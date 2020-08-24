Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q2 2020 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Microsoft, and Livent Corp. They add up to ~94% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q1 2020.

This quarter, Karr's 13F stock portfolio value decreased ~9% from ~$386M to ~$350M. The number of holdings decreased from 10 to 8. The top three positions represent ~94% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM).

Karr was one of the most successful among the "tiger cubs" (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr's main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in the US-listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT): EEFT was a small 0.93% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $69 and $167. It was disposed this quarter at prices between $73 and $121. The stock currently trades at ~$100.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Cognex stake was first purchased in Q3 2015. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $17 and $19. The position had since wavered. Q3 2019 saw the large ~9% portfolio stake sold down by ~90% to a very small position at prices between $42 and $51. The stock is now at ~$66. Karr harvested gains from this position. Last quarter saw another ~75% selling and the remainder was sold this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the two-for-one stock split in December 2017.

Stake Increases:

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr's largest position at ~47% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. Recent activity follows: Last two years had seen only minor activity while this quarter saw a ~12% stake increase. The stock currently trades at ~$266.

Stake Decreases:

Livent Corp.: LTHM is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $5.50 and $7.75 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $6.45 and $8.95. Livent is a spinoff from FMC Corporation (FMC) that started trading in October 2018 at ~$16.25 per share. The stock currently trades at $7.30. There was a ~40% selling this quarter at prices between $4.60 and $8.75.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): The FND stake was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $44 and $52 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $45 and $58. There was a stake doubling in Q3 2018 at prices between $30 and $52 and that was followed with a ~90% increase next quarter at prices between $24 and $34.50. At the time, it was the largest position at roughly one-third of the portfolio. Last six quarters have seen the stake reduced to a small 2.7% of the portfolio position at prices between $27 and $58. The stock currently trades at $72.25.

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is now 1.84% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $136 and $163 and increased by ~200% next quarter at prices between $154 and $175. There was a ~70% selling last quarter at prices between $116 and $209. This quarter saw another ~80% reduction at prices between $126 and $190. The stock currently trades at ~$168.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY): The 0.58% CDAY stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $44 and $78 and reduced by ~60% this quarter at prices between $39 and $84. It is now at $74.20.

Estee Lauder (EL): EL is a very small 0.35% stake established during H1 2018 at prices between $128 and $158. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $182 and $208 while the last quarter saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $144 and $220. That was followed with a one-third selling this quarter at prices between $149 and $205. The stock currently trades at ~$207.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU): FEDU is now a very small ~0.14% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $6 and $10. Q2 2019 saw a ~5% trimming and that was followed with a ~12% trimming in Q3 2019. There was a ~63% selling next quarter at prices between $1.55 and $2.20. The stock is now at ~$1. This year saw the stake almost sold out. Karr realized losses.

Kept Steady:

Microsoft Corp.: MSFT is a large (top three) ~43% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% next quarter at prices between $119 and $138. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$213. Q3 2019 saw a ~14% stake increase while last quarter there was similar selling.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr's 13F stock holdings in Q2 2020:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.