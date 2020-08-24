18 Stocks That I Hope To Buy During The Next Market Sell-Off

In the most recent episode of The Dividend Kings weekly podcast, Brad Thomas, Adam Galas, Justin Law, and I discussed our "recession wish lists." In other words, we highlighted the stocks that we'd love to buy given a significant amount of weakness in the market.

Lately, I've been making video companions to most of my written work on my new YouTube channel because I know that many of my readers prefer the audio/visual media. Well, in this case, I'm doing the opposite. I decided to take some time to write an article that corresponded to the conversation that I recently had with Dividend Kings members via the podcast.

Right now, it appears to me that the broad markets are extremely overpriced. As I've said in recent articles, I see very few high conviction buys right now due to the elevated valuation multiples attached to the vast majority of stocks that I follow. As someone who would love to continue to put cash to work, accumulate shares of high-quality DGI stocks, and continue to bolster my passive income stream, this is unfortunate. However, if I know one thing about the markets, and more specifically to my personal portfolio management strategy, it's that knowingly overpaying for equities is a great way to underperform on a total return basis and put significant hurdles up in front of my compounding process. So, with that in mind, I'm content to sit on the sidelines and remain patient with my remaining cash.

When Adam (probably better known around Seeking Alpha as Dividend Sensei) brought up the topic for this week's podcast I was excited because I know that putting together such a wish list would be a good use of my time.

Just because I'm not being very active in the markets these days doesn't mean that I'm taking time off from portfolio management and my daily due diligence. I continue to track my watch list and maintain my fair value estimates. I have to admit that sometimes this seems futile being that so many of these estimates are so low below current share prices. But, with regard to the idea of a recession wish list, it made sense to pay more attention to these overvalued stocks.

So, when thinking about buying stocks during the worse types of market sell-offs, I gravitated towards three separate strategies. But there was one overarching theme here and that is quality.

Generally speaking, when the market turns south, the last stocks to experience significant weakness are generally the highest-quality ones. We saw this play out during the sell-off in March. At first, the more cyclical, economically-sensitive, and COVID-19-related stocks began to fall. When, as time went on and fear began to take hold of the market, even the highest-quality names began to fall off a cliff. In today's day and age, where passive investing strategies dominate the trading volumes, we usually see the overall tide life and/or lower all (or at least, most) boats. This action creates irrational weakness and this is exactly what I hope to take advantage of as a patient, long-term, value-oriented investor. It's rare that the best blue chips are grouped in with the babies being thrown out with the bath water, but when that situation occurs, I want to make sure that I'm prepared to save them.

During small dips, the best blue chips and the highest growth names are oftentimes the types of stocks that continue to hold up well, eluding value investors like me. It takes significant negative sentiment for the market to turn against them. This means that stocks like these are rarely on sale. But, during the recessionary/deep sell-off scenario that was the theoretical basis for our DK podcast discussion this week, is the time when elusive opportunities finally make themselves available to investors, and this is exactly what I'll be going over here in a moment.

In the charts below, you'll see the current valuations for various stocks and how these compare to my fair value multiples. Furthermore, you'll see my personal price targets for each stock, which is based upon what I believe to be an acceptable margin of safety below my fair value estimate (I like to use margins of safety like this to protect capital while acknowledging that my estimates will never be perfectly correct). Lastly, I highlight the yield on cost that I would be locking in if I were able to purchase shares at my price target, based upon current forward annual dividends.

So, with regard to the three different categories of quality investments that I'd like to potentially buy during the next significant downturn, I broke down my wish list into these categories: high-quality blue chips that I have never had the chance to own due to valuation concerns, high-quality dividend growth names that typically trade with a very high valuation premium, and the highest-quality secular growth stocks that typically trade with nose-bleed, speculative level valuations.

Up first, we have the high-quality, core-type dividend growth stocks. In general, these are high-quality companies that offer reliable, long-term, single-digit dividend growth prospects. In this grouping, there are also some more cyclical names. Truth be told, the line between some of these stocks and stocks from the next group (the high dividend growth group) is pretty blurred. However, in general, these are stocks that, in my estimation, don't necessarily have the secular growth tailwinds to propel the dividend growth above the double-digit threshold, predictably, over the medium to long term. Yet, that doesn't mean that I don't want to own them. It simply means that I'm not willing to pay an outsized growth premium for shares.

Company Ticker Current Price Current Valuation Fair Value Estimate Fair Value Multiple Discounted Price Target Target Price Multiple Yield at PT Sherwin-Williams SHW $666.56 29.9x $450.00 18x 2021 consensus $400.00 16x 1.34% Accenture ACN $230.25 30.2x $160.00 20x 2021 consensus $137.00 17x 2.33% Ecolab ECL $194.71 41x $133.75 25x 2021 consensus $118.00 22x 1.59% Stryker SYK $118.37 26.6x $160.00 18x 2021 consensus $142.00 16x 1.61% Procter & Gamble PG $135.10 26.2x $108.00 20x 2021 consensus $97.00 18x 3.26% Costco COST $336.28 39.2x $186.50 20x 2021 consensus $168.00 18x 1.67%

Up next, we have the high dividend growth group. These are stocks that I do have double-digit dividend growth expectations for over the long term, typically driven by strong secular tailwinds. Admittedly, this double-digit dividend growth expectation is a high bar to clear. And, if a company on this list fails to achieve that expectation, it doesn't mean that they are a bad investment. Really, the quality of an investment really comes down to the quality of a company that you buy combined with the valuation that you paid for it. Historically speaking, these are names that have traded with very high price-to-earnings multiples. Because of this, opportunities for me to conservatively accumulate shares have been few and far between. So, during significant market sell-offs, these are the types of names that I want to make sure that I'm adding to.

Company Ticker Current Price Current Valuation Fair Value Estimate Fair Value Multiple Discounted Price Target Target Price Multiple Yield at PT Microsoft MSFT $208.90 35.7x $142.50 22x 2021 consensus $130 20x 1.57% Visa V $196.64 38.8x $146 25x 2021 consensus $129 22x 0.93% Mastercard MA $326.80 46.2x 218.5 25x 2021 consensus $200 23x 0.80% Domino's DPZ $398.89 35x $395 23x 2021 consensus $256 20x 1.22% NVIDIA NVDA $462.56 65.4x $248 25x 2021 consensus $248 25x 0.20% Roper ROP $444.95 35.4x $306 23x 2021 consensus $306 23x 0.67%

And lastly, with regard to high valuations, we arrive at the non-dividend payers on my list. While the vast majority of the companies that I own pay dividends (right now, I only own three names that don't: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) I am willing to sacrifice my passive income stream when I see an incredible long-term growth runway. With regard to non-dividend payers, I'm looking to own shares of companies with the potential to totally disrupt and revolutionize industries, sectors, and overall, the world, as we know it. The problem with this is, it's generally not all that difficult to spot names with such strong disruptive power. Therefore, the market usually bids premiums on these types of names up to levels that do not mesh well (or in reality, at all) with my rather conservative strategy. But I do appreciate the power of explosive, secular growth, and therefore, in the event of a major market sell-off, I want to make sure that I'm giving myself exposure to these unique long-term growth stories.

Company Ticker Current Price Current Valuation Fair Value Estimate Fair Value Multiple Discounted Price Target Target Price Multiple Yield at PT Amazon AMZN $3,148.02 111.48x n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Netflix NFLX $482.68 89.47x n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Tesla TSLA $1,650.71 293.46x n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Salesforce CRM $193.46 65.17x n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Uber UBER $29.99 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Beyond Meat BYND $125.04 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

I have to admit that it is nearly impossible for me to arrive at fair value estimates for names like this because they aren't necessarily managed with bottom-line results in mind and the stocks trade based upon non-traditional valuation metrics. Because of this, I didn't attempt to arrive at FV estimates. Instead, I will rely on intuition and "feel" when it comes to potentially adding shares of these highly valued growth stocks to my portfolio during a time of market weakness. Really, buying into growth stocks like this just comes down to perceived risk versus reward, which will vary of an individual basis. It's unfortunate that I cannot use my established valuation system to arrive at price targets for these types of names (which is why I don't typically own them in the first place). When buying names like this, value investors typically have to hold their nose and take a dive into uncharted waters. This can be scary, but as I've said before, the power of explosive secular growth is undeniable.

Conclusion

In closing, I do want to make it clear that when it comes to finding value in the market, I'm a big fan of simply taking what the market gives me. While I would love to buy shares of the companies on this list, it's not as if I would pass up an opportunity to buy shares of other very high-quality DGI names just because they weren't on it.

For the most part, the names on this list are stocks that I am either underweight or simply have no exposure to (yet would love to). In many occasions, they're companies that I've missed out on before in the past during one of their rare sell-offs and I want to make sure that I don't make that mistake again during the next bout of major market weakness. In other words, when I put together this list, my personal asset allocation and my desire to rectify past mistakes/regrets played a significant role. There are obviously many other high-quality DGI names that are also worthy of being bought when they're trading at, or even better yet, at a discount to, fair value.

In general, I'm constantly weighing quality and valuation against one another, and overall, I think long-term investors will do well, regardless of what it is that they buy exactly, so long as they're focused on blue-chip holdings trading with wide margins of safety. Buying the highest-quality names with the deepest discounts on your watch list and holding them over the long term is a simple and easy way to compound your wealth over time.

But I have to admit, that it was fun trying to whittle my very long watch list to just a few select names. I'm certainly interested in everyone's recession wish list as well. The lists that my fellow Dividend Kings mentioned were certainly inspiring (Roper (ROP) was actually not on my initial list, but after hearing Justin and Adam talk about it and then performing some due diligence of my own, I quickly realized that this is a company I want included in my portfolio). I imagine that my readerships' lists will be inspiring too!

This article was previously published for subscribers to The Dividend Kings.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL, MA, MSFT, NVDA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.