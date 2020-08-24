Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Contentious Acquisition Of Forescout Technologies Finally Closes

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and three deals completed.

After a significant increase in the previous week, merger activity decreased slightly with three new deals announced last week. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced the acquisition Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last week for $6.1 billion or $52.50 per share in cash, representing a 70% premium to Momenta’s closing price on August 18, 2020. There have been six deals announced in the health care sector in the month of August so far, for a total value of over $45 billion.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 14, 2020, and August 21, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type CDOR 4.38 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 153.42% 146.67% 6.75% All Cash GILT 5.45 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 16.67 57.51% 53.32% 4.19% Cash Plus Stock CXDC 1.15 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 4.35% 2.56% 1.79% All Cash ONDK 1.51 Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) 16.21 6.71% 5.17% 1.54% Cash Plus Stock GSB 9.54 HelpSystems (N/A) -0.42% -1.76% 1.34% All Cash CETV 4.12 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 11.17% 13.09% -1.92% All Cash BREW 15.89 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) 3.84% 5.77% -1.93% All Cash GNW 2.61 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 108.05% 111.28% -3.23% All Cash SUNW 0.761 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) 3.64 -11.43% -4.79% -6.64% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 91 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 29 Stock Deals 13 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 49 Aggregate Deal Consideration $632.83 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.38 09/30/2020 153.42% 1473.68% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.61 09/30/2020 108.05% 1037.81% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL $8.58 $5.45 10/31/2021 57.51% 48.37% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL $7.35 $6.35 12/31/2020 15.75% 44.22% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.12 10/27/2020 11.17% 62.70% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $126.01 09/30/2020 7.13% 68.53% ONDK 07/28/2020 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA $1.61 $1.51 12/31/2020 6.71% 18.84% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $73.09 $68.51 06/30/2021 6.69% 7.85% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $209.13 $198.08 06/30/2021 5.58% 6.55% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.74 12/31/2020 5.39% 15.13%

The aggregate deal consideration decreased to $632.83 billion last week.

