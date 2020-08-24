Copper itself

Given the coming electrification of our entire society - whether there's a Green New Deal or not there's going to be a lot more electrification - there's going to be significant demand for copper in the next few decades. So, being in the copper mining business makes a certain sense.

No, it is not true that recycling can take care of everything. For we already do recycle much to most of the copper used out there and that will continue. It's that a society using electric cars, ceasing to use gas cooking and space heating, all those things talked about, is going to require a larger stock of copper in use. More Cu in that use between end of life recycling and the start of the second or seventh use out in society again.

So, yes, copper, why not?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:TGB)

(Taseko Mines share price from Seeking Alpha)

Please do note this isn't about the copper market as a whole, nor about the effects of that market on Taseko as a whole. It is, rather, to explain the intricacies of using a new mining technique.

We can see the Q2 report here:

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") reports earnings from mining operations before depletion and amortization* of $50.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA* of $50.9 million and Net income of $18.7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Nothing particularly fascinating about this. Medium sized miner making good money as the price of their mined material rises. And? There are many such opportunities out there.

No, this isn't to be dismissive, not particularly, but there's nothing special about this is the point.

Mail's Midas column

Yet this is being tipped in the Mail on Sunday's Midas column. One of the few actually good stock tipping columns in the UK press. Why?

Gibraltar is Taseko's only mine that is currently in production, but the group has five other sites in its portfolio, one of which, Florence Copper, should start making money in 2022. Located in the Arizona desert, an hour and a half from Phoenix, Florence is expected to deliver 85million pounds of copper a year, almost doubling Taseko's current production. The site benefits from highly unusual geological properties so Taseko can adopt a mining process that is widely used to extract uranium but has never been used for copper before – extracting the metal, rather than its ore, directly from the ground, using a solution made from water and sulphuric acid. The method does not involve any of the usual mining practices, such as blasting, tunnelling and waste dumps, so the carbon footprint is some 90 per cent lower than conventional mining.

This is nice and mining techniques are adopted from one metal to another quite regularly.

SX EW

Actually, the case study of this is another technique that was developed first for uranium then applied to copper, solvent extraction and electro-winning. Developed along with the race for the bomb for uranium it really only began to be used for copper on a large scale in the early 1980s. It entirely changed the global copper supply as it allowed copper oxides (rather than the previous sulfides) to be mined for copper. And there was and is a lot of copper oxide out there in deposits.

So, OK, we've that evidence that techniques to extract uranium can be transformed to extract copper. Whether this specific one can be, profitably, is the risk in this case.

In situ leaching

This new technique - or old one being adapted - is in situ leaching. It was, by chance, used in the Kazakh mines I used to get my scandium from (the technical point being that you get not only the one metal going into solution). The idea is simple enough. Instead of mining up the ore then using acid to extract the target metals from why not pump the acid down into the ore, suck it back up again with the target metal(s) in solution? That leaves out the expensive and messy bit of having to do the mining.

As I say, this has been used in mining for uranium so we know that it can work. There's an obvious point about copper, that often enough there's co-production of gold but there won't be with this method - Au won't move into solution with merely sulphuric acid, or at least not in any volume. But fair enough, it's could obviously be true that the cheapness overrules that lack of the byproduct.

Well, yes, it might work

This is the risk here. Things that work on paper don't always work in reality. Or, perhaps, not to the financial tolerances required to make the projected profit. I know of one nickel project still floundering through the use of a novel acid separation process years after it should have been fully functional. There's no real reason it shouldn't work either, it just doesn't, quite, to the expected level of performance.

Please note, I don't say this won't work and certainly not that it will. Rather, that this is the risk with the stock. Well, will it?

My view

I would take that risk as being excessive. That could well be me just being too cautious but there it is, that's the view.

If this was a proving ground for a new extraction technique that would then be owned - even just through technical knowledge - by the company and could be applied to other known deposits then my view would be different. For there would be a significant upside in those other deposits that could be exploited. But as the company itself points out here it is the nature of the deposit that is unique which allows the technique to be used.

The risk of the technological development has only the upside of this one deposit.

The investor view

The stock looks fine as exposure to the copper price but there are less risky and larger options out there. There is that upside of the new deposit to be exploited using this new application of in situ leaching. I take the risks of the deployment of this variation of the technology to be too high. Thus, despite the newspaper tipping of the stock I'd say that the potential rewards don't meet the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.