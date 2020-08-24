ENLC has moderate balance sheet leverage of 4.3X and moderate credit risk as reflected by the recent rally in the Enlink bonds.

If you want a 15.3% yield without taking a lot of risk, sometimes you have to search off the beaten path. At Panick High Yield Report we specialize in finding undervalued high-yield issues that don't have much coverage elsewhere. Such is the case for the EnLink preferred stock. Numerous Seeking Alpha articles have been written about EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC), but none have even mentioned the preferred stock. The ENLC preferred is not listed in popular preferred stock screening tools such as Quantumonline.com or preferredstockchannel.com. This is the first Seeking Alpha article to document the key features and covenants of the ENLC preferred and provide important tips for trading this solid 15.3% yielder. The top 10 reasons why income investors should consider the ENLC Preferred are covered along with the major risks.

What is the ENLC Preferred?

The ENLC preferred is a par $1,000 (CUSIP 29336UAH0 fixed /floating rate cumulative preferred issue. A 6% dividend is now being paid semi-annually on 6/15 and 12/15. It now yields 15.3% at a recent price of 39.20. This is a partnership issue and investors will receive a k-1.

As noted in the prospectus, the ENLC preferred will switch to a floating rate starting on 12/15/2022:

"The initial distribution rate for the Series C Preferred Units from and including the date of original issue to, but not including, December 15, 2022 (the "Fixed Rate Period") will be 6.000% per annum of the $1,000 liquidation preference per unit (equal to $60.00 per unit per annum). On and after December 15, 2022 (the "Floating Rate Period"), distributions on the Series C Preferred Units will accumulate for each distribution period at a percentage of the $1,000 liquidation preference equal to an annual floating rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.11%"

The ENLC preferred is a perpetual issue and may be redeemed at par anytime after 12/15/2022. Call risk is not a concern with the issue trading at less than 40 cents on the dollar. Note that the semi-annual distributions will switch to quarterly distributions once the floating rate period starts on 12/15/2022. Quarterly distributions will be made on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 and 12/15 as detailed on page S-23 of the prospectus. The ENLC preferred is a $400 million par value issue and trades a few times daily.

How to trade the ENLC Preferred

The ENLC preferred trades on the bond market by CUSIP 29336UAH0. You can see recent trading here using FINRA's bond tool. I have found it to be very easy to trade with Interactive Brokerage. For most other brokerages you will need to call your bond desk to trade it. Panick High Yield Report members have reported that most bond desks will charge a markup of 1 or 2 points as compared to the pricing that is available through Interactive Brokerage.

The ENLC preferred is not the only par $1,000 midstream preferred stock issue to trade on the bond market by CUSIP. DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) also has an interesting and little known par $1,000 preferred stock issue that trades by CUSIP 23311PAA8. Perhaps I will cover the DCP par $1,000 preferred in a future article. At times the DCP par $1,000 preferred offers a higher yield than the better known DCP Midstream, LP 7.875 CUM RED B (DCP.PB) and DCP Midstream, LP 7.95 SR C PFD UT (DCP.PC) issues.

As is normally the case for bond market trading, the buyer is responsible for paying accrued dividends in addition to the quoted price for the ENLC preferred. For example, suppose that I had purchased 10 shares ($10,000 total par value) at 40 (40 cents on the dollar) on 8/14/2020. The total order amount including approximately two months of accrued dividends would be approximately:

($400 x 10) + ($10,000 X 0.06 x 2/12) = $4,100

1. Pandemic-resistant business model

Q2 2020 was a very tough quarter for many companies in the midstream sector as demand for oil, natural gas and other commodities fell due to the COVID-19 virus. ENLC cash flow held up remarkably well during this difficult period. As noted in the Q2 earnings report:

"Achieved adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $255.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, largely unchanged from the first quarter of 2020."

2. Excellent liquidity

Strong liquidity always is an important consideration for income investors. As of 6/30/2020 ENLC had excellent liquidity including $62 million in cash and $1.35 billion of availability on its unsecured revolving credit facility.

3. Free cash flow positive

As noted in the Q2 2020 earnings report:

"Delivered $72.0 million of excess free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020, positioning EnLink to meet or exceed the high end of its previously announced full-year 2020 guidance range of $260 million to $280 million."

4. Moderate balance sheet leverage

ENLC reported Q3 balance sheet leverage of 4.3X. Balance sheet leverage is calculated as debt / EBIDTA. Like most midstream partnerships, ENLC is targeting balance sheet leverage of below 4.0X. Given the significant free cash flow that ENLC is generating (see item #3), leverage is likely to approach their 4.0X target over the next year. ENLC opportunistically used some of their free cash flow to repurchase debt when their bonds (which have since recovered in price) sold off in Q2:

"During the second quarter of 2020, EnLink repurchased $57 million face amount of its outstanding senior notes in the open market, resulting in a net gain of approximately $27 million."

5. The common dividend cut is favorable for preferred shareholders

Distribution cuts always are a painful experience for common shareholders, but can be beneficial for preferred shareholders. The sacrifice of the common dividend helps to deleverage the balance sheet, retain cash and make preferred dividends more secure. ENLC paid a quarterly 28.3-cent distribution on 11/13/2019. After two dividend cuts the quarterly distribution has been slashed to just 9.375 cents.

6. High quality customers

The recent bankruptcy of some energy producers has demonstrated the importance of having guaranteed contracts with high quality customers. ENLC highlighted this on the Q2 earnings conference call:

"First, approximately 94% of gross margin earned to date in 2020 comes from fixed fee contracts, which provides much needed visibility and stability of cash flows, especially in this environment. Second, 85% of our second quarter revenues were generated by counterparties with investment-grade ratings or parties who have provided us security."

7. Natural gas is rebounding

Natural gas futures prices have rebounded very nicely since bottoming in March as the pandemic hit. Take the NYMEX natural gas delivery contract for December 2020 for example. This is now trading at $3.16 after bottoming below $2.40 in March.

8. Focus on environmental sustainability

Many investors have become more concerned about environmental issues. ENLC is focused on reducing their environmental impact and has published an extensive report on these efforts. The company maintains a Sustainability Steering Committee and is focused on environmentally-friendly business practices.

9. Bond prices indicate moderate credit risk

Bond trading is an excellent indicator of credit risk. The ENLC 4.4% unsecured bonds (CUSIP 29336UAB3) maturing on 4/1/2024 are now trading at 89.74 with a 7.7% yield to maturity. The 7.7% yield to maturity indicates fairly moderate credit risk, making the 15.3% preferred stock yield especially attractive.

For comparison purposes, let's consider midstream peer NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B (NGL.PB) offers a 16.1% yield which is comparable to the 15.3% yield offered by the ENCL preferred. However, the NGL bonds indicate considerably higher credit risk. The NGL 7.5% bonds (CUSIP 62913TAJ1) maturing on 11/1/2023 are now trading at 75.4 with an 18.0% yield to maturity. Based on bond pricing, NGL has more than twice the credit risk of ENLC

10. Strong preferred stock dividend coverage

ENLC had Q2 2020 Distributable Cash Flow of $169.1 million and paid common distributions of $46.4 million for coverage of 3.6X. The reduced common distribution is very well covered making any further cuts unlikely. The preferred distribution is senior to the common and must be paid in order for the common to receive any distribution.

What are the major risks?

See page 49 - 53 of the 10Q quarterly report for a more detailed discussion of risks. I briefly highlighted some of the major risk here. Even though Q2 operating results were remarkably stable, we saw extreme volatility in the trading prices of many midstream issues as the pandemic hit in March 2020. It's possible that there could be future volatility if the pandemic worsens or due to other unforeseen events.

The ENLC preferred becomes a floating rate issue starting on 12/15/2022. The 6% coupon would drop to 4.36% if three-month LIBOR remains at the depressed current rate of 0.25%. There are political risks related to the upcoming elections. Some of our political candidates have called for banning or limiting fracking which would curtail the production of natural gas. Natural gas is currently used to generate 38.4% of all electricity in the United States. Regardless of political rhetoric otherwise, this author does not believe that it's feasible to substantially replace natural gas anytime soon.

Conclusions

The midstream sector is quite unpopular now and the ENLC preferred trades at an extra discount as a par $1,000 issue that requires calling your broker's bond. It's not listed in any of the popular preferred stock screening tools and even most brokerage bond desks have to put in a little extra effort to buy it for you. In exchange for this inconvenience you get a 15.3% yield with only moderate credit risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENCL PREFERRED, NGL, NGL 2023 BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.