Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is a natural gas-focused midstream company that operates primarily in the Appalachian Mountains. This is a remarkably good position for the company to be in during today’s challenging environment as natural gas prices and production have held up much better than oil prices have. This is particularly true in the Appalachians as natural gas production is not an afterthought in that area as it is in most other regions. However, the stock price of Equitrans Midstream has gotten punished just like everything else in the energy industry. As a result, its stock could offer a compelling opportunity for someone seeking both income and growth potential.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Equitrans Midstream operates natural gas pipelines throughout the Appalachian region, which encompasses both the Marcellus and Utica basins. In fact, the company is the third-largest operator of gathering pipelines in the region:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

A gathering pipeline is a pipeline that transports natural gas from the well that extracts it from the ground to a transmission pipeline. The transmission pipeline is then the pipeline that is regulated on either a Federal or state level that moves the natural gas over much longer distances. This is a reasonably good position to be in because gathering pipelines tend to generate revenue on a fee-based basis. This means that the pipeline operator charges a fee for each unit of natural gas that moves through its pipelines. These fees do not vary with commodity prices, which provides these companies with a certain amount of insulation against falls in natural resource prices like what we saw earlier this year.

Gathering pipelines are not the only things that Equitrans Midstream operates. The company also has a fairly extensive network of transmission and storage assets throughout the Appalachian region:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

This is also a reasonably solid business to be in. This is because both transmission pipelines and storage facilities also operate on a fee-based basis. As was the case with the gathering pipelines, these fees are not based on the value of the resources but on their quantities. Thus, Equitrans Midstream is insulated from commodity price fluctuations through this aspect of its business as well.

This protection against commodity price fluctuations is evident by looking at the company’s second quarter earnings results. The company reported operating income of $175.297 million in the most recent quarter compared to $166.175 million a year ago and delivered net income of $143.458 million compared to $130.480 million a year ago. This is in spite of the impact that the economic shutdown had on resource prices. Admittedly, though, natural gas prices did not suffer as much as oil prices did.

There is a very strong likelihood of Equitrans delivering even stronger growth in the third quarter. This is the result of a recent acquisition. On June 17, 2020, Equitrans Midstream acquired all of the outstanding units of EQM Midstream that it did not already own. As this transaction did not close until the end of the second quarter, it did not have time to have a significant impact on the company’s second quarter results but, of course, will in the third. With that said, Equitrans did consolidate EQM’s financial results into its own, so it is not likely that we will see a huge improvement in financial performance. The merger will allow the company to retain some of the cash flow that it was formerly paying out to both common and preferred unitholders of EQM though, so we should see in improvement there.

Growth Prospects

Equitrans has a few projects that it is currently working on as a way to drive growth. One of the most significant of these is the Mountain Valley pipeline. This is a 304-mile pipeline running from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia that is intended to deliver natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shales to the increasingly thirst markets in the Southeast:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

The pipeline is initially designed to transport approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, but Equitrans could increase this by another 500 million cubic feet per day by using various compression techniques when and if the need arises. One of the nice things about this project is that Equitrans has already secured twenty-year contracts for the entire capacity of the pipeline. This is nice because it ensures that Equitrans and its partners are not spending $5.4 billion to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use, and it ensures that the company will generate a positive return on its investment. The pipeline is currently scheduled to come online in early 2021, so if everything goes according to plan, then we should see Equitrans begin to benefit from this project at around that time.

Unfortunately, the pipeline has been the subject of some controversy. Landowners located along the pipeline’s path have expressed concerns about the impact that it will have on the environment and the economies of the surrounding towns. This could delay the final start date of the pipeline even though construction has already started due to the need to consider alternative paths or other measures to address these concerns. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has put forth some recommendations to address these concerns after reviewing the Final Environmental Impact report, and Equitrans does expect to be able to meet that start-up date, although there are still risks here.

Equitrans also has the potential to grow its gathering operation by constructing the Hammerhead Gathering pipeline. This is a 64-mile pipeline that aggregates the natural gas from several smaller pipelines. It is located in Southwestern Pennsylvania:

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

The Hammerhead Gathering pipeline extends about 64 miles through Southwestern Pennsylvania and connects to numerous smaller gathering networks in the region. The pipeline is capable of carrying about 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. As was the case with the Mountain Valley pipeline, Equitrans has already secured some contracts with its customers to use the pipeline. The largest of these is a firm contract with EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), the largest natural gas producer in the United States, which has agreed to utilize 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of the pipeline’s capacity for twenty years. This is nice to see for the same reason that the contracts for the Mountain Valley pipeline were. Equitrans has not provided a date for when this pipeline will enter into service, but the contract with EQT starts whenever the Mountain Valley pipeline is complete, so presumably, the Hammerhead Gathering pipeline will begin operating by that date.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

Equitrans may have further growth potential in the future due to the strong fundamentals of natural gas. According to the Energy Information Administration, the production of natural gas in the United States is expected to surge in the coming years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

One reason for this is fears of climate change. Natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels, so many governments and other organizations around the world have been taking actions to convert their energy consumption away from coal and crude oil and towards natural gas in order to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. The United States is one of the few areas of the world that has the ability to significantly boost its natural gas production in order to meet this demand. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that upstream producers will increase their production to exploit the situation. Companies like Equitrans can benefit from this too because the rising natural gas production will need to be transported to the market in order to be sold, and this is what companies like Equitrans do. As Equitrans charges a fee based on the resource volumes that it handles, the higher volumes should generate growth.

Financial Considerations

As is the case with most midstream companies, Equitrans Midstream pays a dividend. However, at the current stock price, the yield is only 5.66%, which is lower than what many other companies in the space have. This is clearly shown here:

Company Current Yield Equitrans Midstream 5.66% Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) 7.44% Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) 9.82% Williams Companies (WMB) 7.47%

As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut. The way that we do this is by looking at the free cash flow, which is the amount of cash left over from the company’s operations after it pays all of its bills and makes any necessary capital expenditures. In the second quarter, Equitrans had a free cash flow of $226.990 million but only paid $59.900 million in dividends. Thus, it appears that the company is generating more than enough cash to cover its dividend. It therefore appears that Equitrans’ dividend is reasonably secure.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitrans Midstream Corporation appears to be a reasonably safe way to play the growing global demand for natural gas. The company is quite insulated from fluctuations in natural resource prices due to its business model, and this helps it to produce a predictable amount of free cash flow and, thus, provide a solid dividend to its shareholders. With that said though, the company is certainly not the highest-yielding firm in the midstream space, but for those seeking safety and some growth potential, it may be hard to beat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.