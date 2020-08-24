Based on the three scenarios from Figure 7 and the current price of $39.56, I estimate that BTOOY has upsides of 17%, 36.6%, and 68.4%, respectively.

Nationwide lockdowns in Brazil gave B2W Digital (OTCPK:BTOOY) a 43.5% boost in net sales, q-o-q. According to Statista, E-Commerce sales in Brazil should increase this year by 22.8%, y-o-y. This article will have a quick review of B2W Digital's operations, Q2 2020 operational and financial highlight, and an updated relative value model.

BTOOY, B2W Digital's American Depositary Receipt, is traded in the OTC Markets. Investors are exposed to foreign exchange (Brazilian Real) and liquidity risks. During the first five months of 2020, BTOOY's trade volume was 20,000 demonstrating extreme illiquidity. FX and equity returns become strongly correlated during market turmoil, causing the share price to be more volatile than U.S. based companies.

B2W Digital's Operations

B2W has a lot of the same operations as Amazon does, only that it is focused on the Brazilian market. B2W's primary platform, Americanas.com, was created to increases its parent company's (Lojas Americanas) sales. The company has four major brands in its portfolio, which are Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, and Sou Barato. Three of these four brands are on the top 10 list of Brazilian online retailers, and together they have estimated monthly traffic of 164.5 million visits.

This year the company added two new categories, online supermarket (1P & 3P) and online restaurant (3P). The online supermarket category is the result of the acquisition of the online supermarket Supermercado Now. After the acquisition, the company changed the name to Americanas Mercado. This category grew its sales in 2Q20 by 7x compared to 2Q19. The category advanced so quickly that B2W partnered with Grupo Big (formerly know as Walmart Brazil), which should allow the B2W to attend clients in other regions besides Sao Paulo.

The creation of the online restaurant category was the result of two partnerships. The first partnership was McDonald's Brazil (Arcos Dourados), and the second was with Bob's, a Brazilian fast-food chain similar to McDonald's but with a more Brazilian style menu. Both chains have over 1,000 locations, which should drive more traffic to Americanas.com due to this segment's natural high purchase frequency.

Figure 1 - Neighborhood Concept with same-day delivery

Source: Q2 2020 Results Presentation

Figure 1 demonstrates the company's newest concept, called Local Marketplace. Companies that partner with B2W have the opportunity to sell their products via the Americanas.com platform to nearby customers. Customers that purchase products from the Local Market place should receive their order in several days or less as this model uses the ship from store method. Restaurant purchases are to be delivered in no more than two hours. The goal of the company is to deliver over half of the Local Marketplace purchases in 24 hours by 2022 (currently 30%). This segment has snowballed as shopping malls have sought out creative ways to increase sales during the lockdowns.

Figure 2 - Brazilian Consumer Protection Agency Data (Reclame Aqui)

Source: Q2 2020 Results Presentation

B2W Digital has a service level rating of excellence from the Brazilian consumer protection agency Reclame Aqui. Its average score and probability that the consumer would buy again are among the highest in the industry. I mentioned in my first article on B2W Digital that I believed it has a leg up on its competition because it offers customers several delivery options via company logistics. These delivery options prevent them from getting negative ratings that I believe are due to the weak postal system. The Brazilian postal system (Correios) has a Reclame Aqui rating of 3.6 out of 10. Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) is entirely reliant, and Amazon is very dependent upon the Brazilian postal system, which is currently on strike (11th consecutive year of strikes).

Update Relative Value Model

Figure 3 - Quarterly GMV Trends

Source: Company's Financials

I removed this quarter's Gross Merchandise Volume (called GMV) results from figure 3 to prevent the trends from being distorted by the pandemic. Historically, the third and fourth quarters have been the best quarters for B2W due to seasonality. The 1S20 has grown by 50.75% compared to 1S19, demonstrating a strong probability of high double-digit GMV growth for the year.

Figure 4 - Forecasted Retail E-Commerce Sales

Source: Statista, company's financials, and analysts projections of market share growth

According to Statista, the Brazilian e-commerce market is expected to grow at an 11.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2024. Before the coronavirus outbreak, their forecast for the same period was 5.5%. From 2017 to 2019, the e-commerce market grew at a CAGR of 12.3%, and B2W's GMV grew by 25.9%. 25.9% was almost double that of the market, which demonstrates an increase in B2W's market share during the period.

Figure 5 - Market Share Growth Assumptions

2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 16.2% 18.5% 20.4% 23.5% 26.0% 28.5% 30.0% 31.5%

Source: Statista, company's financials, and analysts projections of market share growth

Figure 5 is a table of my market share growth assumptions. Based on past data, the new categories added to the platform, the increase in partnerships, and the company's continual search for new ways of generating GMV, I feel my estimates are slightly pessimistic.

Figure 6 - Estimated Take Rate For B2W

Source: Company's financials, and analysts projections of market share growth

The take rate for B2W is not the actual take rate as it is net of sales tax and includes 1P (Americanas.com's sales). The take rate is based strictly on historical data, which, as we know, is not always the best predictor of future performance. In 2020, the take rate increased due to the lockdowns caused by the pandemic. Over time, I expect the take rate to stabilize at levels around 35%.

Figure 7 - Relative Value Model (Exit Multiple)

Source: Seeking Alpha and analyst's estimates

I have three exit multiple scenarios, a bearish at 8.0X, a base-case 9.3X, and an optimistic at 11.5X. Using these scenarios and the data from Figures 3 to 6, I arrived at three different target prices for BTOOY using the current BRLUSD of 5.6173. The bearish includes the average of all four comparison companies. The base-case scenario uses the average of Amazon, Alibaba, and Mercado Libre under the assumption that B2W is more similar to these companies than it is to eBay. My optimistic scenario is based on the assumption that BABA and MELI are both companies in strictly in developing markets like B2W.

Conclusion

Based on the three scenarios from Figure 7 and the current price of $39.56, I estimate that BTOOY has upsides of 17%, 36.6%, and 68.4%, respectively. These are long-term estimates based upon an exit multiple for sales in 2024, and it already includes the most recent share dilution event.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTOOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.