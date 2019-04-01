Co-produced with PendragonY

Retirement Savings Shortfall

At High Dividend Opportunities (“HDO”) we have been focusing of late on issues with the Social Security program. Because of various demographic trends, birth rates, people living longer and retiring earlier, it will run out of money to pay all promised benefits in the near future if changes are not made. And for folks who do not live in the U.S., these problems are not unique to the U.S. system. Since individuals have little power to alter their government-run retirement systems, retirement savings outside of such programs become important. And saving outside of these programs gives the individual a level of power and control that's absent from the government programs.

Given the well-documented demographic shortfall of Social Security, one would think this would encourage folks to save on their own. But that isn’t what the data shows. A standard recommendation is to put aside around 15% of your paycheck over roughly a 40-year timeframe. Millennials and Gen-Xers are both not saving enough for retirement, although the younger people seem to be doing a slightly better job. At Vanguard, the median account size for investors 65 and older is a very unimpressive $58,035. Clearly, there's a problem with folks saving enough for retirement at all age levels.

A simple method to get started

A quick Google search on how to save for retirement will turn up close to a dozen pages of results, with suggestions for more targeted results based on age, or even how to do it without a 401(k). So clearly this failure to save isn’t due to a lack of information about how to go about saving, or how much one will need. So writing yet another article on how to go about doing something that people just don’t seem to have the will to do won’t be productive.

Part of the problem is that each of these methods requires a lot of work to get started, including putting together a budget and then often cutting spending to get to some magic number of dollars to save each month. Most of these plans then require long years of discipline before it's clear that one will actually accumulate the desired amount of money for their retirement.

Clearly, a different approach is needed. We need a method that doesn’t take some big level of effort and introspection to get started. Ideally, we want a method that's very simple to start and where successes will be seen very quickly. Rather than shooting immediately for some unrealistic level of savings, say $500 a month, it's far better to start with an amount that a person can easily find, and then as the savings and investment produce results, the investor will be encouraged to improve the process and do more work to get that improvement.

Here's a simple way to get started investing, or even to increase the amount you invest. While we are not the first to suggest this, we think the simplicity of this makes it a great way to start. Write down how much money you bring in each month. Add up all the money you spend each month and subtract this from the amount coming in. What you have left over, you put into an investment account every month.

Source

The Debt Snowball and the Income Method

Dave Ramsey is a popular financial planner who has a simple yet effective method for paying down debt. He calls it the Debt Snowball Method, and the basic premise is that you order your debts from smallest to largest, pay the minimum amount on all debts but the smallest, and then put all efforts into paying off that smallest debt. The immediate emphasis is on seeing quick results that will keep that snowball rolling. Even though tackling the highest interest rate first would be mathematically faster, seeing early results has proven to be best for sustaining motivation to the final goal. Once that first debt is paid, you then have even more cash to pay down the next smallest debt. You repeat this cycle until you have eliminated all debt.

At HDO, we are advocates of what we call the Income Method. Basically, you buy income-producing securities, whether those are dividends, interest, or some other type of distribution. While saving for retirement, you use the income your investments pay you to buy more securities. In effect, by re-investing your dividends, you are boosting your future income. Once you retire, this income will then go toward replacing the income from your job.

In many ways, our Income Method is very similar to Ramsey’s Debt Snowball Method – over time each method results in an increasing amount of cash, and the process accelerates. Each has the benefit of being able to quickly see the progress.

What investments should I start with?

So now we have cash going into a brokerage account of some sort (doesn’t matter why type, just open one). Each month we will make a contribution and the only discipline we will impose on ourselves is to keep the amount the same each month. And we came up with that amount just by figuring out how much we had left over of our income each month. So how do we pick a starting investment?

Since we made no great effort to find a lot of money, we likely won’t have a big pile of cash to spend. That’s OK. So for our first investment, and we will start with just 1, we want to pick a company that will produce results very quickly (in keeping with the whole premise that we want quick and obvious results to start without a lot of work). So we will want an investment with a long history of paying a dividend and no cuts in the dividend it pays. An investment that has increased the dividend over time is even more attractive.

So what better place to start than with a company that calls itself "The Dividend Company, Realty Income (O). Realty Income currently pays a dividend yield of 4.5%, and we can see the dividend history in the chart below. You can see the nice stair-step pattern of the regular dividend grower. And in fact, Realty Income has increased the dividend each year since its inception in 1994.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Some might wonder about diversification. But since this is just the start, some concentration is unavoidable. While Realty Income is but a single company, it does offer diversification in its tenant base. Realty Income owns more than 6,500 commercial properties with more than 600 different tenants, of which 48% are investment grade. So by investing in it, we will invest in a single team with a long and solid record, we also will have a diverse source of income as well.

Source: Realty Income

The Super High Yielders

With the Income Method, we look for dividend stocks that either regularly increase dividends or stock that offer super-high yields (or yields of over 7%). For example, many preferred stocks offer today yields of +8%. By collecting dividends from both dividend growth stocks, and super-high yielders, and re-investing the dividends, you are power-boosting your future income. You see, the more you re-invest your dividends, the more dividend income you get in the future.

In the period before you retire and begin using the dividends to pay expenses, much of that increase will come from new funds you save and invest in your account, but that also will be given a substantial boost by buying more shares using the dividends the holding generates. And in the case of holdings like Realty Income, we will get a further boost in our income when the company raises the dividend it pays for each share owned.

What's a good starting goal?

Our premise here is that we want to start saving for retirement without all the introspection and hard work that the standard approach has prescribed, and that has apparently not worked for many. So we want to set an initial goal with those ideas in mind as well. Having a goal of say $100,000 of income in 40 years of saving is just too big and too far away.

So instead, let’s start with a goal that is somewhat modest and should be achievable in a year or less. Today, O trades for around $61 and produces $0.2335 per share in dividend payments each month. Let’s set an initial goal to be collecting $2.50 in dividends each month for every share we were able to buy in our first month. We have expressed this goal in proportional terms so that every investor can use it, no matter how much they start out investing. So for instance, if you can just save enough to buy 1 share, you will need to grow that to about 11 shares to generate that $2.50. Because each month you will collect more dividends, over time the help one gets from the dividends should grow. If the share price increases a lot, your income growth will slow, but the market value of your portfolio will grow faster. And if prices drop, your income growth will speed up even though your portfolio market value growth will slow or maybe even decrease.

Even if you already have started to save for your retirement and you think it's not enough, following this investment approach will help you reach the goals you have set for yourself. Basically, adding to your investment on a regular basis (such as on a monthly basis) dollar-cost averages your investments. The dividends re-invested do the exact same thing. For example if the markets see a correction and you re-invest your dividends, you will be buying more shares for the same amount of dividend collected. This is the beauty of investing in dividend stocks!

Final Thoughts

There's a problem with people not saving enough for retirement. Lots of articles propose a standard approach of saving a magic number of dollars over 40 or more years. Even many articles devoted to an approach more suited to income investors set an income goal to be reached after many decades of investing. Based on the low portfolio values on average, and the number of people not saving at all for retirement, these standard approaches fail to get a large number of people to start investing. Incentives matter. We think that having a quick and relatively painless way to find money to invest towards one’s retirement, an income investment that produces results toward a goal quickly, and a goal that can be achieved in around a year could provide that incentive for many investors.

We also think this approach can work for anyone, no matter what their situation might be. This will work whether you haven’t started to save for retirement, are saving for retirement already but worry you aren’t saving enough, or are already saving what you think will be sufficient for retirement. Or who knows – maybe you'll be in a position to encourage the next generation to get started earlier. Given that we have each investor start by investing money they are currently spending, who will argue against having more money when they retire?

And remember too, that this is just the start. Going forward one will look at ways to improve this. You can look at your budget and see where you can make cuts. Eventually, that first position will get big enough and it will be time to start another one. But we think getting this first step done, and meeting this first goal, will make all the remaining steps that much easier to take.

