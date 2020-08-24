Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported solid results for second quarter, considering the tough oil price environment, and its output is looking good. The Midland, Texas-based shale oil producer reported a drop in production for the second quarter but its output will stabilize moving forward. At the same time, the increase in oil prices will push its earnings significantly higher. Its capital expenditure will decline sharply in H2-2020, enabling Diamondback Energy to report free cash flows. I think these factors will help push Diamondback Energy stock higher.

Earnings Recap & Review

Diamondback Energy was on track to post a large drop in earnings and negative free cash flows in its second-quarter results, as I discussed in my previous article. The company released its production and pricing data ahead of the earnings release which showed that its total output fell by double-digits from the first quarter and its realized oil prices of just around $22 per barrel. But Diamondback Energy did a commendable job of cutting its well and cash operating costs. The company not only remained profitable while facing extraordinarily low oil prices but also reported a solid earnings beat. I think its performance has set it well for the rest of the year.

Diamondback Energy's total production fell by 8.4% from the first quarter to around 294,000 boe per day in Q2-2020, led by a 12.4% decrease in oil output to 176,000 bpd. The production drop came after the company voluntarily curtailed output and reduced drilling activity in response to the oil price weakness.

Diamondback Energy realized oil prices of $21.99 per barrel, down 51% from $45.10 in Q1-2020. Including the effect of hedges, the company realized a much higher oil price of $35.21 per barrel, which had a positive impact on its cash flows.

Diamondback Energy's total cash operating costs, including interest, which typically stays above $9-$10 per boe, fell to just $8.16 per boe in Q2-2020.

The well costs at Midland Basin and Delaware Basin (gross D,C&E costs) have so far fallen by more than 20% and 25% from FY-2019 to approximately $565/ft and $800/ft respectively.

The company reported an adjusted net income of $23 million, or $0.15 per share, down sharply from $1.45 per share in Q1-2020 but substantially ahead of the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.03 per share.

Diamondback Energy generated $390 million of cash flows, ahead of changes in working capital, which couldn't cover its cash CapEx of $562 million. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows of negative $172 million (or a cash flow deficit). Note that Diamondback Energy uses CapEx from the cash flow statement to calculate free cash flows, as opposed to most E&P companies that use activity-based accrued CapEx to determine free cash flows. In those terms (accrued CapEx), Diamondback Energy would have reported $42 million of free cash flows for the second quarter.

Looking Ahead

Diamondback Energy's output fell substantially in the second quarter and may decline slightly in the third quarter but should stabilize moving forward. The company removed several rigs, bringing its rig count down from 20 units at the end of Q1-2020 to just six rigs at the time of the second-quarter earnings release. The company curtailed 5% of its oil production in the second quarter. It nearly halted all completion work, putting zero wells to production in June. But following the oil price recovery to $40 a barrel, Diamondback Energy has restored all of the curtailed production. The company also added a third completion crew in July which will help stem production declines. Diamondback Energy will ramp up completion work but won't increase drilling activity. The company expects to continue working with six rigs throughout the remainder of the year.

I think Diamondback Energy's oil production might drop just below 170,000 bpd in the third quarter. But its production should recover in the fourth quarter as the impact of the addition of a completion crew kicks in. Diamondback Energy expects to produce around 170,000 to 175,000 bpd of oil production in the fourth quarter.

In the low oil price environment, Diamondback Energy's capital program and activity will continue to lean towards the Midland Basin, which makes sense since the company has some of its lowest-cost and highest-return wells in this region. In fact, its activity is already focused on the Midland Basin where it has deployed four of its six rigs. As indicated earlier, the well costs at the Midland Basin are close to $565/ft, one of the best in the industry and substantially below $800/ft at the Delaware Basin. In addition to this, Diamondback Energy has also identified a massive inventory of low-cost drilling locations in the Midland Basin. The company holds more than 4,700-5,600 drilling locations that will be economical to drill in a $40-$45 per barrel oil price environment. I believe this can potentially power the company's production for several years, even if oil prices continue to hover in the $40s a barrel range.

With oil production largely stabilized, I think Diamondback Energy's earnings growth will be driven in large part by the increase in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude, which averaged under $28 per barrel in Q2-2020, has been hovering close to $40 per barrel since early-June. The commodity was at $42 at the time of this writing. The gains have been driven primarily by the recovery in global oil demand as several economies around the world lifted lockdowns, eased travel restrictions, and people got back to work. The supply cuts from OPEC, its allies, and other countries have also helped push oil prices higher. The current NYMEX futures strip indicates prices averaging in the $42-$44 a barrel range throughout the remainder of the year. Diamondback Energy will likely realize much higher oil prices in H2-2020 than Q2-2020, which will give a boost to its earnings from Q2-2020.

In addition to earnings growth, I also expect Diamondback Energy to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the second half of the year. The company's cash flow from operations will continue receiving support from the crude oil hedges. For the second half of the year, Diamondback Energy has covered more than 95% of its estimated oil production with crude oil hedges at decent prices. It has hedged its crude oil production primarily using swaps and two-way collars, with the former locked in at prices of more than $40/bbl and the latter allowing the company to participate in the oil price recovery. Its capital expenditures, on the other hand, will likely decline. The company has so far spent $1.35 billion as capital expenditures in the first half of the year, which is equivalent to 73% of its annual budget of $1.8-$1.9 billion. This implies that its cash outflows as CapEx might fall to under $500 million in H2-2020, which puts the company in a good position to generate free cash flows. The company will then likely use excess cash to fund dividends and debt reduction.

Diamondback Energy stock has fallen by 8.6% in the last three months but I expect its shares to recover on the back of the strength in oil prices which will drive earnings growth and free cash flows. The stock has plenty of room to move higher, considering it is trading 6.3x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, below its large-cap peer average of 8x and its historical (five-year) average of 11.9x. Those investors who have a long-term bullish view on commodity prices should consider buying this stock.

Note that Diamondback Energy's earnings and cash flows are highly responsive to movements in commodity prices. If oil prices fall again, then the company's earnings and cash flows will come under pressure. The negative impact on earnings will be more severe than the cash flows since the latter have downside protection with crude oil hedges. Any dip in oil prices will also push the stock lower. Diamondback Energy, like any other E&P stock, is only for those investors who can tolerate oil price-related swings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.