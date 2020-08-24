Tropical Storms Marco And Laura And Potential Market Impacts

Crude and natural gas production could go offline for a few days, but usually, there are only short term impacts to these markets from storms.

The fujiwara effect occurs when two hurricanes pass close and begin to dance around their common center. When that happens, the two storms usually end up as a mega hurricane.

For the first time since the Depression, two tropical systems are entering the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. Storm Marco is already labelled a hurricane by the NOAA.

Tropical Storm Laura will be stronger than CWG, NOAA and others were saying last weekend. Possibly a Cat 3-5.

The Tropics are heating up

This report by me was written on Saturday at a time when most weather firms were not taking into account, what we call the MJO, Loop Current, or developing La Nina into their weather forecast. I think Tropical Storm Laura will be stronger than most say and impact cotton, natural gas, and crude regions in the Gulf.

Early this week, two tropical systems will landfall in the mainland United States at almost the same time. If they do, that would be the first time since the Great Depression this has happened. Storms that both hit hurricane strength at some point pummeled both Texas and Florida on the same day, as this 1933 Weather Service map shows.

SOURCE: NOAA

With a developing weak La Nina, warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the loop current (which I explain below), and the Madden-Julian Oscillation, Tropical Storm Laura could be stronger than most models are saying. The NOAA currently forecasts that Laura will reach hurricane strength sometime on Tuesday.

On Friday, crude oil futures rallied off the lows and natural gas prices soared, in part because of this. Most of the rally in natural gas (UNG) this summer, has been due to hotter than normal weather and ideas that rig counts are coming way down.

This week's storms are coming from different directions, but both look headed for the central Gulf. Tropical Storm Laura is the 12th named Atlantic storm, the earliest 12th name storm on record, arriving a week earlier than the previous record holder.

SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

About 2/3 of all Atlantic hurricane activity occurs from August 20 through October 10. At the same time, Tropical Depression 14, which has now been named Marco, is heading toward Texas and Louisiana from the Yucatan. A slight change in speed could put both storms could be over the Gulf waters at the same time.

SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Loop current could mean Laura is stronger than forecast

The Loop Current is warm water that travels past the Yucatan and into the Gulf of Mexico. It is also called the Florida current. Among Atlantic currents, the loop current is one of the fastest. Storms that pass over the most intensely heated parts of the loop current (the red areas north of Cuba in the maps below) have the potential for explosive development.

SOURCE: NOAA

If, as several weather models predicted, the storms collide Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, then the "Fujiwara effect" could come into play. The two growing storms could become one massive mega-hurricane. While this rarely happens, Hurricanes Hillary and Irwin did join in 2017 off the Baja Peninsula.

Source: TropicalTibets.com

As of late Saturday, you can see (above) that one computer model out of about 20 is predicting a category 4 hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in Louisiana by early Wednesday. I have seen many situations over the years, that models have "under-predicted," the strength of storms, because of the warmer oceans and stronger "loop current" brought on by what I believe is from global warming.

Even if the storms don't merge, Tropical Depression Marco's winds have already reached Hurricane Category 1 strength while over the Gulf on Monday morning. Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to gain strength over the Loop Current and reach hurricane strength. Both have the potential to take some energy production off-line for several days, as this map from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Shows.

Potential market impacts

At the same time, both storms are due to impact some of the Gulf coast cotton crop. However, if cotton prices (BALB) rally on this scenario early this week, it will be more psychology than anything else. Of more importance to US cotton production has been the extreme California record heat and Texas dryness that could lower production in future USDA reports. Nevertheless, cotton prices are really at the mercy of the China-US trade Agreement, or not and global crops are doing pretty well in China, Pakistan, and India.

Speaking of the historical California heat, here is an interesting article I wrote about a Firenado, last week.

I think that the crude oil (UCO) and natural gas (BOIL) markets will be paying much more closer attention to these storms and possibly soybeans (SOYB) and cotton (BALB)

Source: NOAA

Conclusion:

I believe the active tropical storm/hurricane season brought on by a developing weak La Nina and warm Gulf Coast and Atlantic brought on by climate change, will keep the hurricane season active. If Laura does not turn into a major hurricane, then given demand destruction, natural gas (UNG) would sell off later this week

For cotton, prices could rally on flooding rains in Mississippi and Louisiana. This and the Texas drought could help prices in the short term, but longer-term, global crops are large and demand poor.

I think personnel being evacuated from oil rigs and natural gas platforms will be more important than potential infrastructure issues, inland. This could have more of an impact in the gasoline market and possibly crude oil (UCO)

I recently told clients back in June how everyone was short natural gas prices due to Covid-19 and huge US supplies brought on by the warm winter last year and the mild spring. I became bullish early this summer on my hot summer forecast, which is now the warmest in 20 years. However, does a trader really jump into this market "head over heels" given prices have rallied 50% the last four weeks? Probably not.

We have had many requests from around the world for us to do a paid weather, climate risk service on Seeking Alpha's MarketPlace, in which we would offer much more specific longer-term trade strategies for natural gas and many other commodities, so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.