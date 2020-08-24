BioMarin has seen a big setback in approval of its hemophilia A candidate, although it might just be a delay.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) has been a noteworthy loser over the past week after the company has seen a big setback in the pipeline, or at least conversion of that into commercialized products. It is hard to see how serious the setback is, as the base case seems to be that of just a delay in the approval, and if that is the case (combined with solid continued growth at the core) the sell-off witnessed over the last week has created quite an opportunity.

What Happened?

Two days ahead of the action date, BioMarin received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA to the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A, with approval not ready in its current form.

The FDA recommends two years of data from the current Phase 3 study to provide more evidence of a durable effect of the annualised bleeding rate as the primary endpoint of that investigation. Note that the two-year period is a bit misleading here as the Phase 3 study was fully enrolled in November 2019, so that implies the last follow up in November 2021, about 15 months from now. While the company is surprised given the long-term data used in Phase 1 and 2 studies, and the fact that it received Priority Review status, Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug status, yet it remains confident in its product, just at a later stage in time.

The Market Reaction

Shares of BioMarin plunged from $118 to $75 overnight, basically losing over a third of their value, when the FDA news broke. With a diluted share count of 180 million shares, the equity value dropped from $21 billion and change to $13.5 billion, as nearly $7 billion in value went up in smoke upon the news announcement, as the relative move is even more pronounced considering that the company operates with a net cash position.

In May, I noted that appeal was on the increase as shares traded around the $90 mark at the time. I concluded that the company has seen steady revenue growth, is profitable, a few exciting developments were showing up in the pipeline, all while shares have been stagnant for quite a few years.

Over the past few years, revenues have been trending higher and real margin progress has been made. 2019 revenues rose 14% to $1.70 billion as the company reported an adjusted profit of $167 million and GAAP loss around $24 million. The majority of the discrepancy between both metrics stems from $160 million in stock-based compensation, suggesting the company is really breaking-even in economic terms, yet much money is being poured into further pipeline advancements, in fact about $700 million a year!

The company has seen solid growth last year with Vimizim sales up 13% to $544 million, Kuvan sales up 7% to $463 million and Naglazyme reported an 8% increase to $374 million. Aldurayme sales fell 28% to $98 million yet the company has two main promising growth engines with Palynziq sales increasing a factor of 7 times to $87 million as Brineura sales nearly doubled to $72 million.

In May, I was getting more upbeat at just below $90 per share, as the company was valued at 9 times sales reported in 2019, yet sales were expected to improve further to $2.0 billion in 2020 with adjusted earnings pegged at $285 million. I noted that a forward 7-8 times multiple and potential approval for valoctocogene roxaparvovec made the situation a lot more compelling.

What Happened?

First quarter results, as released early August, were very solid with sales up 25% to $502 million driven by resilient growth across the portfolio. Despite the strong quarter, the company cut the full year sales guidance by a hundred million to $1.9 billion as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on sales, just a delay due to the circumstances, but not a fundamental game-changer.

Second quarter results revealed that sales growth slowed down to 11% as management maintained the full year guidance. The 180 million shares have now fallen to $75, for a $13.5 billion valuation, which values operating assets at $13 billion and change. Based on the $1.9 billion guidance for the year, forward sales multiples have fallen to 7 times with the company still on track to post modest realistic profits at this point in time.

These results were of course followed by the big setback introduced when the FDA decision came out mid-August, as discussed above.

A Final Thought

Do not get me wrong, setbacks in the pipeline can be very painful yet this mostly seems to suggest the delay of just a product, not necessarily that anything is wrong. While it is a disappointment, forward sales are rapidly becoming more modest, especially as sales growth is still very sound, real earnings are generated and while there is a setback, the company is just seeing a delay of this product in all likelihood and might actually get approval in the EU quite soon. Furthermore, the company has more drugs in the pipeline as R&D investments remain quite elevated by all means.

Ironically, I think that the stock has been de-risked a great deal following the move and hence I have initiated a modest position at $75, looking to average down further. The company is trading at modest forward sales multiples, and certainly if approvals might roll in (with a delay), there is much to look as steadier R&D expenses, or even down a bit, might translate into great operating leverage, creating a potentially very interesting set-up to start initiating a position with a long-term horizon.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.