Although most of Jollibee Foods' stores have re-opened by end-2Q 2020, the company's target of achieving sales and earnings in 2021 that are close to 2019 levels seems too bullish.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Philippines-listed quick service restaurant chain operator Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCPK:JBFCF) (OTCPK:JBFCY) [JFC:PM].

Jollibee Foods recorded a significant net loss of -PHP11,963 million in the first half of this year, which includes PHP7.0 billion in restructuring expenses. The company has been negatively impacted by temporary store closures as a result of lockdown measures implemented in various countries due to COVID-19.

Although the majority of Jollibee Foods' stores have re-opened by the end of 2Q 2020, the company's target of achieving sales and earnings in 2021 that are close to 2019 levels seems too bullish. Take-out and delivery sales are unlikely to completely offset the drop in dine-in sales for Jollibee Foods, and the turnaround of the company's overseas business is by no means guaranteed. I think that Jollibee Foods is still in for a tough ride ahead, but the stock's -35% share price decline year to date has priced in part of the negatives, so I see a Neutral rating for the stock as fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Jollibee Foods published on December 17, 2019. Jollibee Foods' share price has fallen by -37% from PHP221.20 as of December 13, 2019, to PHP139.50 as of August 20, 2020, since my initiation. Jollibee Foods currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 34.7 times and 10.2 times, respectively.

Readers have the option of trading in Jollibee Foods shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers JBFCF and JBFCY, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker JFC:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million, and market capitalization is above $3.1 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Jollibee Foods shares listed in the Philippines include Arisaig Partners, The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Significant Loss Recorded In 1H 2020

Jollibee Foods announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 4, 2020, and the company recorded a significant net loss of -PHP11,963 million in the first half of this year as compared to a net profit of PHP2,502 million for 1H 2019. Excluding restructuring expenses (explained in greater detail in the next section of this article) of approximately PHP7.0 billion, Jollibee Foods adjusted net loss in 1H 2020 would have been -PHP3.2 billion.

The company's top line decreased by -25.3% YoY from PHP84,027 million in 1H 2019 to PHP62,764 million in 1H 2020. This was to be expected, considering that approximately half of its stores temporarily closed as of April 1, 2020, due to lockdown measures to contain COVID-19, while the other half of its stores which remained open were primarily focused on take-out and deliveries rather than dine-in customers.

As of June 30, 2020, Jollibee Foods had a network of 5,874 stores worldwide, of which 3,286 stores were located in the company's home market, the Philippines. Jollibee Foods' key overseas businesses, Smashburger (an American fast-casual hamburger restaurant chain) and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (a coffee and tea shop chain), which were loss-making prior to COVID-19, remained in the red in the first half of the year.

Jollibee Foods' gross profit fell by -67.7% YoY from PHP13,906 million in 1H 2019 to PHP4,487 million in 1H 2020, and the company's gross profit margin contracted from 16.5% to 7.1% over the same period. The company also suffered from an operating loss of PHP6,599 million in 1H 2020, as opposed to an operating profit of PHP3,623 million in the same period a year ago. Given the high fixed-cost nature of restaurant operations, Jollibee Foods was the victim of negative operating leverage, as the decline in variable costs failed to offset the larger drop in the company's top line. In addition, Jollibee Foods also recognized higher expenses associated with the consolidation of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's financials on September 24, 2019, a loss-making company which Jollibee Foods acquired last year.

Business Restructuring In Progress

Earlier, Jollibee Foods disclosed on May 22, 2020, that the company will "spend PHP7 billion to implement significant changes to its global business structure" and "the expense provision for this transformation will be set up in the 2nd quarter of 2020 and will be incurred mostly within 2020." Jollibee Foods incurred actual restructuring expenses of approximately PHP764.4 million in 2Q 2020, and the remaining PHP6,235.6 million of restructuring expenses will be spent in 2H 2020.

The optimization of the company's store footprint is a key component of Jollibee Foods' business restructuring plans. Jollibee Foods has set a target of closing 416 of its stores, or approximately 7% of the company's total stores by the end of this year. Year to date, the company has shut down 255 of its company-operated stores and converted 95 of its company-operated stores into franchisees.

Furthermore, Jollibee Foods aims to restore its key overseas businesses, Smashburger and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to profitability by 2021 as part of the company's business restructuring plans.

2021 Management Guidance Seems Too Bullish

Jollibee Foods is expected to stage a strong recovery in 2H 2020, after a dismal financial performance in the first half of the year. Market consensus expects Jollibee Foods' revenue to decline by -19% YoY to PHP144,864 million for full-year FY 2020, versus a -25.3% YoY decrease in the company's top line in 1H 2020.

In addition, sell-side analysts see Jollibee Foods registering an operating loss of -PHP7,127 million this year as compared to its operating loss of -PHP6,599 million in the first half of the year, which implies a significant narrowing of losses for the company in 2H 2020. This is line with management's guidance of positive EBITDA for 4Q 2020. Nevertheless, Jollibee Foods is expected to remain loss-making in FY 2020.

Store re-openings are expected to be the key driver of Jollibee Foods' strong recovery in the second half of the year. The company's global same store sales decline already narrowed from -47% in April 2020 to -39% in June 2020. This was no surprise, as lockdown and social distancing measures in Jollibee Foods' key markets such as the Philippines, China, and North America have been gradually eased in the past few months. Notably, 88% of Jollibee Foods' stores were already open for business as of June 30, 2020.

Looking beyond 2020, Jollibee Foods expects "sales and profit to increase significantly in 2021 to a point closer to the levels of 2019 and to grow at least at historical growth rate of 15% annually by 2022." Management seems rather bullish, and market consensus expects Jollibee Foods to deliver a net profit of PHP4,579 million in FY 2021, which is still -27% below the company's FY 2019 earnings of PHP6,334 million.

There are two key downside risks to Jollibee Foods' earnings recovery in 2021 and beyond.

Firstly, the Philippines, similar to many other countries globally, has been easing lockdown measures, in a bid to keep the economy running. However, the Philippines has the highest number of cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, and daily new confirmed cases remain high in the thousands as per the chart below. This suggests that the possibility of a tightening of lockdown and social distancing measures in the Philippines (Jollibee Foods' home market) going forward can't be ruled out. Also, take-out and delivery sales are unlikely to completely offset the drop in dine-in sales, and the return of dine-in customers is heavily dependent on the level of social distancing measures put in place and consumer sentiment in the various markets it operates in.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Source: Worldometer

Secondly, there is no guarantee that Jollibee Foods can turn around its overseas businesses by 2021 as guided. For example, Jollibee Foods acquired its initial 40% stake in Smashburger in October 2015 and took full control of the company in December 2018 by acquiring the remaining shares it did not own. Smashburger was already loss-making and a drag on Jollibee Foods' profitability prior to COVID-19, and Jollibee Foods has not demonstrated that it has the ability to turn around Smashburger.

Valuation

Jollibee Foods trades at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 34.7 times and 10.2 times, respectively, based on its share price of PHP139.50 as of August 20, 2020.

As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 33.3 times and 32.0 times, respectively. Separately, Jollibee Foods' five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 18.9 times and 16.9 times, respectively.

Jollibee Foods offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see Jollibee Foods cutting its dividends per share from PHP2.58 in FY 2019 to PHP0.64 and PHP1.26 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Jollibee Foods are a tightening of lockdown and social distancing measures in the Philippines and the company's other key markets, a longer-than-expected time taken for its key overseas businesses, Smashburger and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to be profitable, and lower-than-expected cost savings derived from its business restructuring plans.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Jollibee Foods shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.