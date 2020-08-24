Eurozone Recovery Stutters - Perhaps Just A Blip

It could be just that the QE from the ECB was late in starting and that explains all.

As I've been saying

I have long been of the - public - view that the US and UK will recover rather faster than the eurozone. I'm also public with an agreement that at least part of this analysis is simple prejudice. I don't like the eurozone system of economic management nor structure, think it a bad one and thus predict, on no more basis than that, that it will lead to bad outcomes.

On the other hand of course I might be right in not liking that system of economic management. Could be, it has been known for me to be right occasionally.

PMI

We have the eurozone flash PMI for the month and it's not looking good:

The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI posted 51.6 in August, down from July’s reading of 54.9 and signalling a slowdown in the pace of output growth. July had seen the first expansion of activity in five months amid a rebound following the COVID-19 outbreak and disruption caused by lockdowns across the euro area.

Falling back after just the one month of decent expansion? The UK had a reading of 57 and now has bounced over 60. The US is also looking better.

That's just not a good look.

Yes, it's true, the UK slump was deeper than elsewhere but even so, falling back to only mild expansion after only one month just isn't goo for the eurozone.

So, why?

Well, there is my favourite explanation which is that he eurozone simply should not exist. It's not an optimal currency area and therefore it will react badly to economic bad times. More than that, it's impossible - by definition - to vary monetary policy across the zone as would be necessary when - if - different regions react differently to particular economic events. This being the very definition of an area that is too large to be optimal, that it is large enough to have regions which react in such different ways.

So, for example. Germany's more manufacturing based economy - with a greater openness to physical exports - will react differently to say, Spain or Portugal where the major export is in fact tourism which does rather require that people be able to travel to those countries. Not hugely possible in a lockdown.

Different monetary policy would be necessary to deal with that and it's not possible, in a monetary union, to have that. It's also true that fiscal policy is hugely constrained by governments not having their own central banks and being unable to print their own QE money to finance deficit spending. As both the US and UK have been doing.

It's also true that my dislike goes deeper into the microeconomics of how difficult it is to fire people, change things in other ways, gain licences to be able to change activity and so on. Here it's not just prejudice or guesswork, they are hugely less flexible economies.

QE

It is possible to write the story a little less prejudicially. It still doesn't reflect all that well but better. QE to finance vast deficits is the way out of this, or at least what everyone else is using. Only the ECB can do that in the eurozone and they've been late to the party. The QE they're doing may or may not be enough (about €750 billion) but it's only really just starting. So, maybe it's just not arrived yet.

Although I don't think it will work all that well. It's being passed to national government for them to "do something" with and I fear that they'll try to spend it upon something nice. What has worked elsewhere is simply giving money to the people. What I doubt the eurozone governments will do.

Yes, prejudice

So, yes, I'm prejudiced and you should weigh that in the balance. It is even possible that this slipping back is just and only because the QE is late and it'll all get sorted out soon enough.

Maybe.

My view

I've been saying for some months now that I expect the US and UK to recover faster than the eurozone. That appears to be being bourne out by these latest figures. It is possible that it's simply a timing issue with either the end of lockdown or that QE. But I have my doubts, I think it reflects the structural strengths of the relevant economies.

The investor view

Assume that I am right then we would want to be overweight in US and UK stocks and underweight in eurozone. We would also assume that the recent weakness of the dollar will reverse soon enough.

On the other hand if it's just a timing issue on that QE or the like then we'd want to be more equally based.

Sadly, this is one of those times when own minds have to be made up. I go with the structural weakness in the eurozone explanation and thus argue for being underweight in that sector.

