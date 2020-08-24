Investors must remain aware of reduced consumer spending due to the pandemic and subsequent recession and rising retail bankruptcies in face of probable second wave of COVID-19.

Realty Income (O) has proved itself to be one of the more resilient REITs in the market today. This monthly dividend company came out with encouraging second-quarter performance, despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic. Revenue rose by 13% YoY to $414.6 million, much ahead of the consensus estimate of $392 million. The company also reported a 16% YoY increase in AFFO (adjusted fund from operations) to $295.2 million. All these numbers seem especially strong when we consider that majority of REITs saw deep topline and bottomline declines in this time period.

Realty Income is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat and has paid dividends in 602 consecutive months. This monthly payment feature vastly appeals to retirees and people who have to pay monthly bills. The dividend yield of 4.58% is also a decent one, especially when we consider the resistance of the business to disruptions caused by e-commerce and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In times of heightened uncertainty, retail investors are in search of relatively safe assets. Realty Income is definitely one of the few securities that can satisfy this need. This REIT was also not spared in the stock market crash of March 2020. The stock has tumbled from $80.50 on February 21 all the way down to $41.63 on March 18. While the stock has recovered back to $61.12 on August 21, I believe that there is still much upside left in this triple-net lease REIT.

A diversified portfolio and long-term leases can prove to be major positives for REITs during economic downturns

Realty Income is a REIT focused on freestanding retail real estate properties. The majority of its tenants are in the consumer non-discretionary categories such as convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores, supermarkets, and dollar stores. Since the consumer non-discretionary category has been one of the better-performing sectors during the pandemic, Realty Income’s business remained mostly unscathed.

We can see that Realty Income has a highly diversified commercial real estate portfolio across tenants, industries, and property types.

Consumer non-discretionary industry accounts for almost 80% of the company’s total rental revenue, while non-retail makes up for 16% of the rental revenue.

The company also has a decent diversification in terms of property types, with exposure to retail, industrial, agricultural, and office markets. With stable revenue streams, the company is able to generate consistent cash flows.

Finally, Realty Income does not depend extensively on a single tenant, with the top 20 representing only 52.8% of the company’s total rental revenues. Out of the top 20 tenants, 12 are investment-grade rated clients, which implies lower credit risk.

A significant portion of the company’s top tenants, which includes Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Walmart, are retailers selling at lower price points. Walgreens and CVS Health have also emerged as strong pharmacy players during the pandemic. These businesses have continued to thrive during the pandemic, despite the continuous onslaught from e-commerce players. This further highlights the stable nature of Realty Income’s business model.

Realty Income’s triple net lease business model is one that usually performs better in times of economic downturns. A triple net lease involves the tenant paying base rent for the leased real estate as well as costs associated with a property, insurance, maintenance, and taxes. Here, the tenant enjoys significant operating flexibility. The landlord also enjoys high revenue security since the leases are usually long-duration ones. Besides, this lease structure also ensures cash conservation, which is much needed during economic downturns.

The above diagram compares Realty Income’s triple-net lease structure and differentiated business model with those of traditional REITs. The long tenure of lease implies lower revenue volatility, a much-coveted investment characteristic during economic downturns. Since triple net leases provide bond-like stable cash flows, these REITs can outperform in times of recession.

Being a leading player in triple net lease REIT space, Realty Income also enjoys better cost efficiency and higher margins.

The rent collection rate for Realty Income never became that bad, despite the pandemic

In the second quarter, rents from tenants in convenience stores, drug stores, dollar stores, and grocery store categories accounted for 37% of Realty Income’s total rental revenue. The company has managed to secure almost all of the rents due from tenants in these end markets in the second quarter.

Realty Income’s rent collection has been improving gradually from a low of 84.9% in May 2020 to 91.5% in July 2020. The company also saw an occupancy rate of 98.5% and a weighted average rent coverage ratio for its retail properties of 2.7x in the second quarter. These numbers stand testimony to the company’s robust business model. As of July 31, the company’s second-quarter rent collection stood at 86.5%.

In 2019, Realty Income collected almost 49% of its annualized rental revenue from investment-grade clients. The company managed to collect almost 99.1% of the contractual rent owed by these clients in the second quarter. The company has now started prioritizing investment-grade-rated tenants as they lead to high revenue visibility especially in crisis times.

Realty Income’s robust investment strategy ensures the acquisition of high-growth assets

Despite the many pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, Realty Income has remained confident of its capability to complete acquisitions worth $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in 2020. This is commendable especially as it highlights the balance sheet strength and high revenue visibility of the company.

Realty Income’s investment strategy is based on the target of acquiring high-quality assets where yields exceed its WACC (weighted average cost of capital). The company is now increasingly focusing on investment-grade assets in the second quarter.

Low WACC is a competitive advantage for the company, allowing it to purchase whole portfolios of single-tenant properties instead of only picking up one-off assets. Realty Income has sourced $32.6 billion of potential transaction opportunities, of which 56% are portfolios and 44% are one-off assets. The portfolio-based acquisition strategy results in better growth and profit margins for the acquired assets.

Currently, the increase in the cost of equity has brought down the investment yield to 131 basis points in the second quarter, lower than the historical average spread. The company expects its WACC to gradually reduce, and result in improving investment spreads in the coming quarters.

Realty Income has a strong balance sheet

Realty Income has a strong balance sheet, with equity accounting for over 70% of the total capital. At the end of June 2020, the company had $8.07 billion total debt and $7.88 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet.

A conservative balance sheet has ensured consistent access to both debt and equity capital for Realty Income even during the pandemic times. Realty Income has raised about $1.8 billion of capital, comprising of $874 million equity and $950 million debt, from January 1 to August 3, 2020. The company’s debt to adjusted the EBITDA ratio is 5.1x, which seems reasonable in the current economic environment.

We see that a major chunk of Realty Income’s debt is unsecured and fixed-rate. There are no significant maturities in 2020 and 2021. The REIT enjoys significant financial flexibility, thanks to the favorable debt maturity schedule coupled with a robust liquidity position involving $400 million of cash at hand and $2.4 billion of revolving credit facility.

Investors should consider these risks

The number of new COVID cases in particular geography has become the key determinant of the level of comfort consumers have in the outdoor environment. Further, real estate is almost always a lagging indicator in an economy. Realty Income’s property portfolio is mostly concentrated in the U.S., although the company also has some properties in the United Kingdom. High geographic concentration may prove challenging for the company in case there is a sudden spurt of COVID cases in the U.S. in the coming months.

COVID-19-impacted industries such as theater, health, and fitness and restaurant accounted for 81% of the company’s uncollected rent in the second quarter. Although the company was expecting a revival in these industries, the process may prove to be more long-drawn than previously anticipated. Consumer sentiment has vastly changed through the month of July. While there was some optimism at the beginning of July, the increase in disease contraction rates in states such as Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona, has now aggravated the overall uncertainty. Theaters, health and fitness centers, and restaurants in these markets may see a slowdown in opening pace or even extension of closure mandates. This implies the possibility of requests for rent deferrals and partial payment from these non-essential business tenants. All these factors can have a detrimental impact on Realty Income’s financial performance in the coming quarters.

However, the saving grace may be the fact that the majority of Realty Income’s theater, fitness and health center, and restaurant tenants are national chains and not local establishments. The national chains are relatively better positioned to sustain the crisis owing to balance sheet strength and access to capital.

Besides, the overall retail sector is under extreme pressure, and the challenges have only exacerbated in anticipation of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. With 80% rental revenue exposure to the retail segment, Realty Income may face some negative topline impact due to increasing retail bankruptcies in future quarters.

Realty Income has negotiated rent deferrals for some of its tenants which together account for 12% of its revenues. The company’s expectation is that improving economics should enable the tenants to start paying part of deferred payment along with monthly payment. However, there remains significant uncertainty about the pace of rent recovery from these tenants. Bankruptcies of tenants can reduce Realty Income’s occupancy rate and also increase rental revenue write-offs.

Realty Income is willing to participate in part of the $5.0 billion sales and leaseback deal of its second-largest tenant, 7-Eleven. This real estate deal will be part of a much larger $21.0 billion acquisition of convenience store chain, Speedway, by 7-Eleven. Although the company recognizes synergies in such a deal, it may also increase the exposure of the company to 7-Eleven.

Conclusion

Realty Income has estimated the target price for the stock to be $89.

Here, the assumption is that the spread between its AFFO yield and 10-yr treasury should eventually revert back to its historical mean. In that case, either the AFFO yield has to reduce by around 33% or the 10-yr treasury rate has to increase to 2.3%. Since the increase in the 10-year treasury seems almost impossible in the near-term future, the company expects an increase in share price and subsequent reduction in the AFFO yield to be the most likely scenario.

The consensus target price of $64.82 is much lower than Realty Income’s estimated target price. Please check the analyst ratings and target prices here. I believe that Berenberg’s target price of $70 is an easily achievable one for the company in the next 12 months.

Triple net lease REITs are interest-rate sensitive investments, which underperform during periods of high interest rates and outperform during low interest time frames. Hence, there has been no better time to invest in Realty Income than today. I recommend retail investors with average risk appetite and investment horizon of about a year to consider Realty Income for their portfolio in August 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.