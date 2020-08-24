Summary

Vertiv is well-positioned to benefit from ever-expanding data needs as well as growth drivers related to the cloud, co-location and 5G rollouts, some accelerated by COVID-19.

The Vertiv investment case has proceeded well with the stock up near 50% since our initiation (originally in GSAH) and a helpful recent refinancing.

Despite COVID-19 and recent share price strength, investors should continue to hold this under-covered and undervalued company for its structural growth and margin improvement potential.