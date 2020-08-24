I make the case that the stock is still undervalued relative to future potential.

Investment Thesis

Fastly (FSLY) has been on a tear this past year with its share prices soaring by 300%.

However, I make the argument that looking ahead over the next twelve months, even though investors are likely to digest any uncertainty with regards to Fastly's biggest customer TikTok (BDNCE) that the stock still has more potential ahead.

Moreover, Fastly is showing no near-term signs of slowing down, and that all considered its valuations aren't exuberantly priced.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Mightily Attractive

Fastly is a leading-edge cloud provider. It is very well-positioned to assist companies along with their digital transformation.

Not only did Q2 2020 report very strong growth rates, but it actually led to Fastly raising its full-year guidance to $295 million at its midpoint.

Moreover, Fastly derives the bulk of its revenues from Enterprise customers, which are typically well-funded and not likely to have any slow down in spend in the near term:

As you can see above, Fastly's revenues from Enterprise customers are north of 85%, and its total spend by average Enterprise customer has consistently trended higher over time. This has reflected itself on Fastly boasting a Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER) of 137% in Q2 2020, up from 133% in Q1 2020 and 132% in the same period a year ago.

Indeed, insofar as SaaS businesses go, this puts Fastly towards the high end of all noteworthy SaaS platforms.

Investors Are Unsure Over TikTok's Prospects on Fastly

As has been widely reported, Fastly generates 12% of its revenue from TikTok. The loss of this customer would have a huge meaningful impact on Fastly's near-term revenue growth rates.

Management has made the point during the earnings call that the potential loss of its largest customer has not been factored into its raised full-year guidance.

And although this bad news is likely to cause the stock to have some near-term volatility as investors react to any political news over TikTok, in the grand scheme of things this news is going to fade into the background at some point.

Valuation - Still Cheaply Valued

As a value investor, I typically consider paying 36x trailing revenues to be outside too punchy a multiple for most stocks.

However, given Fastly's visibility, steady growth, and expanding net dollar base rates, I believe that investors are not too late to see even more upside potential over the coming twelve months.

Consider this, although Datadog (DDOG) is not a direct competitor to Fastly, it is indeed a SaaS platform with a net dollar base retention of over 130%. What's more, Datadog is expected to grow its revenues into 2021 at sub 40% revenue growth rates, even though it's still priced 34 times its 2021 revenues.

Meanwhile, although Fastly is expected to grow at an ever-so-slightly slower pace, it is priced at a meaningfully lower multiple of under 23x its 2021 revenues.

As for making comparisons with Fastly's closest competitor, Cloudflare (NET), we can see that Cloudflare's revenue rates are expected to grow very similar to Fastly's and the two stocks are very similarly priced:

Accordingly, comparing Fastly to Cloudflare reinforces the fact that Fastly is not exuberantly priced, but this is just the 'going price' for these cloud stocks. This begs the question of why I opted for Fastly rather than Cloudflare?

The reason being that Cloudflare is burning through significantly more free cash flow than Fastly, despite having more revenues to offset its losses with.

The Bottom Line

Investors price anchoring Fastly's share price movement this past year where the stock soared 300% are looking in the rear-view mirror and missing the big picture looking ahead.

Even though there's uncertainty regarding Fastly's biggest customer, TikTok, investors should look past this risk, and consider the fact that Fastly was picked in the first place speaks higher of its platform's functional value more than anything else.

