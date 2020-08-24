The company's farm out deal here provides it at least $5+ billion in reduced capital spending for a 50% stake while speeding up the path to cash flow.

Apache Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets, and its Suriname discovery isn't being given a fair valuation.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is a midsize oil exploration company with a market capitalization of more than $5 billion. The company has a variety of oil production assets, however, and it also recently partook in several major oil discoveries in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. These things combined mean that the company's portfolio of oil assets is actually heavily undervalued at this time.

Apache Corporation - NRG Edge

Suriname Discoveries

Apache Corporation has made several major discoveries in Suriname along with its partner Total SA (NYSE:TOT). Total SA farmed into the block for a 50% stake, agreeing to pay $5 billion of the first $7.5 billion of appraisal and development capital and 25% past the first $7.5 billion. That's on Apache Corporation's 50% share.

Apache Suriname - Offshore Magazine

The Block 58 is next to Guyana's Stabroek discoveries and has recently had three major discoveries. The farm out deal is incredible - assuming total capital obligations of $20 billion, the company's capital obligations would be $4.325 billion. Those are dramatic savings for a company with a market capitalization just over $5 billion.

Valuing the discovery is difficult, but there are several key numbers to pay attention to. Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Liza oil field was discovered in mid-2015 with 295 feet of net pay. The Payara discovery had 95 feet of net pay. Together these discoveries had more than 1 billion barrels of reserves and are expected to produce at 400 thousand barrels/day, which is a six-year reserve life.

The Block 58 discovery currently has three major discoveries, the most recent of which had 278 feet of net pay. That's near the size of the Liza discovery and implies the potential for nearly 500 thousand barrels per day in upcoming FPSO production. Given Exxon Mobil's Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2 break-evens of $35 and $25/barrel, this is also low-cost production.

Liza Phase 1 cost roughly $3.5 billion and Liza Phase 2 cost roughly $6 billion. Payara will probably come at roughly $6 billion too. That means roughly $16 billion in capital expenditures off the bat, meaning that Apache Corporation sold the 50% stake for roughly $5 billion. That sale doesn't truly cover the value of discoveries over the upcoming years.

Suriname Drilling - Apache Investor Presentation

That already shows the heavy value of the assets that's not being priced into Apache Corporation's $14 billion EV. More so, with Guyana and Suriname quickly becoming some of the most popular oil production regions in the world, that means that Apache can likely sell additional stakes for billions of dollars if it doesn't choose to develop the assets itself.

2Q Results and Guidance

Apache Corporation had strong 2Q results for the remainder of its portfolio and has a respectable guidance.

2Q 2020 Results - Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation had relatively respectable performance, with roughly 450 thousand barrels/day in production, despite an unprecedentedly difficult quarter. Not only did the company suffer from record low oil prices, but its realized prices internationally averaged a $5.5/barrel discount to Brent crude. Both had an immense impact on the company.

The company has reduced production with various curtailments by several tens of thousands of barrels per day, but its overall production remains strong.

Guidance - Investor Presentation

The new guidance is for slightly lower production at roughly 375 thousand barrels a day and capital investment at $190 million. Operating costs in 2Q 2020 averaged roughly $11/barrel. The company's capital expenditures will average less than $6/barrel for the quarter.

Expenses will be manageable for a quarter where its realized cash flow will be closer to $35/barrel. That will enable the company to handle the remainder of the crash just as it has passed the worst of the collapse.

Financial Improvements

At the same time, Apache is heavily focused on improving its overall financial position.

Credit Facility - Investor Presentation

The company has a $4 billion committed credit facility that matures in March 2024, with a one-year extension opportunity. The covenant requires an adjusted debt to capital ratio at <60%. For Apache Corporation, at the end of June 2020, that number was 33%, meaning that it was well within these requirements.

This credit facility means that the company essentially has no bankruptcy risk until the end of 2024 and can maintain its strong financial position throughout this time while making opportunistic decisions.

Debt Reductions - Investor Presentation

In fact, the company has been active on the open market, opportunistically reducing its debt load as investors worried about its credit. It managed to repurchase $410 million in debt for $263 million. The debt it repurchased had a 20.5-year remaining time and a 9.2% yield to maturity. Essentially the company saved itself $40 million in annual interest on this debt.

In exchange, it will need to pay roughly $10 million in annual interest with its credit facility, a significant financial improvement. The net result here is a net reduction in the long-term debt by $147 million, an opportunistic decision that increased its share price "value" by 3% in just a single quarter. This represents intelligent management decisions.

The company's commitment to its future financial position highlights its strength.

Risks

Apache Corporation's risks are twofold.

The first is obviously oil prices. The company has substantial debt due, and based on 2Q 2020 oil prices, it was barely covering expenses. Of course, prices have recovered substantially since then; however, that doesn't mean that prices can't go down further again. Should prices not continue their recovery, that would put Apache Corporation in a much more difficult positioning.

Additionally, Apache is at a transition point as the company chases developing its massive Suriname assets. At a time of high debt with substantial work to do, the company is looking at billions of new capital spending obligations. That will add increased uncertainty to the company's obligations going forward.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation has had a difficult year with substantial debt and a difficult time earning cash flow. However, the company is past the worst of this time and has had a number of exciting discoveries in Block 58 in Suriname. The block is looking increasingly like the famous Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana, and Total SA recently joined a $5+ billion farm-in deal for 50%.

Going forward, it seems increasingly likely that the company's Suriname assets will be developed, with the potential for hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of new, low-cost production. Additionally, the company's other assets remain low cost. These things together mean strong potential going forward for the company.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate you high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market.

Technical buy and sell alerts. Click here for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our most popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.