There is no straight forward method to calculate the effect of inclusion.

Speculation on Tesla being added to S&P 500 is at all time high.

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

How Is The S&P 500 Calculated?

S&P 500 (SPX) is a market-cap weighted index. The logic behind a market-cap weighted index is pretty simple. Company A with twice the market cap of company B will have twice the weight in the index. It makes sense when you want to have a quick sense of how the market is doing.

Let's say AAPL is up 25% over the last month, but VRSN is down about 1%. What's your sense of market movement over the last month?

In a market-cap weighted index, like the S&P 500, weight for each company is calculated based on the market cap of that company. AAPL has a weight of about 6.9%, so the 25% return over the last month will move SPX up by 1.73% and VRSN will move it down by 0.008%.

There are other methods for creating an index. For example, Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) is a Price weighted index. In this method, we calculated the index value based on the latest price of each constituent company. AAPL at $480 will have 3 times the weight of MMM at $160.

S&P 500 is a registered trademark with proprietary calculations behind it. Even the full list of constituent companies is not freely accessible on the S&P 500 website. Investopedia has a great article about the market-weighted index here if you are interested in learning more.

Estimated Weight of Tesla in the S&P 500

When the S&P 500 includes Tesla as part of the index, its weight in the index would be based on the market cap.

The estimated market cap of TSLA at the time of writing this article is about $373B.

The next thing we need is the market capitalization of all the constituent companies. This value is available on the S&P 500 website:

Captured from S&P 500 website on 8/21/2020 at 11:04 AM

So the estimated weight for TSLA in S&P 500 is:

Possible Effect of Tesla Being Added to the S&P 500

SPX is an index and you can't directly invest in it. To follow the index, you can either compile a portfolio on your own, buying all 500 companies based on their appropriate weights, or buy ETFs or Funds that basically do the same thing on a larger scale.

When Tesla being added to the S&P 500 index, everybody who follows the index will have to buy it. We don't have any information about individual investors, hedge funds, or other types of private investment vehicles that follow the S&P 500. What we know is the estimated Assets Under Management ((AUM)) of publicly traded funds. I compiled a shortlist of the largest funds that follow the S&P 500. Some of the ETFs in this table have leveraged exposure in a positive or negative direction. The Estimated Effect of each fund is the multiplication of Exposure and Market Value. Numbers in red indicate a negative exposure.

Largest Funds that follow the S&P 500

Table compiled by the author from publicly available information

To estimate how much new money will flow into TSLA, we can simply multiply our estimated weight in the index by the total effective market value:

$20.57B is about 5% of Tesla's current Market Cap:





We can also compare it with the Daily trading volume multiplied by price:





With the current price and trading volume, the market has no problem absorbing the $20.57B of new money.

As I mentioned earlier, there are private investors and funds who also follow the S&P50 but we don't have any information about them. This will add more upside pressure on the stock price after inclusion. However, portfolio managers will not jump into the market together to buy Tesla. This will level off the additional demand for some time.

Summary

After a long period of denial, investors are now realizing the growth potential and technological advances of Tesla. Posting four consecutive quarterly profits added to this enthusiasm and now the questions are when Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index and how that would affect its stock price.

Unfortunately, there isn't any straight forward method to calculate the exact effect of inclusion in the S&P 500 and possible move in the stock price. There are examples of both positive and negative effects on stock prices after inclusion.

Tesla is an exception here. With a market cap of over $300B and more than ten years of history, we don't have any other similar company that haven't been part of the S&P 500.

I provided a clear and logical method to estimate the weight of Tesla after inclusion in the S&P 500 and the amount of new money that will follow.

Based on my calculation and considering the current market value and trading volume, this event would not be significant.

