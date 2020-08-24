Oil equivalent production was 981K Boep/d (excluding Libya) in the second quarter, down 26.4% from a year ago, and down 23.9% sequentially.

Net Income was $260 million, or $0.24 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. COP reported the second quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.92 per share.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) released its second quarter results on July 29, 2020. The company disappointed this quarter with earnings missing analysts' expectations.

The weak second quarter miss was the direct result of lower realized commodity prices and production volumes. During the second quarter, the company curtailed production by 225K Boep/d.

The investment thesis is not complicated with ConocoPhillips. The company is still a long-term oil investment comparable to oil supermajors such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) or Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The dividend is now inline with supermajors that I have indicated below:

The oil market is not doing great, and demand is anemic, it is a fact, and I will not deny it. However, it is perhaps the best time to accumulate, expecting a market recovery in about 12-18 months. Cyclicity has always been part of the oil business with bust and boom, mostly unpredictable.

However, while I rate the stock as a long-term investment, I recommend using about 50% of your COP holding to trade short term. It allows you to benefit from the short-term volatility and increase your leverage in case of another bad news.

ConocoPhillips - 2Q'20: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 7.95 7.76 7.71 6.16 2.75 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.38 10.09 8.14 4.81 4.02 Net Income in $ Billion 1.58 3.06 0.72 -1.74 0.26 EBITDA $ Billion 3.71 5.24 2.97 0.05 1.45 EPS diluted in $/share 1.40 2.74 0.65 -1.60 0.24 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.89 2.34 2.98 2.11 0.16 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 1.73 1.68 1.60 1.65 0.88 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,162 662 1.07 0.46 -0.72 Total cash $ Billion 8.51 10.05 10.23 8.19 7.86 Total debt in $ Billion 14.9 14.9 14.90 14.97 15.00 Dividend per share in $ 0.305 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.1312 1.1133 1.100 1.085 1.078

Analysis: Balance sheet And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $4.02 billion (revenues were $2.75 billion) in 2Q'20.

Net Income was $260 million, or $0.24 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. COP reported a second quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.92 per share.

The big takeaway this quarter again is the falling of the commodity prices. The global average oil price that the company realized this quarter was $23.09 or 54.3% down from the same quarter last year. One consolation is that the second quarter may be a bottom in realized oil price, and we should expect much higher in Q3.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

Low realized prices and reduced volumes due to curtailments made for a tough headline second quarter earnings that mask the underlying strength of the company.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow ("ttm") for ConocoPhillips is still positive. FCF yearly is $1.786 billion. COP recorded a second quarter FCF loss of $719 million. This quick degradation is a concern for long-term shareholders who worry about dividend sustainability.

ConocoPhillips has kept its quarterly dividend payment at $0.42 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1st, to stockholders of record as on July 20.

The dividend is now $1.68 per share yearly or a yield of 4.40%. It is an expense of $1.8 billion a year and is just barely covered by the free cash flow.

3 - Detailed oil production was 981K Boep/d in Q2'20 Oil equivalent production was 981K Boep/d (excluding Libya) in the second quarter, down 26.4% from a year ago, and down 23.9% sequentially.

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

Production detail:

Production in Lower 48 represents 31.7% or 311K Boep/d of the total output, excluding Libya. The Lower 48 represents the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and others). The global average oil equivalent price decreased by 54.3% from a year ago.

What happened recently?

ConocoPhillips got approval for a major Alaska Oil Project on August 16, 2020.

ConocoPhillips completed the previously announced 140,000 net acres in Canada's Montney shale for $390 million on August 21, 2020.

CEO Ryan Lance said in the conference call:

Our cash position creates significant optionality for navigating the downturn. We can better withstand price volatility elect to take actions such as production curtailments and transact on high value low-cost of supply bolt-on deals like we announced in the Canadian Montney.

4 - Net Debt is $7.14 billion in 2Q'20

Net debt is about $7.14 billion (total cash of $7.86 billion - including $971 million in Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE)) in 2Q'20. Debt-to-capitalization ratio is now 0.32x.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips' second quarter was a complete disaster, and it was for a reason. Demand collapsed as the world was forced to shut down businesses to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Oil companies were amongst the first impacted. The company reacted quickly, and CEO Ryan Lance said:

We reduced 2020 capital spending by about $2.3 billion, lowered our operating costs by roughly $600 million and suspended the share repurchase program. In April as pricing deteriorated significantly, we announced that we would begin voluntary production curtailments.

However, the situation is getting better, and oil prices are set for a comeback. Oil prices now trade above $40 a barrel and could eventually reach $50 per barrel in H1 2021, assuming a vaccine is found.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $40.50 and line support at $35.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate around $35 and eventually lower and sell progressively starting at $40.50.

However, COP is mostly correlated to oil prices, and any weakness now will push the stock price down with a probable support breakout and test of $29.

On the other hand, if oil prices can strengthen above $45, which is not very likely for the next six months, COP will cross the resistance and eventually retest the 200 MA at $46.25.

Thus, I recommend accumulating slowly in the range of $35-$29 and gradually selling between $40 to $46.

