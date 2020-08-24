At $207.01, helped by a further re-rating upwards, EL shares can deliver an 11.9% annualised return over the next 4 years. Reiterate Buy.

Introduction

We review our Buy case on Estée Lauder (EL), after the company released Q4 FY20 results last Thursday; shares fell 6.7% on the day of the results, but rebounded by 4.4% the day after. Since our initial Buy rating in early April (PRO subscription required), EL shares have risen 26.9%.

Buy Case Recap

We initiated our Buy rating on EL in April, alongside our existing Buy rating on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), after most of the U.S. and Europe had entered lockdowns because of COVID-19. Our key assumptions were as follows:

The Beauty sector has a long period of strong structural growth ahead, as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and from premiumisation (especially in Skincare).

Both L'Oréal and EL have strong global franchises built on strong brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities.

EL has a higher concentration in Prestige Beauty (especially Skincare), and has enjoyed faster sales growth (in double digits) in recent years.

While EL's larger exposure to Travel Retail will be a significant negative during the COVID-19 outbreak, this is temporary and, should travel be impaired permanently, we expect EL to rebuild sales elsewhere over time.

For EL, we assumed a CY21 non-GAAP EPS of $5.99, a resumption of double-digit EPS growth, and a recovery in its P/E multiple (on CY19 financials) from the then 27.3x to 33x, giving an exit price of $200 by CY21 year-end.

Since our initiation, EL shares have risen to $207.01, exceeding our CY21 price target, largely thanks to an upward re-rating.

EL's Q4 FY20 results last week support our Buy case, as we will explain below.

Peak COVID-19 Impact

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the global beauty market shrank by 13-14% in H1 CY20, including the Luxury segment shrinking 23% (partly due to Travel Retail shrinking 35%) and the Mass segment shrinking 6%:

Global Beauty Market Growth (H1 2020) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

The shrinkage in the Mass segment was almost entirely due to the 25% decline in Make-up; excluding Make-up, the segment would have been roughly flat year-on-year. By category, Skincare was relatively resilient with a shrinkage of only 10%. (Skincare was 58% of EL's sales for H1 2020.)

EL's sales by segment in Q4 and H2 of FY20 is in the table below. Net sales fell 31% excluding currency in Q4, taking H2 net sales down 21% year-on-year, reversing the growth from H1 when net sales were up 13%. Skincare was the strongest category, with net sales up 3% year-on-year even in Q4, when all other categories were down by double digits:

EL Net Sales by Segment (Q4 & H2 FY20) Source: EL results releases.

EL's decline in H2 FY20 (i.e., H1 CY20) of 21% was worse than the overall market and worse than L'Oréal's 12%, because of EL's larger exposure to the Luxury segment (which was down 23%). EL also suffered from having larger exposure to Travel Retail (23% of FY19 sales, vs. L'Oréal’s 9% in CY19) and to North American department stores (13% of FY19 sales). De-stocking by retailers also made things worse, especially in Make-up where there were far fewer new product launches this year. Despite the large sales decline, EL believes that it has continued to gain share in Prestige Beauty and that it remains the #1 player there.

EL's P&L in Q4 and H2 of FY20 is in the table below. For Q4 FY20, with its large sales decline, the 22.5% reduction in operating expenses was only a partial offset, and EBIT was a $228m loss (non-GAAP, before impairments). Gross margin fell 844 bps from prior year, from lower production volumes (a 210 bps impact), the inventory step-up related to the Dr. Jart+ acquisition, trade tariffs and other supply chain issues. While EL remains profitable for H2 FY20 as a whole, EBIT was down 76.7% year-on-year, a sharp reversal from H1 FY20 when EBIT grew 20.5%:

EL Non-GAAP P&L (FY20 Q4 & H2) Source: EL results releases.

EL announced a new 2-year restructuring program to reduce costs and accelerate the move online, which is expected to involve $400-500m of restructuring charges and generate $300-400m of annual benefits.

Strong Rebound in China after COVID-19

Notwithstanding the poor P&L, Q4 FY20 included a number of positive signs.

The beauty market in China showed how sales can rebound quickly after COVID-19 has been brought under control; year-on-year growth in beauty sales in China, after troughing March, turned positive in April and has been accelerating since:

China Beauty Market Y/Y Growth (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal results presentation (H1 2020).

EL's sales by region in Q4 and H2 of FY20 is in the table below. APAC sales grew 16% (excluding currency) year-on-year even as Americas and EMEA both suffered large double-digit declines. The growth in APAC was led by China, which was up 60% in Q4, after online sales there more than doubled year-on-year and stores started re-opening from mid-March onwards:

EL Net Sales by Region (FY20 Q4 & H2) Source: EL results releases.

Note that EL reports all its Travel Retail sales in the EMEA region, so the growth in APAC sales has also benefited from some of Travel Retail sales being served by domestic outlets instead.

Dramatic Online Growth as Offset

Another positive sign is the dramatic growth in online sales, which helped EL partially offset the loss of sales through its usual channels in physical stores.

EL “nearly doubled” its online sales year-on-year in Q4 FY20, and online was 22% of FY20 sales, up 7 percentage points from the prior year. Among key markets, EL's online sales “more than doubled” in China and reached 40% of its total sales in North America; online sales are now 40% of total sales in EL's top 3 markets of China, the U.S. and the U.K.

Much of the success has been achieved through EL's own brand sites, whose sales grew 90% year-on-year in Q4, including “up almost 70%” in North America, where it reached 60% of its e-commerce mix. The growth was helped by EL's efforts in live-streaming, online makeover sessions and other online tools. Consumer online engagement and conversion have both risen.

EL expects online penetration to rise further in FY21, even with the re-opening of physical stores. This is also a positive development for profit margins, as online margins are “stronger” than the group average.

As a result of this shift online, EL will close 10-15% of its free-standing stores, primarily in North America and Europe, as part of its restructuring program.

Travel Retail Better Than Feared

Another positive sign is Travel Retail sales were better than feared.

Travel Retail sales (23.0% of total sales in FY19) fell by less than 30% year-on-year in Q4 FY20, a relatively limited decline compared to the 97% collapse in international air travel. The difference was due to Chinese domestic tourism, especially in Hainan, encouraged by government measures, including a more than tripling of the duty-free allowance in Hainan to RMB 100,000 (approx. USD 14,500). L'Oréal estimated Hainan was 40% of its Travel Retail sales in the “past few months”, and the benefit to EL is likely similar.

Confidence in Recovery and Long-Term Growth

A further positive sign is management's confidence in the recovery and long-term growth of EL's earnings. Management guidance and comments included:

Q1 FY21 sales to be down 12-13% (down 14-15% ex. currency and the Dr. Jart+ acquisition), but each subsequent quarter to be better.

Margins will likely return to pre-COVID levels in FY22.

H2 FY21 EPS is likely to recover to a level similar to H2 FY19.

Management expects a resumption of double-digit EPS growth after COVID:

“We are confident that we can return to our long-term growth algorithm of 6% to 8% sales growth, 50 basis points of operating margin expansion and double digit earnings per share growth in constant currency after a period of normalization as the impacts of COVID-19 subside” Fabrizio Freda, EL CEO (Q4 FY20 Earnings Call)

A 6-8% sales growth and a 50 bps EBIT margin uplift imply a 9-11% EBIT growth; EPS will likely grow by another 0.5% due to financial leverage, before the benefits of share buybacks.

Valuation

We continue to value EL on CY19 financials, as we regard the effects of COVID-19 as temporary. At $207.01, EL shares are trading at a 34.0x P/E and a 2.0% free cash flow ("FCF") yield on CY19 financials:

EL Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (FY17-20) NB. Assume Q4 FY20 stock-based compensation costs to be flat form FY20 Q3. Source: EL company filings.

The dividend yield is 0.9%, after the $0.48-per-quarter dividend was reinstated with Q4 results. EL has historically spent its excess FCF on buybacks and we expect these to resume in due course.

EL shares have traded at 25-30x (trailing) P/E for several years before 2018, but re-rated upwards from 2018 onwards. The upwards re-rating can be attributed to the acceleration in EL sales and EBIT growth (largely thanks to APAC and Travel Retail). The more recent P/E multiples are distorted by the large impairments on Make-up brands and COVID-19's earnings impact:

EL P/E Multiples (Last 5 Years) Source: YCharts (23-Aug-20).

EL Net Sales & EBIT Growth (FY15-19A) Source: EL company filings.

We expect interest rates to remain low, and EL's double-digit EPS growth would be even more attractive relatively, meriting a 40x P/E in our view.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

We have updated our illustrative returns calculations below. The main changes from April are a later exit date (from December 2021 to June 2024) and a higher P/E (from 33x to 40x).

Our assumptions on near-term EPS are:

FY21 EPS of $4.26, the mid-point of management outlook for Q1, a 40% year-on-year decline in Q2; H2 is the same as H2 FY19 per EL comments.

FY22 EPS of $6.21, with H1 being the same as H1 FY20 and H2 being 11.5% higher than H2 FY21.

The implied CY21 EPS of $5.96 is similar to the $5.99 we had in April. Our FY21 estimate is significantly more conservative than consensus, while our FY22 is similar to consensus:

Illustrative EL EPS Estimates Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

For the longer term, we assume an EPS CAGR of 11.5%, consisting of 10% from organic EBIT growth, 0.5% from leverage and 1% from buybacks. The 10% organic EBIT growth represents the mid-point implied by management's 6-8% sales growth and 50 bps margin uplift targets.

We also assume dividends to be flat at $0.48 per quarter in FY21, then grow with EPS at a 40% payout ratio.

We assume a P/E of 40x at the June 2024 (FY24 year-end) exit, implying an exit share price of $309.05. With shares now at $207.01, these imply an 11.9% annualised return and a 54% total return over 4 years:

Illustrative EL Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

EL shares have risen 26.9% in 4 months since our initial Buy rating in April, but we believe substantial upside remains.

Q4 FY20 included the biggest negative impact from COVID-19, and EL's sales fell 31% year on year, pushing the company into a loss.

However, there were strong positive signs from a sales rebound in China, dramatic growth in online sales and Travel Retail being better than feared.

We are optimistic about EL’s structural growth, and EL reiterated its confidence in resuming long-term double-digit EPS growth after COVID-19.

At $207.01, helped by a further re-rating upwards, EL shares can deliver an 11.9% annualised return over the next 4 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating.

