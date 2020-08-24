Lessons From Bob Wells

Editor's Note: A beloved member of the SA community, Bob Wells, passed away earlier this month. This tribute to Bob follows Dividend Sleuth's initial moving remembrance of his friend and fellow SA author.

Have a clear plan

After he retired, Bob Wells (1946-2020) decided that he could do better than those who had been managing his retirement account. He knew it would require considerable study and it would require a clear business plan.

In 2015, two years after my friendship with Bob began, I wrote "How to Design an Elegant Portfolio: What I've Learned from Seeking Alpha's Practitioners." I shared insights gleaned from 14 people in the SA community, beginning with Bob's 2015 Q1 portfolio review, in which he gave a detailed description of the discipline he brought to the task of building a portfolio:

My portfolio was constructed starting in 2011 from the lists of Dividend Champions, Challengers and Contenders (CCCs) maintained by Seeking Alpha Contributor David Fish and available here. Nearly every stock selected from this list has the distinction of not only maintaining its dividend during the bear market of 2008, but also growing it each year, with most growing at a rate greater than inflation. ... "My goal from the start has been to construct and maintain a portfolio that would substitute for the traditional concept of selling holdings each month to provide necessary retirement income. … We chose … to focus on income strictly generated from dividends and growing at a rate greater than inflation.

Continue to grow

Bob began to study the market after he retired. This should encourage anyone who feels he or she has started too late. Bob was a lifelong learner.

He was skilled at "back-testing," to see how stocks performed during the 2008-2009 bear market. Bob helped me appreciate diversification to reduce company risk. Bob preferred to diversify mostly within defensive sectors, described in an investment book given to his family:

We have most of our investments in defensive sectors. They have proven to be less likely to cut their dividends and tend to have stronger performance during bear markets or down stock market periods, particularly during major recessions.

Bob introduced me to Lowell Miller's The Single Best Investment (PDF download here), which advocates using the Standard & Poor's credit rating to supplement one's balance sheet analysis. Miller urges investors to choose companies with at least a BBB+ credit rating.

A common theme of the tributes to Bob from his SA friends has been our appreciation for the discipline he brought to the task. In Bob's words:

I believe our continuing success as investors is a direct result of constructing and following a portfolio business plan that sets out specific guidelines for buying, selling, and on occasion, trimming portfolio positions. Our plan, recently revised and available here, was developed after first defining our retirement income requirements and our personal risk profile. It defines our principal investment goals and sets out the clear performance benchmarks upon which success will be measured.

SA dividend investors have made good use of the "Chowder Rule," which combines the five-year dividend growth rate with the current dividend yield. Bob's friend Chowder never wanted his valuation method to be known as the "Chowder Rule," so Bob called it "Total Dividend Return," or TDR:

We conduct a review at the end of each quarter as required by our plan. It remains exciting to experience firsthand each quarter the direct results of strong consistent dividend growth. We continue to find that applying a key metric - Total Dividend Return, referred to by many as the 'chowder rule,' at the time of purchase has proven instrumental in our success.

Bob's business plan was always a continually revised work in progress. As he contemplated his death, Bob desired to leave a book for his family to manage the portfolio his way after his death. However, Bob knew that the market is dynamic and any written document is simply a starting point. Bob helped many SA readers grapple with "what happens to the portfolio after I'm gone."

Know when to quit

Writing became difficult for Bob. He chose to communicate with his SA friends through blog posts rather than submit to the editorial process of writing an article. His portfolio was designed it to be "low maintenance." It was on "cruise control," but his interest in the market never left. The last investing idea he shared with me was Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI). I was surprised because he tended to avoid banks.

After a lengthy period of good health after his double-lung transplant, Bob experienced several hospitalizations in 2020. Recent conversations with Bob gave me the clear sense that he had "moved on" from investing. He turned his organizational skills to preserving family photos. He explored larger themes. He talked increasingly about the broader issues facing our nation and world.

Bob's earlier desire to see his portfolio remain intact after his death had mellowed. He realized that it was enough to share with his family his basic investment principles, rather than trying to manage or control what would happen after his death.

Our last two conversations in April 2020 were long, wide-ranging and took a different tone. Bob was okay with letting go. He said, "I had hoped for 10 years after the transplant. Now I'm hoping for five." I realized that he was dealing with an inner knowing about the fragility of his health. Bob was able to do the important work of "summing up," as he passed his personal and financial legacy on to his family and friends.

Bob's legacy

On Aug. 7, I received a text message from Bob's phone. The first four words introduced a new era: "Ted, this is Eileen. Bob passed away last night. I know how much Bob valued your friendship. Thanks for keeping Bob challenged. He loved your conversations." I could only reply with, "My heart breaks. He was special. So are you."

Later, I asked if there was anyone I could notify for her. She simply said, "Yes." I kept thinking about Bob's many SA friends and followers. t took me awhile, but on Aug. 18 I wrote a blog post, "Remembering Bob Wells." SA's Abby Estikangi-Carmel asked to publish it as an article as well, and I offered to write this sequel now that I've had some time to think about the meaning of Bob's legacy for the SA community.

I asked Bob's wife Eileen to share a word about what the SA community meant to Bob from her perspective. To honor him, she wrote:

Bob was always focused on our financial future, even as a young married couple. Always looking ahead, he was adamant that we buy a house before our one year anniversary. After retiring he had more time to focus on getting our money to work for us. He devoted time to learning about stocks and investing. It became his passion and SA was his platform to share what he learned. In everything he did he wanted to make a difference and help others. He loved sharing his experiences and how he enjoyed meeting new friends! It is a comfort knowing that his techniques and principles will live on through his followers. Thank you for all the touching messages for my devoted husband. He is loved.















