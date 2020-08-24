In the long run, I believe Home Depot will continue to benefit from the growing number of homeowners and at home projects they have decided to take on.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has kept on with its track record of impressing investors. Even in one of the fastest and largest recessions to hit of all time. With most big box stores reporting results that have been unimpressive the last several years, Home Depot has been the exception. Operating in a segment with limited competition, Home Depot has been able to continually grow sales as the economy has recovered. Home Depot results were starting to reflect a weakening environment before the recent impact of the Coronavirus.

However, strangely enough, the closure of so many businesses and places to go led to a surge in spending for at home goods. People have decided instead of going on a vacation to do more to make their homes the epicenter for entertainment. There also has been a surge of people moving into more rural areas and out of large cities. This also helps as homes in the suburbs require a bit more maintenance and investment than an apartment in the city.

As Home Depot was considered essential, it was able to keep its stores open and serve the public when many others could not. The company recently reported results that were the best in 20 years on a comparable basis. These strong results and my belief for future strong demand for products Home Depot sells has made me decide to hold my shares despite elevating valuations.

Performance and Trends

Home Depot recently reported estimates that were beyond what any analyst was expecting.

The company saw same-store sales in the United States rise 25%. Really rather unprecedented for a retailer of Home Depot's size. The number of customer transactions up 12.3% to 511.5M, shows that the increase in revenue did not just come from an average higher selling price. However the average ticket price increased 10.1% to just over $74, meaning they are getting the customer to walk out with either higher ticket items or more items per order. Either way, both of these are positives in a time when so many people were unemployed. Most of these trends were noted by Bank of America. They found 70% of the people they polled were spending more on DIY projects around their homes.

A highlight of the company's results can be seen below.

Source: Home Depot

The earnings growth was just as impressive as the company reported earnings of $4.3 billion compared to $3.5 billion. The $4.02 in earnings per share represents 26.8% growth over the year prior. Thanks in part to increased margins, earnings growth outpaced revenue growth.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has grown its cash position quite nicely from the year earlier period or even the last quarter.

Source: 8-K

The company has $14.1 billion in cash versus about $32.3 billion in total debt. The company continues to generate strong earnings and cash flow which it returns to shareholder in the form of both a dividend and generous share repurchase program. The company repurchased about 2% of shares outstanding since the 2nd quarter of last year. Given its strong performance it is likely the company will continue to repurchase shares and not give a pause to its program like so many others at this time.

This past week we saw existing home sales data showed the largest jump on record.

Source: Trading Economics

With home sales rising 24.7%, we can expect demand for new homeowner projects to continue to be strong in the coming months and years. At a time when home prices are hitting record highs due to strong demand and low inventory, some homeowners are finding at home projects to produce strong returns on investment. There is also the chance that moving into a new home or upgrading after your first home purchase is becoming harder to do.

With elevating home prices and less avail options, creating the home you want by renovating the home you have may become increasingly popular. The continued trend of moving to the suburbs from the city should benefit Home Depot as well. CNBC recently pointed to this trend and its increased adoption due to the coronavirus. With more space and property than a city apartment, these new homeowners will likely have plenty of visits to their local hardware store. These trends alone should continue to help the likes of Home Depot and its competitors.

Valuation

As pointed out in my previous article, Looking at Home Depot compared to its only real public competitor Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), we can see that HD trades at a premium.

Currently, HD offers a better yield going forward than Lowe's. However, HD trades at a premium when looking at forward P/E or forward P/S. While deservedly so due to the strong growth in comparison to Lowe's, it is important that investors realized there is a turnaround underway at Lowe's, and going forward, the gap may close. Also, HD has a higher yield which may be more attractive to investors looking for income.

Looking at Home Depot's valuation compared to its historical standard for the past 5 years, we see the following.

Source: Morningstar

Home Depot trades at a premium to its average forward P/E, P/E, PEG, P/S, and P/B. The company does trade at a slight discount to its average P/CF which is a positive. However, these metrics can change as the company has seen a positive impact from recent events as we reviewed earlier. The only time a premium should be expected is when the company is going to be doing better than it typically has. Sure enough, the company is doing better than anyone expected and we will hopefully continue to see this pace continue albeit at a more moderate rate. Because of this, while I normally would sell my position or part of it after such a rally, I am deciding to hold.

Next, looking at historical yield, we see what may be higher than average for Home Depot representing value.

Source: Yield Chart

Home Depot currently offers a yield of 2.1%. The dividend has been raised for the last 11 years and should continue to be so. The next raise is due in a few months and I do not see any reason why given the result that HD should not give investors a healthy raise. Since 1995, shares of HD have yielded above 2.1% about 40% of the time. While the average yield is closer to 1.6%, a sign of undervaluation would be around 2.75%. While HD has been growing its dividend for the last 11 years, it should be noted Lowe's has been growing its dividend for 56 years. However, for investors tempted to buy shares now, you are locking at a healthy above-average yield.

Conclusion

While shares in Home Depot have climbed to new heights and are well off the 52-week low, investors should look to see if starting a position for them makes sense. Those currently holding the stock should continue to do so as the company is well-run and offers long-term growth potential as the continued aging of homes requires further investment. Furthermore, as home prices rise, fixer-uppers will become the more affordable option for first-time home buyers and create more trips to the local Home Depot than a newer renovated home.

A huge amount of homes from the last housing boom in the early 2000s are going to be due for much work soon, and investors may see this benefiting Home Depot. This is especially true at a time when new home builds are just not keeping up with demand. With a growth in the at home work trend and at home vacation, more people should continue to invest more into their homes. Home Depot is one of these beneficiaries. I will continue to hold my investment in the shares unless I find that it has become well overvalued versus the fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.