Oil Prices Have Nowhere To Go But Down From Here

Prices will fall from here and may go down all the way to $30s WTI and mid-$30s Brent. Demand is not stable; there are no signs of recovery.

There has been a misplaced optimism in play that forced prices to move up; however, upon closer observation, it seems that markets are overreacting to any good news.

Oil prices have almost been stable in August so far. But the question is, where will the markets move from here?

Oil prices seem to be stuck in a rut lately, fluctuating between $40 and $42.98 WTI and $43 and $45 Brent for almost the entire August. Markets have been overreacting to even insignificant inventory withdrawals and slightly positive news. It appears that we are in a waiting room anticipating some real ‘news’ to come and breathe life into the oil markets. The recent OPEC meeting was expected to do so but nothing significant has come out so far. OPEC highlighted the laggards (Nigeria, Angola and Iraq) and called out for an unrealistic recovery in demand, declaring that it will regain 97 percent of pre-COVID levels by the end of this year.

Therefore, those who see a bullish future for oil are mistaken. Oil prices will fall from the current level. Another bout of trade war, increasing U.S. production and a slowdown in demand along with a second wave of COVID-19 can trigger another sell-off. It is better to short at this stage than to go long.

Source: Brent Crude Oil Prices - 10-Year Daily Chart

(See that prices have remained relatively stable)

Source: WTI Crude Oil Prices - 10-Year Daily Chart

(See that prices have remained relatively stable)

Falling rig counts, inventory withdrawals and other weekly/monthly factors are indeed important, but if we are to gauge the future trajectory of oil prices, demand is one of the best indicators. But how do we track the demand for oil? A simple way is to follow the latest developments impacting the health of the global economy (with the U.S. being a benchmark). In this regard, we all know the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the global economy. At one point, oil demand fell to close to 40 mbpd - almost 40 percent of global oil production. Although, the situation has improved as many countries re-open, the recovery is still only relative and already plateauing at many places.

In terms of economic activity and confidence of businesses and perception of people, we are still seriously well below pre-COVID levels.

Enough explanation, let’s have a look at the interesting charts below from Primary Vision Network providing a brilliant snapshot of the world economy.

It is evident that the economic activity has relatively recovered (as stated above) but remains dangerously low from the average.

Small Business Revenues recovered but have started to plateau again. The issue of small business is very crucial (explained below).

Inflation has started to creep up. Now relate this with businesses being already under stress. This translates into fewer jobs which means lesser spending power. Even if people spend, they will have to prioritize spending on certain goods and services. If unemployment remains high and inflation continues to inch up, the factors mentioned above will only exacerbate.

Government has provided stimulus to people in the form of cheques, but what about the businesses? Moreover, small- and medium-sized companies are the lifeline of the US economy; however, as the chart above indicates, they are going bust at a rapid speed.

Credit markets are showing signs of tightening. Lenders are concerned about the health of their clients and whether they’ll be able to pay back or not. This will also affect not only the new businesses but also those currently in operation too (think about expansions, etcetera).

Focus on India. Why? It is one of the top 10 largest economies and an Asian economic powerhouse. Let’s not forget that it is also one of the largest consumers of oil in the region too. A drop in its manufacturing share can only spell trouble for oil demand in future.

Recovery is plateauing!

The Asian Floating Storage corroborates our apprehensions as we can see the levels remain far high from the 5-year average.

Finally, the most important factor, perception. A survey by the International Labour Organization shows that uncertainty and fear reigns supreme among people’s perception.

Economic growth rate estimates for the coming year remain very moderate.

Global PMI suffered a negative trend of 3.7 percent. The forecast from OPEC that it will rise again to 4.7 is too optimistic.

Don’t Buy; Don’t Buy the Bullish Story too

Going long at this point can prove to be fatal. I believe we are already a little overpriced. It is only a matter of time that prices will start falling again. Selling at strength can be a good strategy. For WTI, the Sell Zone can be anywhere between $43.10 and $43.50, with a stop loss, of course. One can get a $2-$3 ride below. For those who invest for the long term, the above discussion clearly shows that prices will have a reality check and we will see lower $30s soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.