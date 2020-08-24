A reader asked me about my opinion on Dropbox (DBX) recently. As a user of Dropbox, I gotta say that I like the company, especially as an alternative to Google (GOOG). But I cannot say I like the stock as an outright buy – all things being equal.

In nearly every business, the Pareto Principle prevails. But Dropbox/Google storage as a business is a bit different in that their pricing schemes can fit nearly any business budget. This is a sort of weakness for Dropbox (but not Google, as Alphabet is much more faceted and has many revenue streams that see the Pareto Principle working for it). Still, I believe the main advantage Dropbox has over its much larger competitor in Google is in its privacy/security, at least on the surface, and this is enough to consider Dropbox a strong business – as prevailing over Google in any aspect at least proves that you’re running your business at an extremely high level.

One of my main concerns in this business sector is privacy. Google has been known to sell its customers’ data as a profit source and is considered by much of the tech community as quite shady from a privacy perspective. (To be objective, I must point out that Google outright denies such ideas, and rightly so from a legal perspective – or if you look only at the surface language – but anyone storing data with Google has a demographic profile created, which is then leveraged for its advertisers, effectively creating profit from user data.) Dropbox, in contrast, is a simpler business, simply focused on selling storage. That’s not to say that Dropbox is perfect, of course, as it has made many mistakes in the past, and it has hired Condoleezza Rice, queen of warrantless wiretapping onto its board of directors. .

But ultimately, users focused on pure data storage should see Dropbox as a superior alternative to Google due to Dropbox being a one-trick pony of “pay us, and we’ll store your data,” in comparison to Google, which is more of a “give any and all your personal data to us, and we’ll make your life more convenient”-kind-of-a-company. In addition, Dropbox is taking new steps in riding its reputation to give paying users otherwise free alternatives to companies such as Lastpass, which charges customers for storing passwords and form-filling. Tech-savvy internet users, who happen to be the demographic likely already paying Dropbox for storage, are seemingly being consolidated into a new Dropbox paradigm, which is making its way from “pure storage” to “pure convenience,” without many of the concerns you would have with Google.

Hence, I believe Dropbox is moving in the right direction with its plans. A company with free cash flow at this level has many options available, but Dropbox seems to be employing its cash in ways that expand the business synergistically with its current business, rather than engaging in tertiary endeavors (e.g., VR – see Facebook for example) or in dividends/buybacks (which are essentially non-verbal statements of “We don’t know what to do with our money”). This sort of progress is one of a company that is in a clear growth phase and not yet matured (which is good, from a stock prospective, as it implies the potential has not yet been realized).

I like to see this sort of optimism in a company – especially a tech company. Just look at the ownership breakdown. We usually see mature companies being owned by institutions and the general public, but in DBX we see a large proportion of insider ownership:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Hedge fund ownership, too, is telling, is this has been a strong indication of outperformance of a stock relative to the general market. We also see Dropbox expanding its employee base, nearly doubling its number of employees over the last two years – a clear sign of growth, even if the stock price is not necessarily reflecting such a thing. Dropbox is a young company with much potential, and the company’s actions reflect that management is quite aware of such potential – and quite confident that their newest offerings are of high quality (read: will spread organically), hence such actions as the low-key rollout of the password, vault, and backup services for paid users.

Overall, this company offers a high quality service at a price that allows it to be marketable to essentially every computer user yet has enough focus on privacy to position it as an alternative to Google and other competitors. The company is debt-free, has been growing its earnings at a faster rate than the industry, and its insiders have a lot of skin in the game.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The stock is still not a poster child of the tech rally, as you can see from a simple plot of DBX against nearly any glamour tech stock. I blame part of this due to the company’s pricing – its attempt to appeal to the masses rather than attract the so-called whales (a term from online gaming but can apply to many data-driven businesses). But DBX also is weak in its earnings reports. Not only does the stock tend to sell off on earnings relative the general market, but a look into DBX’s GAAP earnings vs. pro forma earnings hints at a bit of “creative accounting.”

DBX is the epitome of a decent tech company that cannot rally due to not being a glamour stock. As it is overvalued from many perspectives (see below) yet not “cool” enough to head on up regardless (cf. Tesla, Spotify, etc.), Dropbox will face continual downward pressure in its upward (and arguably inevitable) path to success, whether it be due to short selling, lack of popularity relative to its sector comrades, or simply due to its pricing structure.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

(Source: Simply Wall St)

In closure, I wouldn’t call DBX a hard buy or a hard sell. Investors could of course buy-and-hold, but it’s probably a sunk cost at this point. Short sellers could of course play the PE/PB game, but overvalued companies still see stocks rise provided the companies are progressing successfully (DBX is clearly such a case).

So, yeah. I guess my response to those asking about DBX is a long-winded “It’s okay. Good company, but don’t buy stock expecting to make much money.” Of course, maybe I’m missing something – if you think so, let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.