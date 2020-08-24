Crowded trades in big names like Netflix is driving investors to seek value down the supply chain.

Demand for digital entertainment soared during the lockdown pushing up shares of video streaming companies.

Demand for digital entertainment soared during the lockdown propping up digital media stocks to record highs. Crowded trades in names like Netflix (NFLX) is driving investors down the supply chain in search of value. Cinedigm (CIDM) is a supplier of media content for Netflix, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Hulu. Still, the stock was down 14% on earnings day last week.

Why did CIDM shares fall on earnings day?

CIDM management over-promised and under-delivered. CIDM CEO, Chris McGurk, raised expectations during the FQ4 2020 earnings call:

"As expected in this environment, we generated tremendous results in our digital licensing business in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021."

Technical note: First quarter of the fiscal year 2021 ("FQ1 2021") is the three months ending June 30th, 2020.

Sales missed Wall Street estimates by $0.13 on EPS.

FQ1 2020 actual results FQ1 2021 actual results FQ1 2021 estimates Revenue $9,803,000 $6,018,000 $6,200,000 EPS ($0.08) ($0.21) ($0.08)

Why did revenues decrease in the last quarter?

CIDM sells DVDs and Blu-ray discs to brick-and-mortar retailers, many of which closed doors during the lockdown. Sales from this segment decreased by 32% on a YoY basis.

Moreover, CIDM services a fleet of digital cinema projectors installed in theaters across the US and earns a virtual print fee ("VPF") for every new movie and ad clip played. Sales from this segment decreased by 85% in FQ1 2021.

Should investors expect a revenue rebound in FQ2 2021 now that the lockdown is over?

Yes, CIDM sales will increase but investors should be mindful of the opposing revenue dynamics currently in play.

Clearly, COVID-related headwinds will abate as lockdown is lifted and social distancing rules are relaxed, allowing for higher sales in FQ2 2021. DVD and Blu-ray sales will increase as brick-and-mortar shops reopen. Same with VPF revenues as studios roll out new movies. Nonetheless, the growth in these businesses is a temporary retracement taking part within a larger downward trend. DVD sales have been on the decline for over a decade and VPF will continue to decline as CIDM gradually phases out the digital cinema business.

Finally, the growth in media streaming sales, stemming from CIDM's increased investment in digital content, will partially offset the decrease in legacy businesses outlined above.

CIDM is down 33% since last week. Should investors buy the dip?

Not necessarily. CIDM has never been profitable in its twenty-year history. Poor management and unprofitable contracts drained shareholder value for years. Inefficient cost-cutting initiatives left the company with low employee morale. CIDM is not in a position to realize its full potential.

CIDM acquired an equity position in the Chinese company Starrise Media Holdings Ltd., increasing the company's earnings risk. Fluctuations in Starrise stock will flow into the P&L statement from now onwards.

In the past 5 years, the number of shares increased by 580%. Shares doubled in 2020 alone. Yesterday, the company issued 1,990,000 shares to support its stock-based incentive plan. Shares were down 15% on the news.

The company will continue raising capital to expand its digital media library. In addition to the stock offering described above, CIDM made the following offerings recently.

Number of shares Per share price Gross proceeds Net proceeds 20 May 2020 10,666,666 $0.75 $8,000,000 $7,100,000 16 July 2020 7,213,334 $1.50 $10,800,000 $1,000,000

Since the company is cash flow positive, should investors expect share buybacks or dividends?

No, CIDM will not be able to pay a dividend or engage in share buybacks until at least September 2021. CIDM borrowed $2.2 million under the CARES act which prohibits the company from paying dividends or engage in share buybacks.

Summary

Poor management, low employee morale, and share dilution will prevent CIDM's stock from reaping the full benefits of the increase in demand for digital media.

CIDM's legacy businesses will continue to suppress revenue growth in the coming quarters. The company will continue raising capital to fund growth in the streaming media business.

The recent equity investment in Starrise Media increases earnings risk. Fluctuations in the stock value will be translated into CIDM's income statement each quarter going forward.

