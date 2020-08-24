Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) announced a negotiated restructuring support agreement, RSA, last week and announced that they will file for Ch.11 bankruptcy before October 1. Since bank term loan holders have not agreed to the RSA, it is likely major changes could be made to the agreement. It is important to also note that not all entities associated with CBL are going to be included in the joint bankruptcy filing. CBL was headed towards bankruptcy before Covid-19 and will continue to have major problems even after it exits bankruptcy some time next year.

Restructuring Support Agreement

The RSA that was filed on August 19, in my opinion is absolutely ridiculous. Most companies file for bankruptcy because of operational problems or because of too much leverage or both. CBL will be filing because of both. While CBL can't really control the economic impact on their operations from Covid-19 when creating their Ch.11 reorganization plan, they can control leverage. The announced RSA does not reduce leverage enough, in my opinion, and needs to be renegotiated. (See further below.)

Unsecured Noteholders Recovery

The $1.365 billion in unsecured noteholders are getting a pro rata share of:

*49.6 million cash, which is subject to a reduction of any interest paid on the notes during the RSA period.

*90% of the new equity subject to dilution by the management incentive plan that could be up 10% of the new equity. [I am taking the conservative approach and using .81 (.90 x.90).]

*$500 million 10.0% secured notes due 2028.

The price of the unsecured notes soared after the RSA filing from the low 20s to the upper 30s. Using the approximate current trading price for the three unsecured note issues of 35, the total current market value of the unsecured notes is about $478 million.

The principal amount of the notes being paid to the unsecured noteholders alone is $500 million. At first chance the market seems to be irrational. The issue is a clause in the RSA: "To the extent the holders of Bank Claims do not vote to accept the Plan as class, the treatment of Notes Claims may be modified on terms acceptable to the Company Parties and the Required Consenting Noteholders and consistent with the Bankruptcy Code." To make this problem even more acute is that there is not specific recovery stated in the RSA for holders of bank claims. The bank claim recovery would be either "acceptable" by various parties or "determined by the Bankruptcy Court". (In my opinion, this is a worthless RSA.) (See further below for additional bank claim issues.)

Equity Holders Recovery

Preferred stockholders (CBL.PD) (CBL.PE) and common stockholders are to receive 10% of the new subject to dilution of the management incentive plan or about 9% (.10 x .90) of the new stock plus warrants assuming each of these classes votes to accept the plan. (There is also some unexplained clause for "cash out option for preferred shares in the amount of $5 million and on terms reasonably acceptable to the Company Parties and Required Consenting Noteholders.") The distribution of new shares between preferred stockholders and common shareholders is "to be determined."

In theory, preferred shareholders should receive full recovery before the lower priority class, common stockholders, receive any recovery. In theory, preferred shareholders would have to get a recovery worth $25 per preferred share ($625.25 million total), the liquidation preference, before common shareholders get any new stock. This "gifting" to a lower class is, however, allowed under section 1129((b))(2), if the higher priority class votes to approve.

Using the current preferred stock price of $0.73 and common stock price of $0.19, the total equity capitalization is $54.75 million, which implies that the market is valuing the total new stock capitalization at about $608 million - not factoring in warrants. This would also imply that the value of the 81% new equity, after factoring management incentive dilution, is about $492.5 million for unsecured noteholders or about a 36% recovery just from new equity received.

The current pricing of the preferred and common ($18.25 million total capitalization for preferred and $36.5 million for common) implies that the market is expecting that 1/3 would go to preferred and 2/3 to common shareholders. I am expecting that the actual distribution will be disclosed when a Ch.11 reorganization plan is filed, but it still could be an issue that is delayed until some amended reorganization plan is filed.

Some RSA Milestones

*Before Oct. 1-File for Ch.11 bankruptcy

*3 days after bankruptcy filing-File reorganization plan

*85 days after filing-Court approves disclosure statement

*165 days after filing-Court confirms the reorganization plan

*195 days after filing-Plan effective date

Why the RSA Is Ridiculous

There are many problems with the RSA. First, the agreement is between an ad hoc group of unsecured noteholders and the company. I did not see any reference to holders of higher priority secured debt holders agreeing to the RSA. The press release stated that 57% of the unsecured noteholders agreed to the RSA, but nothing about other stakeholders.

Second, the RSA does not indicate what the recovery would be for term loan holders. The company's proposed interest rate on the reinstated term loan would continue to be LIBOR+225 based on July 17 and August 5 proposals. The July counterproposal (I am assuming it is from the group of term loan holders based on the law firm associated with the proposal) was for a fixed 10% interest rate and some other differences. The company also wants to weaken covenants and maturity of 2027 versus 2024 from the counterproposal.

The difference in proposed interest rates is huge. If the company seriously wants a low interest rate, the "quality of the paper" must be improved. In my opinion, they would need to add a significant amount of additional collateral and greatly reduce the total company leverage. They should not issue the $500 million in secured debt and should use some of the collateral that was going to secure the new $500 million note as collateral securing the new bank term loan.

There could also be a fight over just how secured the term loans actually are. Some stakeholders might assert that the collateral securing the $1.123 billion loans is worth less than that amount. These stakeholders could assert that part of the term loan claim is actually an unsecured deficiency claim that would be in the same bankruptcy class as unsecured notes. This is a potential issue especially given Covid-19 and the plunging values for certain real estate.

Third, they are issuing $500 million in new debt without getting $500 million in new cash. Usually, in bankruptcy, the debtors try to reduce leverage as much as possible. This RSA is more like an "out of court" exchange offer than an "in court" Ch.11 reorganization plan that can be confirmed by the court. Unsecured noteholders are effectively exchanging $1.365 billion of unsecured debt with lower coupon rates for $500 million in secured debt with a 10% coupon, plus they are getting equity and some cash. Very much of a "sweetheart" deal for noteholders.

The annual interest payment savings on this deal is only $24.05 million. In my opinion, unsecured noteholders should not receive any new notes. Unsecured noteholders do not have a secured claim on any collateral and can't make a credit bid to protect their interest. The current $1.365 billion in notes should be cancelled and equitized. This would greatly deleverage the new CBL and save millions of dollars annually by not paying interest.

Finally, there could be a strong case made by some stakeholders who object to the plan, that if this RSA is the basis for a Ch.11 reorganization plan, the plan will not be able to be confirmed by the court. One of the requirements for confirming a plan is "the confirmation of the plan is not likely to be followed by the... need for further financial reorganization of the debtor or any successor..." section 1129((a))(11). Under the RSA there still will be a lot of debt. CBL could end up back in bankruptcy following the path of a number of other companies such as Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLCQ) who exited bankruptcy highly leveraged and refiled a few years later.

Financial Projections

Another reason there could be trouble with the RSA is that it is based on financial projections which I consider to be overly optimistic because more of their retail store tenants might be closing than were factored into the projections made in July. Source: Ad Hoc Group Presentation - July 2020

A large number of retailers on the list below have recently filed for bankruptcy and could be closing their stores. Even the bankrupt retail companies are undecided at this point about how many of their stores will close, so it is extremely difficult for CBL to make reliable projections. These additional closings will also have a negative impact on the remaining CBL mall stores.

Top 25 Stores CBL Revenue in First Quarter 2020

Source: Ad Hoc Group Presentation

With many brick and mortar retail stores becoming dinosaurs, mall owners need to think outside the box for alternative uses of their space. Malls are really 2-3 blocks of indoor streets with plenty of parking. For example, In addition to finding new retailers to replace closed stores, CBL should consider converting part of their malls into medical campuses with a variety of different medical offices. Since many of the malls currently have excess parking areas, some of that land could be used to build multi-story apartment buildings and assisted living facilities. Just replacing one retailer for another is not going to solve CBL's long-term problems associated with brick and mortar retail stores.

Some of the Current Property Replacements

Source: Ad Hoc Group Presentation

Conclusion

In my opinion, the RSA is a deal that is too good to be true for unsecured noteholders. The RSA will be getting major changes. An amended RSA that states the recovery for term loan holders needs to be negotiated and filed (or the filed reorganization plan will reflect the changes). I also expect there could be major changes made for recoveries of unsecured notes and even possible changes for equity holders that would have a negative impact on investors.

Under section 1129, all you need is for one impaired class to vote to accept the plan (2/3 dollar amount and majority of holders), but it is very unusual that the court confirms a Ch.11 reorganization plan that is rejected by a higher priority class and accepted by a lower priority class.

Because of the uncertainties associated with the current RSA, I would avoid making investments in CBL securities at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.