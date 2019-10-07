Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed luxury hotel owner The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (OTCPK:HKSHY) (OTC:HKSHF) [45:HK] or HSH.

This is an update of my initiation article on HSH published on October 7, 2019. HSH's share price has declined by -13% from HK$7.56 as of October 4, 2019, to HK$6.53 as of August 21, 2020, since my initiation. HSH trades at 0.29 times P/B and 0.26 times price-to-adjusted net asset value assuming that the company's hotels and golf courses are valued at fair market value.

HSH suffered from an EBITDA loss of -HK$95 million in 1H 2020 which was no surprise, and market consensus expects its EBITDA loss to widen to HK$270 million for the full year.

On the flip side, HSH's net debt-to-equity ratio was a comfortable 22% as of end-1H 2020, and it claims it can sustain the current cash burn rate for the next 18 months. Furthermore, if one takes a longer-term view, HSH's three new hotels, expected to be open in 2022, should be a key revenue growth driver for the company in the medium term, on top of a recovery for its existing hotels. Also, HSH's current depressed P/B valuations have priced in most of the negatives, which justifies a Bullish rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in HSH shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HKSHY and HKSHF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 45:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $300,000, and market capitalization is above $1.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own HSH shares listed in Hong Kong include Dimensional Fund Advisors, International Value Advisers, APG Asset Management, and Gabelli Funds, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Loss Was No Surprise

HSH suffered from a headline net loss attributable to shareholders of -HK$1,197 million and an underlying loss (excluding property revaluation gains or losses and impairment provisions) of -HK$499 million in 1H 2020. In contrast, HSH registered a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$254 million and an underlying net profit of HK$148 million in 1H 2019. The company also recorded an EBITDA loss of -HK$95 million in 1H 2020 versus an EBITDA of HK$610 million for 1H 2019. This was no surprise, considering the negative impact of COVID-19 and associated international travel restrictions on the hospitality industry.

HSH owns and operates The Peninsula hotels in 10 cities around the world. Hong Kong, other Asian markets, and US & Europe accounted for approximately 49%, 9%, and 22% of its 1H 2020 revenue adjusted to include contributions by associates and joint ventures, respectively. HSH's top line fell by -52% YoY from HK$2,791 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,334 million in 1H 2020. Revenue for the Hong Kong market decreased by -41% YoY in the first half of the year, while revenue for the other Asian markets and US & Europe both dropped by -61% YoY over the same period.

HSH would have suffered an even greater loss in 1H 2020, if not for its non-hotel businesses and the aggressive cost-cutting initiatives it put in place.

The company generated 65% of its revenue from its core hotels business in 1H 2020, while commercial properties and clubs & services contributed the remaining 29% and 6% of its top line in the first half of the year. Revenue for HSH's hotels and clubs & services businesses fell by -60% and -55% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020, but its commercial properties only saw a -16% YoY decline in revenue from HK$486 million to HK$409 million over the same period.

Furthermore, HSH's commercial properties business was still profitable and generated an EBITDA of HK$236 million in 1H 2020, while the company's hotels and clubs & services businesses were loss-making in the first half of the year. The office and residential sub-segments of HSH's commercial properties business were relatively resilient despite COVID-19, while the luxury retail sub-segment was negatively affected to a certain extent.

Separately, it is noteworthy that HSH reduced its operating expenses by -34% YoY from HK$2,181 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,429 million in 1H 2020, as the result of the implementation of various cost savings initiatives. The break-down of HSH's cost savings is presented in the chart below.

HSH's Cost Savings In 1H 2020

Source: HSH's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Outlook For 2H 2020 And Beyond

Market consensus expects HSH to see a -57% YoY decline in revenue to HK$2,516 million and suffer from an EBITDA loss of -HK$270 million for FY 2020, which is in line with the company's guidance of negative EBITDA for the full-year. Taking into account HSH's -52% YoY revenue decrease and EBITDA loss of -HK$95 million in 1H 2020, sell-side analysts are expecting 2H 2020 to be even worse for HSH.

In terms of future revenue expectations, HSH's commercial properties, especially the office and residential sub-segments, should continue to hold up relatively well, while the company is relying primarily on staycations for its hotels business.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 5, 2020, HSH stressed that "all of our revenue-generating efforts (for the hotels business) are focused on the local market" and highlighted that "Peninsula is well liked by locals (in Hong Kong), and there tends to be quite a good level of interest in local staycations." For example, HSH is offering "The Eight Loves of The Peninsula Hong Kong" staycation package in Hong Kong, which costs HK$4,080 (or $526) for a Deluxe Room and a second night or room at half of the room rate, in addition to other perks such as a HK$500 hotel credit that can be used at the hotel's restaurants and other facilities and another HK$500 gift certificate to be used for future visits.

On the positive side of things, HSH's best-performing hotel property, Peninsula Shanghai, is "regularly seeing occupancy rates of over 50%", as per the company's comments at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing. This has been largely driven by the recovery in domestic travel in Mainland China, where the coronavirus pandemic has been relatively well contained with daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 below 100 for more than three months.

With respect to costs, HSH emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 5, 2020, that "what we are doing at the moment is to control the costs the best we can", while acknowledging that "it is really too early to say anything very concrete" about the timing and extent of any future recovery.

Looking beyond COVID-19, HSH is continuing with the construction of its three new hotels in the pipeline, namely the 100%-owned 189-room The Peninsula London hotel, the 70%-owned 88-room The Peninsula Yangon hotel, and the 50%-owned 180-room The Peninsula Istanbul. These three new hotels are now scheduled to be open for business in 2022, rather than 2021 as earlier planned due to construction delays as a result of COVID-19. The company is also continuing with plans to upgrade Peak Tram (part of the company's clubs & services business segment) and expand its capacity, which is one of the landmark tourist attraction in Hong Kong, which HSH has managed since 1888.

It is notable that HSH highlighted at the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "we continue to take a long-term view" and "we will create significant value for our shareholders over the long term" by "maintaining and enhancing the quality of our assets." The company's comments are aligned with its plans to continue with the construction of its three new hotels and the upgrading of Peak Tram notwithstanding COVID-19 headwinds.

Financial Position And Liquidity

It is impossible to predict how long it will take for international travel restrictions to be lifted and the global hospitality industry to witness a recovery back to pre-COVID-19 levels. It is reassuring that HSH has the financial position and liquidity to weather the current crisis for a relatively long period of time.

HSH's net debt-to-equity ratio was a comfortable 22% as of end-1H 2020, although the company's gearing should increase going forward as it continues with the construction of its three new hotels and the upgrading of Peak Tram in the near future. Also, the company has the necessary funds to finance its capital commitments. As of June 30, 2020, HSH has HK$8,920 million in available funding, as compared to HK$6,642 in capital commitments for new and upgrading projects. The company's HK$8,920 million of available funding includes HK$7,529 million in undrawn committed credit facilities, HK$581 million of cash, and HK$810 million of credit facilities under negotiation.

More importantly, HSH noted in its 1H 2020 results presentation slides that it has the "financial resources sufficient to meet funding requirements for at least the next 18 months at current cash burn levels." In addition, although HSH expects its operating cash flow to remain negative in the near future, the company should see an improvement in its operating cash flow in 2H 2020 as compared to a negative operating cash flow of -HK$635 million in 1H 2020. This is because there was a -HK$231 million negative working capital change in 1H 2020, which related to deferred taxes, dividends, and bonus payments in 2019, which are non-recurring items for 2020.

Valuation

HSH trades at 0.29 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$22.76 as of June 30, 2020, and its share price of HK$6.53 as of August 21, 2020. The last time HSH was valued by the market at such a depressed P/B multiple was in March 2009 during the Global Financial Crisis. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.41 times and 0.48 times, respectively.

HSH's adjusted P/B ratio is even lower at 0.26 times, assuming that the company's hotels and golf courses are valued at fair market value, rather than being valued at historical cost net of accumulated depreciation and impairment losses as per accounting rules.

HSH offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 1.2%. The company did not declare an interim dividend for 1H 2020, and market consensus expects HSH to omit its final dividend for 2H 2020 as well.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HSH include its hotels' occupancy rates and Average Daily Rate or ADR being significantly below expectations assuming that COVID-19 fails to be effectively contained for a prolonged period, and a suspension of dividends in FY 2021 and beyond.

Note that readers who choose to trade in HSH shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.