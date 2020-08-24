Over $500, the market will have pulled forward capital gains for at least the next 5 years.

The recent rally of Apple (AAPL) to nearly $500 provides the ultimate time to sell a stock most investors still see as a stock to hold forever, not trade. The upcoming stock split has the market far too hot on related stocks. My investment thesis suggests the stock split hype is the time to say goodbye to a long-term holding.

Flashing Warning Signs

Apple spent decades trading at very low forward P/E multiples. The stock was one to hold onto and not trade because the company could easily live up to low expectations trading at a 10 P/E with plenty of potential to surprise on the upside and generate multiple expansion.

Now, Koyfin has Apple topping Facebook (FB) for the higher forward P/E multiple for the first time since the social media giant went public back in 2012. This chart was tweeted premarket Friday before the tech giant jumped $24 during the trading day, or 5%. With Facebook declining $2 on the day, Apple has actually opened up a wide gap with the social media stock heading into next week.

A stock trading at 34x forward EPS estimates isn't always expensive. The key is that Apple's revenue growth estimates for the next decade average only about 5% per year.

Another way of looking at Apple is that the stock started the year trading around $300 while trading at a forward P/E of ~20x based on FY21 EPS estimates of $15. A reasonable expectation for 10% EPS growth should naturally lead to ~10% stock gains. In a normal market, one would've expected Apple to see the following stock prices at the end of each year:

2020 - $330

2021 - $363

2022 - $399

2023 - $439

2024 - $483

2025 - $531

So just the stock growing along with expected EPS growth, Apple should have not hit $500 until sometime in 2025. Using the normalized FY21 EPS estimate of $15.50 with 10% annualized growth, the stock would still have a P/E of 21x, an FY26 EPS target of $24.97.

In the last few months, the market has already pulled forward years of growth while leaving the stock at a premium multiple when this 5-year period is over. Investors need to realize these opportunities don't come along often and learn from the past.

Learn From The Past

Investors snapping up Apple here have apparently forgotten the past frustrations when multiple compression hits a stock. Fellow tech giant and long-time competitor Microsoft (MSFT) spent over 13 years going nowhere from the peak in 2000.

Microsoft was an expensive stock coming out of the Internet bubble in 2000 and the stock spent all the way until 2013 failing to generate capital gains for shareholders. During that time period led by ex-CEO Steve Ballmer, the tech giant grew revenues substantially. Revenues actually tripled to nearly $78 billion during the lost decade, but the P/E ratio dipped from over 40x to only 12x.

Nobody knows whether Apple will peak here at $500 or continue rallying to $600 or $700 or beyond following the 4-for-1 stock split effective August 31. What is more likely is that Apple won't grow at the same rate as Microsoft did in the 2000s. If Apple can't repeat the growth rate of Microsoft in the next decade, one has to question how the tech giant will maintain the current lofty P/E ratio assigned to the stock by the market.

Back in 2000, the Internet boom was supposed to create decades of massive growth. Ironically, Microsoft has seen somewhat impressive growth during the next 20 years with revenues reaching $155 billion this year. The only real change was the multiple contraction followed by the current multiple expansion again.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that predicting the ultimate upside to Apple in the next few months or even year is nearly impossible. What is known is the stock is priced for years of growth and will ultimately lead to a period of extreme weakness for the stock. Any further rally into the 4-for-1 stock split on August 31 will provide the dream opportunity to sell the stock. Apple might actually trade higher in the short term, but all logic points to the tech giant repeating the Microsoft example for the next decade.

