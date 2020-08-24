Vertiv Is An Under-Covered Gem Offering Structural Growth And Margin Expansion
About: Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT)
by: Oyat
Summary
Vertiv is well-positioned to benefit from ever-expanding data needs as well as growth drivers related to the cloud, co-location and 5G rollouts, some accelerated by COVID-19.
The Vertiv investment case has proceeded well with the stock up near 50% since our initiation (originally in GSAH) and a helpful recent refinancing.
Despite COVID-19 and recent share price strength, investors should continue to hold this under-covered and undervalued company for its structural growth and margin improvement potential.
Vertiv (VRT) is set to benefit as expanding data needs drive demand for its data center solutions. The majority of the company’s business is centered around the reliable and efficient running of data