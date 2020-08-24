The company's dividend history is unstable, but with profitability and its low share price, it is able to offer a very generous yield.

Frontline Limited (FRO) is the world's largest oil tanker shipping company. They have a high dividend yield, as well as a significant debt load. The company has a young fleet and high earnings potential for the second quarter thanks to an oil contango trade. Looking further into the future, Frontline’s earnings are likely to fall from these exceptional levels but will remain at a level where the company can offer an attractive dividend yield for investors.

Future Earnings Potential

Frontline’s first and quarter earnings for 2020 were excellent as a result of oil storage following a collapse in prices, which drove up charter rates. The company’s second-quarter earnings should be high – and locked in – as the company’s first-quarter report noted that a significant portion of its ships was already contracted for higher rates through the second quarter. Looking past this opportunity, we have to consider whether, at normal charter rates, Frontline’s earnings are sustainable.

The company showed its cash breakeven points for their different classes of ships.

Current rates have fallen considerably since spring of this year but remain above breakeven levels for the company.

Though these rates are well below what Frontline is expected to have achieved in the second quarter, it is important to look forward in terms of the stability of the company’s earnings and dividend. These current rates aren’t a full $10 thousand above breakeven, on average, but they will still produce cash for the company. Additionally, the company’s new builds will factor in for a full year in 2021, which puts cash generation even higher for that period. It is also worth considering that these rates are in a traditional lull for tankers, summer, and they may push up further.

The broader demand outlook remains fairly bleak but could return quite strongly post-COVID. One specific example of this is India, where oil imports remain down 36.4% year over year, in the world’s third-largest oil importer. If this were to reverse, we could potentially see a further bounce in rates.

Though the market outlook has stabilized, to some degree, Frontline’s extraordinary earnings could hold longer-term benefit for the company and its shareholders by paying down debt and offering generous dividends. Fleet numbers in the coming years look favorable for the charter market, as fleets continue to age with a substantial number of ships now 20+ on the wider market. Meanwhile, new build orders are at low levels. This is a good position for Frontline, who has their youngest fleet in history, particularly after the acquisition of 10 new 2019-build vessels.

Dividend Policy

Frontline’s dividend policy to pay dividends “equal to or close to earnings per share adjusted for non-recurring items,” offers the potential for a high yield, but also an unstable distribution. The company’s latest dividend payment of 70 cents per share was a significant growth from 40 cents the quarter before and ten cents before that. These payments were the first since the company suspended payments in 2017.

As a result of this dividend policy, Frontline’s payments should be sustainable as long as the company is making a quarterly profit. At the same time, it means that predicting future yield is difficult and the dividend is all but guaranteed to be suspended in periods of unprofitability.

The company’s current dividend payout is elevated by a truly stellar first quarter, on the back of rising tanker rates from a crash in the oil price. The second quarter is expected to have a strong performance with a consensus EPS of $1.01, which should come with a generous quarterly payout.

Given current earnings estimates for quarters 2 and 3 of 2021, when some of the more intense fluctuations from COVID-19 should have eased up, we can predict a lower-end average annual EPS of $1. With an approximate average payout ratio of 70%, we would receive a dividend of 70 cents per share. This equates to a yield of 8.35% at the current share price of $8.38.

Balance Sheet

Frontline took on significant debt this year to pay for the closing of its new vessel acquisition. The company’s excellent earnings partially offset this with a rise in cash to $218.5 million. The company’s total debt grew to $2.249 billion in the second quarter, while its total assets grew to $3.997 billion. The company’s debt to equity ratio of 1.49 is high compared to its peers DHT Holdings (DHT) and Nordic American Tankers (NAT) who have D/E of 0.75 and 0.72 respectively.

Though Frontline’s debt profile is heavier than these two peers, the company has not aggressively diluted shareholders in the same way that DHT and NAT have. Since Frontline’s reverse split, in 2016, the company’s total shares outstanding has only grown by 16.4%. Frontline recently announced that it plans to offer up to $100 million in shares, at the market, which would be an additional dilution of 6%, bringing full-period growth to 23.5%. This offering also does not seem imminent, rather just an announcement suggesting a possibility of a future equity offering should the company need to raise cash for any particular purpose

In comparison to Frontline’s share count growth, we have DHT and NAT. Over the same period at DHT, the share count rose 55.8%, when you count the newly issues 22.38 million shares from this past Friday, the percentage jumps to astounding 79.5%. At NAT, shares outstanding grew by 44.3%, well above Frontline’s dilution.

From the cash generation mentioned in an above section, I don’t think that Frontline’s debt is an imminent threat to the company, which seems capable of making repayments over time and refinancing debt when necessary. The company’s less-inflated share count means that it is more capable of sustaining a payout level on its shares, though it has higher interest costs than its peers due to its debt load. In sum, Frontline’s balance sheet is not the cleanest, but the debt is being used to fund acquisitions of new vessels which should, in turn, generate more income for the company, and the alternative of issuing large amounts of new shares is not particularly preferable. In the short term, Frontline’s cash position seems strong enough to handle a few rough quarters.

Valuation

Frontline’s comparative valuation to its peers is not particularly attractive.

Company Forward P/E (GAAP) Price/Book Frontline 3.49 1.03 DHT 3.42 0.88 Nordic American 6.55 1.05 Euronav (EURN) 3.28 0.79

The company’s price to earnings is just above average and its price to book ratio is higher than most of its peers. However, the company’s high dividend payout coupled with a still-low P/E of 8.38 for a cautious normalized EPS estimate of $1 per share suggests there is still value and potential upside in this company, even just as an income investment with a high yield. The company’s earnings report on Thursday should be extraordinary, and I anticipate the quarterly dividend alone to be an 8% or higher return.

Conclusion

Frontline’s earnings potential for this current quarter is high. Future earnings at this company carry greater uncertainty, but a favorable supply/demand dynamic and a likely return of oil demand in 2021 suggest that profit shouldn’t fall too far. The company’s dividend policy makes its payout unstable, but sustainable while the company remains profitable. Even under low-end projections of future EPS, Frontline should offer a considerable yield. The company’s debt level is high, but appears to be manageable, and has supported a recent acquisition which should support better earnings for Frontline. Overall, Frontline carries tanker market and debt risks, but under the current environment, these look manageable and the company’s dividend payout remains attractive.

