Summary

Market players continue to react to each twist and turn of the U.S.-China tensions but relations have been known to blow hot and cold.

We had a slew of earnings reported last week with Alibaba, Meituan-Dianping, and JD.com surpassing expectations while Pinduoduo disappointed.

I share some key insights garnered from Alibaba's earnings press release and conference call.

Alibaba's valuation still aren't demanding despite a rich market, especially when compared with the other tech giants.

Worse of all, the stock has tended to trade along the low end of its price target while its peers have even traded above their respective consensus price targets recently.