sense, I think there disappointment is well founded. The new combined business is not likely to grow at the rates Livongo has most recently achieved although I would maintain the terms of the deal provide Livongo shareholders a significant recognition of its faster growth compared to that of Teladoc.

And self-evidently, a substantial number of Teladoc shareholders have voted against the merger with their wallets: the shares have been down by as much as 25% since the merger was announced, compared to a decline of 7% for the CLOU index-although they have recently bounced some in the wake of a recommendation by the CS analyst.

There is no doubt that TDOC shareholders are getting diluted in the transaction. Just how much is in the eyes of the beholder as there are many ways to calculate something like dilution. TDOC has produced guidance that accepted literally suggests Q4 revenue of $289 million. That guidance is highly suspect by this writer as it implies negligible sequential growth from the guidance the company has provided for Q3, of $285 million which in itself is highly conservative. Last year, sequential growth in Q4 was 13%; that compared to guidance which had called for around 9% sequential growth.

Teladoc’s sequential growth in Q2 was 33%. Of course that is an outlier reflecting the specific circumstances of obtaining any kind of health care in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is forecasting sequential organic growth of less than 5% in Q3. There are reasons why sequential growth in Q3 will moderate; the specific number provided here is more of a guess than a real forecast. The pandemic has dramatically changed the demand environment for telehealth. I don’t think it is necessary to detail how the pandemic made in-person health visits far more difficult to schedule. While it seems highly likely that the level of telehealth visits has reached a new, far greater level than heretofore, no one can really know the progress of acceptance of telehealth visits in future quarters. The Teladoc business model is one of sales to major employers and other healthcare payers-coupled with a major effort to drive engagement by end users. I think it is self-evident that the economics for employers are extremely attractive. One particular case study cited in a recent investor presentation can be seen here: http://s21.q4cdn.com/672268105/files/doc_presentations/2020/03/InvestorDay2020.pdf. The quantification for an employer is displayed on pgs. 15-18 and is quite significant.

Historically, this has been a business that has seen some lower level of sequential usage during the summer. It is difficult to know if that is going to be the case this year; presumably the relatively low level of sequential growth being forecast in Q3 includes a seasonal component.

There are always a number of puts and takes in looking at quarterly revenue progression and no doubt more so for a company providing remote health services in the midst of a pandemic. Further, the company acquired InTouch Health as of July 1st, 2020. InTouch is expected to generate about $65 million in revenues in the 2nd half of 2020 but I do not think it will significantly impact seasonal revenue patterns. I think in putting together some estimates, using 8% sequential growth in Q4 revenues, or in other words an estimate for the period of $308 million seems reasonable.

As Livongo is getting bought, it did not choose to provide specific guidance, although given how much the company has exceeded guidance, I am not terribly sure just how much credibility could be put in their guidance. The company reported revenue for the period of $92 million, up 125% year over year. That number included a one-time non-recurring revenue benefit of $2.5 million based on some milestone attainments with clients. The company also tracks a metric for EVA-Enterprise Value of Agreements, which grew 46% year over year in Q2 to $109 million. Sequential growth in the period accelerated sharply to 35.5%. Because of the nature of the Livongo service, seasonality is not a factor in revenue attainment; the company offers services for chronic illnesses which need to be treated throughout the year. I think some kind of conservative expectation for growth in the coming quarters would be at a 50% annual rate. So, tentatively, I think Livongo will achieve revenues in Q4 of about $116 million. That suggests that the total revenues in Q4 for the combined business would be around $425 million, with Livongo’s “share” being 28%.

Based on the details of the transaction, the company will start life with about 138 million shares. Based on share prices as of 8/21, the company's pro-forma market cap would be about That computes to a market cap. of $31.5 billion. Livongo shareholders will receive a cash consideration of about $1.2 billion, and that will leave the new company with net debt of about $480 million-although the combined company will have plenty of liquidity, and reasonable access to capital markets. That establishes a pro-forma enterprise value of $32 billion, and that is the basis for some of the foregoing valuation analysis. The question really isn’t who got the better deal or how much the percentage dilution to Teladoc shareholders might be, but whether the new company which is being formed can show significant appreciation from current levels. In the interest of full disclosure, I initiated positions in the shares last week at average prices of about $189. Obviously the share have appreciated significantly since that time, but as I am a longer term investor, I wasn't playing for the move seen over the past week.

I have written about Livongo 3 times this year-and recommended it 3 times. Although I have personally not owned the shares, or included them in the portfolios that I manage, I am nonetheless pleased that the denouement of my coverage has been positive. Overall, Livongo was $28/share when I first recommended the shares on the pages of SA, and even after the pullback since the merger was initially announced, it is up by more than 4 times in the last 7 months. That doesn’t happen all that often, and I am grateful for the result.

But now, Livongo will become a part of Teladoc, with the Livongo shareholders receiving 42% of the outstanding shares in the new business in addition to a cash consideration of $11.33/share. At least initially, the reaction of Teladoc investors has been negative; they are getting significantly diluted in terms of the revenue contributions of both partners to the new enterprise. The transaction was based on a significant level of revenue and cost synergies which I think is a modest expectation; Teladoc, prior to the merger had already forecast that it would achieve organic growth in 2021 of 30%-40% and I have no reason to doubt that forecast. Obviously, the addition of Livongo, which has been able to grow faster that TDOC because of the strength of its very specific target market is going to noticeably increase expected growth for the combined company. Given a quarterly base of $425 million, and expected growth of close to 35%+ for the combined entity, yields a 2021 sales estimate of around $2.1-$2.15 billion, and a forward EV/S of 15.3X. That is substantially below average for a company with a mid-high 30% growth rate cohort, and given the potential synergies it represents a substantial under-valuation.

Why is Telehealth and Teladoc growing so rapidly

It seems like such a simple concept. Provide professional medical advice for non-life threatening conditions via a broad range of communications devices such as a phone, or the web. A doctor, or other qualified medical professional can "visit" you on your smart phone, either via an appointment, or on an emergency basis. Many readers will be familiar with WebMD. But many potential users want a professional on the other end of the communication rather than read something on WebMD. Teladoc allows its subscribers to talk with a licensed physician and avoid the time, the hassle and perhaps the issues of safety in reaching an office. Much of what happens in a doctor’s office at relatively great expense doesn’t need to take place physically. The fact is that Telehealth is quicker, cheaper and generally provides users with a better experience.

The formula for growth at scale for Teladoc is pretty straightforward. Recruit more members; offer more products, increase utilization of clinicians and facilitate more payment models. Again, it seems relatively straightforward but the devil is in the details and in executing against the formula. One reason for the Livongo merger is that it helps the new business tick more boxes in terms of members, products, utilization and perhaps payment models.

Teladoc had achieved reasonable growth even before the pandemic. Overall, through 2019 the company had achieved a CAGR of 55% since the date of the company's IPO in 2015. But the fact is that the cadence was more steady than break-through, and while the concept seemed straightforward, end-user acceptance was simply not growing at exceptional rates. But the pandemic has come, and it has obviously changed end-user acceptance of telehealth solutions. The linked article from research done by Frost and Sullivan presents a high-level, quantitative view of what is happening: Telehealth set for 'tsunami of growth,' says Frost & Sullivan. While I perhaps might not use the tag of tsunami, a 38% CAGR over 5 years is pretty impressive.

Even before the merger with Livongo, TDOC was the leader in global virtual care. The company offers points of presence from China and Australia, through Europe, South America and the US. It had 2400 employees as of this spring, with 450 medical sub specialties and arrangements with more than 50k clinicians. The company went public in 2015. The shares were offered then at $19, and first traded at $29.90. The shares were still "only" $83 at the start of the year, before the tailwinds of increasing usage and the pandemic resulted in the appreciation of 158% so far this year.

There are lots of companies in the telehealth space. Two of them, MDLive and Amwell, are scheduled to go public over the coming months. Having a first mover advantage is obviously an important consideration in a field like this. But I imagine that in the long term, one of the key differentiators will be marketing. End users have been reluctant to pivot from the age old practice of wanting to see a doctor in person. Given that end-users do not see a direct link between the age-old paradigm of in-person visits to a physician, and the costs of health care that they must pay i one way or the other, this isn’t terribly surprising. While third party payers, for the most part, are on board with the pivot to virtual solution, that means little unless end-user/patients choose to use the service.

For example, NYU Langone is a major healthcare provider in the NYC area. For some time, even though telehealth was an available option, the hospital was only processing 50 telehealth visits each day. While the pandemic essentially broke the log jam, the fact is that aggressive marketing will still be required to bend the usage curve strongly upward and to the left. Currently the telehealth program at Langone, is processing 400 virtual visits daily. The administrator was quoted as saying that there is no conceivable way that visits will revert to anywhere close to pre pandemic levels-the benefits are so apparent to end-users and to health care professionals.

Teladoc has been focused on its marketing strategy and has the assets and capability to make it happen-and that should be enhanced as it integrates with the capabilities of Livongo. The company has made a major commitment to develop its channel. It has on-boarded a variety of channel partners, and of course this year, most notably it has been certified by Medicare, and Medicaid as a reimbursed service. I have linked here to the recent order signed by the president which permanently expands telehealth benefits for Medicare recipients beyond just the order enacted to deal with the Covid-19 emergency. President Trump Signs Executive Order to Permanently Expand Telehealth Benefits for Medicare Recipients There have been few ways for Medicare to remediate its rising level of costs; telehealth is one of those very few ways that seems to have substantial promise.

In addition to a focus on the channel, the company continues to offer new lines of clinical services and it provides analytics and monitoring to insure favorable outcomes. The company is also focused on accelerating consumer adoption. It has built it offering based on intuitive and integrated services, and it has focused on something called engagement science. And no, I hadn’t heard the term heretofore, or realized that it existed, but it is a logical evolution of how to encourage acceptance of something like telehealth benefits in a large enterprise. Here is a more thorough description of how companies, and in particular companies such as Teladoc can use engagement science to achieve successful outcomes in terms of on-boarding patients within the large enterprise that are Teladoc’s customer constituency (see here).

Does Teladoc have a “better” marketing and on-boarding strategy than its smaller rivals. I obviously do not want to be glib and offer a comprehensive answer. But in this case, the first mover advantage, and the advantage of size would seem to suggest that TDOC will maintain a leadership position in what is one of the key issues regarding the pervasive use of telemedicine. I think the recent merger with InTouch and the pending merger with Livongo are both likely to cement the marketing advantages that Teladoc has enjoyed.

Over the past several years, Teladoc has invested about $1 billion in a variety of acquisitions. These acquisitions have broadened the company’s footprint substantially, adding to the different products that the company offers. The company has lots of successful experience in selling the products of acquired companies into its legacy base of customers, and of cross selling its suite of solutions into the base of acquired customers. I think this bodes well for the successful integration of Livongo, and the achievement of the company’s revenue synergy goals.

In trying to assess the forward outlook for Teladoc particularly, some readers may be concerned about the potential for an enterprise company such as Zoom Tech (ZO) or perhaps Ring Central (RNG) to enter the space. I would observe that the marketing and specific product skills needed to compete with what TDOC can offer these days is a substantial barrier. While there isn’t one single thing that TDOC does that cannot somehow be replicated, the barrier to entry is really the combination all of the various components that TDOC offers through a unified service delivery capability that makes it difficult for both current competitors and potential new entrants to become substantial competitive threats.

Some thoughts about Teladoc business model

As mentioned, last quarter for Teladoc, was a breakthrough quarter in terms of most business metrics. For readers unfamiliar with the company’s business model, revenues come from two sources. One is subscription revenues that the company receives from payers, and the other is the revenue that the company receives for paid visits. At this point subscriptions are about 75% of total revenues. The company has a relatively modest international business at this point, although as mentioned earlier, it has global points of presence. Last quarter, US revenues rose by around 100% overall, while international revenues only grew 15%. Unfortunately, the reasons for this kind of divergence-or the reasons for international under-performance were not discussed on the earnings conference call.

Needless to say, the component of revenue tied to "visit fee only access" spiked substantially-it was up over 400% as individuals suffering from the pandemic turned to any available source of treatment. It is probably reasonably to anticipate that this revenue line, which was about 8% last quarter will decline noticeably as the crisis of access to some kind of physician care due to Covid-19 appears to have passed.

The company on-boarded some relatively large health plan populations over the past year, and because of the pricing of these new plans, the revenue per user declined a bit. The decline in average revenue per user lead to a modest year on year decline in gross margins, but gross margins rebounded sharply from Q1 levels due to better utilization of physician resources. There is likely to be a consistent mis-match between the on-boarding of large populations of users, physician capacity and the rate of individual access. Over time, one of the key components of success in this business model is to achieve high rates of engagement from the new populations that have been. The business model here is a complex, and inter-related flywheel in which new payer organizations are sold, user engagement ramps, and payers extend their relationships with Teladoc.

The huge sequential spike in quarterly revenue of around 33%, had a corresponding impact on operating cost ratios. While GAAP expenses rose 63% year over year, and by about 22% sequentially, the increase in revenues substantially exceeded the increase in costs and the operating expense ratio declined by 2000 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, the improvement in operating cost ratios was 1200 bps year on year.

Overall, non-GAAP EBITDA increased by about 4X year over year, and operating cash flow margin reached more than 14% last quarter compared to a modest cash burn in Q1. The company has a modest level of capex-overall; the free cash flow margin for the first half of the calendar year was 6.6%.

One thing to point out to readers, which will be noted as well in the valuation discussion: Teladoc is not a software company and its cost of revenues is the costs it incurs in delivering its service-not just in arranging for cloud software access. There are live doctors and PA’s involved in delivering Teladoc’s service, and while utilization can rise, this business model will never be able to achieve software gross margins.

The other side of that equation is that sales and marketing costs are, and will always be far lower as an expense ratio than is typical in the software space. Last quarter may have been a bit of an outlier, but the GAAP sales and marketing expense ratio was just 27% last quarter, and was just 28% for the first 6 months of the year. In addition, the company’s technology expense, at 9.5% GAAP last quarter, is far less than would be typical for most software companies as their level of spend on the equivalent research and development expense bucket.

It is, no doubt, difficult to compare the overall business model of Teladoc to that of a software company of equivalent size. I think, overall, that the unit economics are likely to be a bit stronger for TDOC than for many other software companies since utilization can be a major contributor to positive gross margin trends. But utilization trends can be difficult to forecast as the company, particularly at its current size can close a couple of significant transactions with payers and in turn this can visibly move the needle when it comes to utilization statistics.

But overall, TDOC is such an early stage of its evolution that I think investors are well advised not to focus too much on profitability and more on the company’s success in promoting telehealth as a mainstream component of health service delivery.

I mentioned at the start of this article that one of the principle questions of significance is whether or not the incredible spike that the company saw in demand in the US in Q2 might continue. I really have nothing more to say than to reference the quote at the start of this article. The company’s CEO, Jason Gorevic has forecast, without any equivocation whatsoever, that it will. Telehealth simply is a better solution for most of us-particularly those of us who are at a certain age and far prefer not to have to go through the hassles of visiting physicians. Any day I can avoid a physical visit to a doctor, a clinic or a hospital is a very happy day.

The merger with Livongo

As I mentioned earlier, many of the readers of my investment blog initially opined that they were disappointed with the terms of the merger. I personally do not think the terms of the merger should be all that tough for Livongo shareholders. They are going to wind up with 42% of the equity in what will unquestionably be the leader in the telehealth space. It will grow less rapidly than Livongo by itself-but not really that much less rapidly over the next several years. But regardless, I cant really indulge in “might have beens.” I think the merger has a very high chance of consummation, although I have chosen, personally, to buy Teladoc shares in order to avoid any kind of arbitrage risk.

The major reason for the merger was to unlock $500 million of revenue synergies coupled with 200-300 bps of annual adjusted margin improvement-both over the next 4 years through 2025 The company has forecast a ’20-’23 pre-synergy CAGR of between 30%-40%. I think the cross selling opportunities are fairly self-evident. If a patient is already using the Livongo paradigm to manage his diabetes, he is an excellent candidate to use some of Teladoc’s multiplicity of virtual services. Similarly, Teladoc users who suffewr from chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, probably will be interested in manage the care of their chronic conditions using Livongo. Just how long it takes to get this set-up and for marketing and education efforts to drive results is obviously not completely knowable at this point.

There is very little overlap between the offering of both vendors-the companies believe the overlap is only 25%. While Teladoc does have some chronic care offerings, almost all of the Livongo’s users are unique to it. If it all works out, I think the combined enterprise can probably reach revenues of $5-$6 billion based on growth falling from the mid-high 30% range to around the low 30% range in 2025. with adjusted EBITDA of around $700 million, and still exceeding 25% growth at the end of the period.

The specifics of revenue synergies included cross selling and up selling to both shared and unshared clients. Teladoc has established a significant international business-Livongo has not yet done so. It seems likely to this writer that the combined offering is likely to help jump start international penetration. Beyond cross selling, it seems likely that Teladoc users will be referred to Livongo’s services as part of the care provided when users make a Teladoc visit. The combined company will be able to afford more efficient member enrollment and to build programs to minimize churn. There are surely other opportunities, some of significance, others of which will not be major revenue generators over the next few years including virtual primary care beyond what is currently offered by Teladoc, a concept called “hospital in the home” and risk based models.

Currently, Livongo has focused on just a few offerings, most notably diabetes and hypertension. It also has a mental health offering. Of course these offerings presumably offer the lowest hanging fruit, but part of the benefit of the merger is that it should readily enable the new entity to step up the cadence of additional offerings. Part of the merger presentation highlighted that there are currently 147 million American with chronic illnesses, and that 90% of US health care spending is attributable to both chronic illness or behavioral conditions. These are huge numbers, and presumably the new Teladoc will have the resources to address the overall opportunity.

In the case of Teladoc, most of its users are sick, or need a check up and have never thought of the potential for managing their conditions using telehealth. The use of extensions of the telehealth technology, including advanced data science/analytics to help members modify their behavior is another opportunity whose realization may be currently difficult to quantify, but whose realization, at least in part might be anticipated to achieve some fruition in the coming years as part of a combined offering from the new enterprise.

Wrapping Up

Part of the interest I have in my work is seeing the creation of new enterprises and learning about new solutions. In evaluating the combination of Livongo and Teladoc, I see the likely creation of a major new enterprise that offers many of us a new way to receive health care that is far more efficient and less time consuming. It is also far cheaper for payers, in general, and winds up providing users with better health outcomes. And it should be able to do this profitably and at scale.

I am not going to try to establish a price target, especially in evaluating a business like this which is still in the gestation process. As I calculate it, the pro-forma enterprise value is currently around $32 billion. If my broad scenario works out, I would be hard pressed to think that the enterprise value would be less than $60 billion; $75-$90 billion is not a huge stretch to contemplate depending on terminal growth rates and the exact level of free cash flow. At some point, and I don’t think that point is quite yet, being the leader in the telehealth space will command a significant premium as the use of telehealth solutions becomes globally ubiquitous-or at least that is my expectation.

As mentioned, I have an 8% position in the high-growth portfolio I publish for Ticker Target subscribers. I also have a weighting in the same range for the portfolios I actually manage. I am a long-term investor with a pretty encompassing focus on IT, and I think Teladoc is the kind of name that ticks most boxes and can be part of a high-growth portfolio for years to come. I do not expect that the spike in demand the company experienced last quarter will continue, although I think the guidance TDOC management provided is likely to prove to be quite conservative. I believe that TDOC shares can generate positive alpha from their current price for the next year, and well beyond that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.